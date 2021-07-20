Founded in 1950, Embryolisse has been a pharmacy staple for more than 70 years. Seeking a universal solution to patient’s skincare troubles, founder Dr. Tricot (whose first name remains a mystery) set out with the goal of developing a simple, accessible product that worked for all skin types and conditions. More than 70 years later, that goal remains the same. “We strive to constantly create innovative products in France that contribute to the skin’s well-being,” says Embryolisse CEO Nazoura Cassam-Chenaï.
Embryolisse underwent a makeover in 1997 when it was taken over by Alain and Nazoura Cassam-Chenaï. The duo brought a breath of fresh air to the brand, modernizing the product offerings and relaunching in French pharmacies. The DNA at the core of the brand, however, remained the same—affordable dermo-cosmetics (skincare products that use active ingredients to support or care for skin conditions) that provide comfort and skincare improvement to the customers.
Embryolisse
Founded by: Dr. Tricot, 1950
Based in: Paris, France
Pricing: $$
Best known for: Small ingredient lists that yield big results.
Most popular products: Lait Crème Concentré, Filaderme Emulsion, and Éclat du Regard
Other brands you’ll love: La Roche-Posay, Eau Thermale Avène
Fun fact: A majority of Embryolisse products are multifunctional. The brand's hero (and first) product, Lait Crème Concentré, is a seven-in-one product for the face and body.
Embryolisse isn’t here to complicate things. “We develop products for people everywhere who want simple, efficient products,” emphasizes Cassam-Chenaï. “Our products are suitable for all skin types.”
The brand also prides itself on its green commitment. All products are developed and manufactured in France in factories committed to a sustainable approach. “We favor short formulas where each active ingredient is meticulously chosen and measured without ever compromising on tolerance,” says Cassam-Chenaï. “We have always prioritized a more reasonable consumption with multifunctional products that allow for short routines.” Sustainable packaging is also important to the brand. “Our best-sellers have been packaged in aluminum tubes since 1950. Aluminum protects against oxidation of the formulas, is 100% recyclable, and is lightweight,” explains Cassam-Chenaï. The brand hopes to accelerate its green efforts in 2021, and in years to come.
Read on for our favorite Embryolisse products.
Lait Crème Concentré
One tube of Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré sells every five seconds around the world, and after trying this cult classic, it’s easy to understand why. This moisturizer cleanses, hydrates, nourishes, and protects the skin, and can be used on the face and body. A best-seller since 1950, the product blends together natural-origin active ingredients—including shea butter, beeswax, soy proteins, and aloe vera—that work together to combat skin woes.
Lait Crème Concentré has a whipped texture that melts on the skin instantly, as I experienced firsthand. Embryolisse recommends applying a small amount of product to clean, damp skin daily, and massaging it in using circular motions on the face and body. For the face, I found that a pea-sized amount of product got the job done. The Lait Crème Concentré is meant for all skin types and concerns, but for anyone with extremely sensitive skin, we recommend the next product, Lait Crème Sensitive.
Lait Crème Sensitive
The new kid on the block, Lait Crème Sensitive is the sister product to the classic Lait Crème Concentré. The cream is reformulated for adults with sensitive and reactive skin but also works for children and babies.
The hypoallergenic formula is fragrance-free but embodies the same “core four” ingredients as its predecessor. The texture is a tad smoother and creamier but melts into the skin similar to the Crème Concentré. My skin was left soft and supple, and the product made for a great makeup base.
Huile de Beauté
Dry skin friends, stop scrolling. Embryolisse’s Beauty Oil might just be your new go-to. A little goes a long way with this product, but I found the key to success was about one to two drops in any of my day or night creams to lock in a dewy glow that could be worn with or without makeup. Hello, summer vibes.
The oil works on all skin types (though, like most oils, you’ll see the most success on dry skin). Beyond skin, Embryolisse created Huile de Beauté for hair application on the tips before styling to prevent dryness. Of course, like any oil-to-hair product, less is more.
Eclat du Regard
A makeup artist favorite, the Radiant Eye Stick is your best friend (and your dark circles’ worst enemy). The product, a stick balm, brings a cooling sensation to the skin and leaves a light, almost oil-like layer on the skin that instantly absorbs with no greasy aftermath.
I love this product because I hate my dark circles, plain and simple. While it didn't eliminate them completely (does anything?), it successfully brightened my under-eye area while also depuffing.
Crème Exfoliante
When it comes to exfoliating, the age-old “less is more” applies heavily. The Crème Exfoliante is gentle and used to get rid of dead skin cells and impurities. Embryolisse recommends using this product only once a week, as microbeads can irritate the skin if used more often than necessary.
I found that this product was successful in its task, leaving my face buttery smooth, but not irritated. I often find that my forehead is the most sensitive when it comes to exfoliators, but there were no red bumps after. Win.
Hydra-Sérum
As a serum mega-fan, this was the product I could not wait to try. Formulated with not one but two hyaluronic acids, I was ready for all the hydration. This product did not disappoint, and my skin felt supple and happy quite quickly. The gel-textured serum leaves an almost sticky-like base, which makes it a fantastic liquid makeup primer.
Embryolisse recommends applying only a few drops of product for immediate results. Apply in the morning (or evening) to clean, dry skin and notice plumper, silkier skin.
Lotion Micellaire
The Micellar Lotion gently cleanses the skin and removes makeup from the face (and is safe for eyes and lips, too). I’ll be the first to say that I have always been a skeptic of anything but makeup wipes (I have tried multiple balms in the past and I dislike how my skin feels after), but I really enjoyed this liquid product. My skin felt very soft post-cleanse, and while you can double cleanse if you so choose, this product makes the second cleanse a want rather than a need.
Filaderme Émulsion
While almost every Embryolisse product works for all skin types, the Filaderme Émulsion is a must for my dry skin friends (and me). Personally, my skin is driest in winter, so after testing this product I tucked it away to keep it for colder months, because, priorities.
The lotion itself is lightweight and my skin drank it right up. The recommended application is on the face and neck, but it also doubles as a lovely hand cream.
Eau Active
I’m just going to put the facts out there: Everyone loves a good face mist. Given the current heat in New York City, I have been carrying this around in my bag—and it has been wonderful.
The mist itself is cooling and extremely fine, which in my book is a must because there is nothing that bothers me more than a mist with large water droplets that ruin your makeup. This product can be used in four ways: as a protective mist in the morning, a calming mist in the evening, a cleansing water for the face, and a radiance booster throughout the day.
Sérum Bonne Mine
The Sérum Bonne Mine combines hyaluronic acid and glycerin for maximum hydration and plumping of the skin, and like everything else we’ve discussed thus far, it works. I tried this serum as a makeup base and found a lot of success in doing so. The cooling sensation on the skin sold me, and on days that I skip makeup, this is a fun go-to for a soft glow.