Lancôme's Emily in Paris Collection Is Here—And It's Trés Chic

It's easy to understand why beauty lovers everywhere continue to turn to Parisian trends for inspiration. And who can blame them? The city's signature blend of minimalistic glam and upscale cosmetic products has a certain amount of je ne sais quoi that we cannot ignore.

The effortless look of French beauty is one of the many reasons why it is so popular around the world, says Aurélie Payen, the on-set makeup artist for Emily in Paris. "I often use the term 'less is more' to best define it," Payen explains, referencing a fresh face and light glam.

Speaking of French romance, let us introduce the latest beauty collaboration to pique our interest: Emily In Paris and Lancôme. As you may remember, star Lily Collins quickly captivated over 58 million views in the first 28 days with her stylish and romantic portrayal of Emily Cooper, a quick-witted 20-something who relocated from Chicago to Paris for a job opportunity with her marketing agency.

In anticipation of the second season premiere on December 22, Netflix partnered with French luxury perfumes and cosmetics house, Lancôme, to inspire your upcoming holiday beauty looks. Ahead, learn more about the limited-edition For The Love Of Paris Collection, along with tips from the show's makeup artist to master the signature Emily in Paris look.

Meet The Collection

Lancôme For The Love of Paris Advanced Génifique Face Serum $105 Shop

To begin your beauty journey to Paris, you are first advised to protect your skin against external factors with the For The Love of Paris Advanced Génifique Face Serum ($105). The serum contains Bifidus Prebiotic, which aids in the strengthening of the skin's moisture barrier, while other ingredients hydrate, smooth, and leave skin looking healthy and even.

Lancôme For The Love of Paris Eyeshadow Palette $45 Shop

Imagine yourself strolling through the streets of Paris as you customize your eye makeup with the collection's star item, For The Love of Paris Eyeshadow Palette ($45), a heart-shaped palette decorated with what else but Emily's gold Eiffel Tower charm.

The 12 long-lasting shades capture all of the memorable beauty moments from the first season of Emily In Paris. The palette is divided into three color families, each representing one of the show's most popular characters.

Born in France: Inspired by the elegant vibes of Camille, the understated nudes and beiges are a staple for quick, everyday looks. Use these coppers and chocolate browns to create a classic "woke up like this" look.

Inspired by the elegant vibes of Camille, the understated nudes and beiges are a staple for quick, everyday looks. Use these coppers and chocolate browns to create a classic "woke up like this" look. Parisian At Heart: These eyeshadows feature colors that will add a perfect touch of Emily's bubbly personality to your Parisian style. To dazzle on your next date, use the pink-meets-violet shade range to create an eye that's playful and flirty.

These eyeshadows feature colors that will add a perfect touch of Emily's bubbly personality to your Parisian style. To dazzle on your next date, use the pink-meets-violet shade range to create an eye that's playful and flirty. Paris a la Folie: For those who dare to be different like Mindy, enjoy the bold trio of silver, burgundy, and black for the perfect smokey-eye.

Lancôme For The Love of Paris Monsieur Big Mascara $26 Shop

Next, go big or go home with eye-catching lashes. The For The Love of Paris Monsieur Big Mascara ($26) gives eyes a bold gaze with volume and lift for up to 24 hours.

Lancôme For The Love of Paris L'Absolu Rouge Lipstick $32 Shop

No Parisian look is complete without a red lip. Get a picture-perfect pout with the For The Love of Paris L'Absolu Rouge Lipstick ($32), which uses rose extract for long-lasting and comfortable wear. The luxurious formula also includes hyaluronic acid for lip moisture maintenance and smooth lipstick application. Say au revoir to dry and cracked lips this holiday season.

My favorite piece in the collection is the Absolu Rouge Drama Matte lipstick without hesitation. The essential must-have in all handbags!

The powdery matte lipstick is available in three shades: Attrape Couer (classic red), French Tea (nude pink), and Rouge Pigalle (deep red).

Lancôme For The Love of Paris Idôle Eau de Parfum $99 Shop

Before stepping out for the night, complete your beauty experience with the For The Love of Paris Idôle Eau de Parfum ($99). The limited-edition perfume is housed in a beautiful bottle that's adorned with Emily's popular (dare we say infamous?) heart keychain and Eiffel Tower bag charm, which ultimately earned her the ringarde status. The scent boasts notes of inviting florals, energizing citrus, and sultry white musks for a sophisticated, modern, and fresh sillage that no one forgets.

Payen says that the color choices of the collection perfectly capture her approach to Collins's makeup on set. "The colors of the eyeshadow palette are emblematic of Emily Cooper’s character," Payen tells us. "The essential deep red lipstick perfectly reflects her passion, and the essential black mascara creates an intense and daring look."

Master The Look

According to Payen, Emily Cooper's glam is often inspired by the classic looks of legendary actresses Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Brigitte Bardot—all beauty icons who have stood the test of time. To get the look, Payen advises fans to emphasize their brows before playing up the eyes with dramatic lashes. “Eyebrows are Emily’s signature look. Naturally prominent, they are always perfectly defined and made up, no matter the situation in the series," she reveals. "I suggest that you give them the same care if you wish to adopt Emily’s look. Then complement them with equally bold and thick lashes using Monsieur Big Mascara."

If you're more interested in recreating French-girl beauty, Payen recommends using your lipstick shade to reflect the mood and the moment. “French girls prefer wearing 'nude' colors during the day. In their handbags, they also carry intense lipstick colors so that they can easily change their look," Payen explains, adding that most choose a subtle red for drinks with friends and a deep red for a date. Très chic!



To get a live first-look at the collection, join Ashley Park (Mindy) from Emily in Paris on Monday, December 6th at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST as she unveils the Lancôme x Emily in Paris collaboration on Instagram (@LancomeOfficial). During this virtual event, viewers will be able to exclusively purchase all the new products before anyone else.

For others, the For The Love of Paris Collection will be available for purchase on Lancome.com beginning December 7.

