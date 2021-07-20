Founded in 1950, Embryolisse has been a pharmacy staple for more than 70 years. Seeking a universal solution to patient’s skincare troubles, founder Dr. Tricot (whose first name remains a mystery) set out with the goal of developing a simple, accessible product that worked for all skin types and conditions. More than 70 years later, that goal remains the same. “We strive to constantly create innovative products in France that contribute to the skin’s well-being,” says Embryolisse CEO Nazoura Cassam-Chenaï.

Embryolisse underwent a makeover in 1997 when it was taken over by Alain and Nazoura Cassam-Chenaï. The duo brought a breath of fresh air to the brand, modernizing the product offerings and relaunching in French pharmacies. The DNA at the core of the brand, however, remained the same—affordable dermo-cosmetics (skincare products that use active ingredients to support or care for skin conditions) that provide comfort and skincare improvement to the customers.

Embryolisse Founded by: Dr. Tricot, 1950 Based in: Paris, France Pricing: $$ Best known for: Small ingredient lists that yield big results. Most popular products: Lait Crème Concentré, Filaderme Emulsion, and Éclat du Regard Other brands you’ll love: La Roche-Posay, Eau Thermale Avène Fun fact: A majority of Embryolisse products are multifunctional. The brand's hero (and first) product, Lait Crème Concentré, is a seven-in-one product for the face and body.

Embryolisse isn’t here to complicate things. “We develop products for people everywhere who want simple, efficient products,” emphasizes Cassam-Chenaï. “Our products are suitable for all skin types.”

The brand also prides itself on its green commitment. All products are developed and manufactured in France in factories committed to a sustainable approach. “We favor short formulas where each active ingredient is meticulously chosen and measured without ever compromising on tolerance,” says Cassam-Chenaï. “We have always prioritized a more reasonable consumption with multifunctional products that allow for short routines.” Sustainable packaging is also important to the brand. “Our best-sellers have been packaged in aluminum tubes since 1950. Aluminum protects against oxidation of the formulas, is 100% recyclable, and is lightweight,” explains Cassam-Chenaï. The brand hopes to accelerate its green efforts in 2021, and in years to come.

Read on for our favorite Embryolisse products.