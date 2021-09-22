The Best Em Cosmetics Products for an Ethereal Everyday Pop

Widely considered the first reigning queen of beauty YouTube and one of the original makeup influencers, Michelle Phan has inspired countless` tutorials in her wake, eventually expanding her empire to include her own brand, Em Cosmetics. After relaunching her line in 2017, Phan built the catalog—which features wearable hues and dynamic finishes that complement every skin tone—using both her own approach to beauty and feedback from the Em Cosmetics community.

“Em Cosmetics is the representation of my approach to beauty, because I like to be comfortable with my makeup and skincare I wear day in and day out—like sweatpants for your face,” Phan says. “We’re creating comfortable makeup that has purpose, and our products are designed to simplify your routine while nourishing your skin.” The latter point is far from an afterthought for Em Cosmetics, with certain formulas infused with serums and skincare-adjacent ingredients. Case in point: The now-infamous Color Drops Serum Blush, which was born after Phan started gravitating towards more hydrating, dewy products in her 30s.

Em Cosmetics Founded: In 2015 by Michelle Phan, who then relaunched her brand in 2017. Based in: Los Angeles, California Pricing: $12 to $48 Best known for: Comfortable, user-friendly formulas in inclusive shades that align with founder Michelle Phan’s own approach to beauty. Most Popular Product: It’s a toss-up between the Pick Me Up Volume + Length Mascara and the Heaven’s Glow Radiant Veil Blush. Fun Fact: While Phan originally launched the brand in 2015 with L’Oreal, she bought back the rights to Em Cosmetics so she could relaunch on her own terms. Other Brands You’ll Love: Tower 28, Merit Beauty, Live Tinted, Glossier

A far cry from full-coverage products that act as an IRL filter on skin, Em Cosmetics’s formulas play up what you’ve already got going on, rather than attempting to change it entirely. “Skin texture is natural and it's okay to embrace it, rather than cover it up,” Phan says. Within the expansive product catalog, you’ll find sheer finishes that blend easily and enhance your complexion, and at least a handful of shades that complement your specific skin tone. Even products with a more dynamic payoff—like the recently Cosmic Pearl Eyeshadow launch—put comfort and ease at the top of mind, pairing scintillating metallic hues with a jelly texture that you can apply with your fingers.

With so much emphasis on enhancing the complexion and formulas using skin-loving ingredients, one would think an Em Cosmetics skincare line would be the next obvious move, but Phan wants to be thoughtful before she makes any decisions either way. The founder role is not one she takes lightly, with her love, expertise, and passion showing through in every product she creates. As a beauty industry vet who has seen dramatic change since her beginnings, Phan hopes that other founders will find support in creating brands with a positive impact—particularly in terms of inclusivity and more BIPOC-led brands. The mission of Em Cosmetics empowering all of us to feel more comfortable in our own skin seems like a great starting point.

Want to know more about the best products from the Em Cosmetics lineup? Keep reading for more info on a few of our favorites.

