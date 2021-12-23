Emily in Paris Season 2: Our Favorite Looks and Where to Get Them

The Internet's favorite chaotic expat is back. Season two of Emily in Paris premiered Dec. 22 on Netflix, and rest assured that Chicago's own Emily Cooper is still in the city of lights trying to wrangle her way out of a series of personal, professional, and sartorial quandaries.

Everything is a little bit bigger this time around. The stakes are higher, the luxury brands are real (Rimowa! Chopard!), and the fashion is even louder. We must once again suspend our disbelief to the fullest extent as we watch the 29-year-old marketer parade around Paris and Saint-Tropez in Balmain skirts, vintage Hermès jackets, and Miu Miu sunglasses. Her escapades in the South of France have inspired a full collection from My Beachy Side (Emily wears the Pop the Top ($360) top during episode eight), and the show's costume consultant, the famed Patricia Field, even collaborated on a leather glove collection with Seymoure, which makes plenty of appearances throughout the new season.

Wondering where Emily and company score their fashion finds? Below, we've identified seven looks from Emily in Paris season two, along with some of the best dupes for your next Parisian-inspired look.

Emily Cooper is unfamiliar with subtlety, so the heart-print dress from Anouki was a perfect fit for her. Sadly, though unsurprisingly, it's sold out. Luckily, there are plenty of similar styles at varying price points to try out instead.

Mindy Chen may be the daughter of the zipper king, but she apparently loves an affordable Pretty Little Thing moment. She wore a corset and wrap skirt set from the brand along with a pair of glittering platform sandals from Terry de Havilland.

Miss Cooper also loves a good vintage moment. She mixed her new Prada bag and yellow Seymoure gloves with a vintage dress and jacket.

Emily paired her out-of-stock Magali Pascal dress (though you can sign up to get notified when it's back) with a pair of dramatic Miu Miu shades and a beaded bag from Carel.

Just looking at the prices of Emily's Balmain skirt and Mark Cross bag are enough for my bank to call and yell at me. If you're in the market for a good investment, the 1845 Leather Mini Trunk ($3,841) isn't a bad idea.

The exact color of Emily's Self-Portrait dress is out of stock, but it's still available in some fun shades. Her equestrian-inspired vintage Hèrmes jacket is so good, and yet lost to the fashion ether (or the costume department over at Netflix). Satiate your want with the other graphic puffers on the market.

It seems like Emily was also lusting after that perfect Kelly green shade. Her silk jacket is an unavailable beauty from Elie Saab's spring 2021 collection, while her striped polo is an altered version of a Versace tee. This almost monochromatic look is a great opportunity to play with color and texture while channeling Emily's style with your own interpretation.