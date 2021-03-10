These Are the EltaMD Products Your Dermatologist Probably Uses

Allow us to say it loud enough for all to hear: Sunscreen is non-negotiable. Whether you’re spending all your days inside or using every hour of daylight to explore the great outdoors, sunscreen is necessary. While many people believe that slathering their skin with an SPF 15-infused CC cream is enough to cut it, we’re here to let you in on a little secret: it’s not.

To fully protect your skin, dermatologists recommend applying strict sunscreen (i.e., not just infused makeup products and creams) with SPF 30 or higher. The only exception is a sunscreen-specific brand in which the product developers work to create formulas with efficacious protection levels. Such is the case of EltaMD: the dermatologist-recommended sunscreen brand that is pretty much the be-all, end-all of clinical suncare.

Keep reading to discover everything there is to know about the brand, including which products are our absolute favorites.

EltaMD Skin Care Founded: Bill Kling, 1988 Based In: Carrollton, Texas Pricing: $$—most products are $16 to $40 Best Known For: Providing dermatologist-recommended, fragrance-free sunscreen products for people of all ages Most Popular Product: UV Clear, UV Clear Tinted, UV Elements Tinted SPF 44 Fun Fact: EltaMD products were originally sold through hospitals and burn care units to heal the most compromised skin. What’s more, 83 percent of the brand’s employees are women. Other Brands You’ll Love: Embryolisse, Revision Skincare, iS Clinical

Sunscreen is the barrier between you and your best life. After all, without it, the sun can wreak some pretty horrendous havoc on your skin. It’s with this sentiment in mind that EltaMD was created.

“Our core belief is that everybody under the sun deserves to live freely,” says EltaMD Skin Care general manager Penne Thornett. “We are inspired by everyday people who want to live a full life but worry about the damage the environment can cause to the skin.” Because of this, education on sun protection has always been at the forefront of EltaMD’s brand mission. The brand works with a community of physicians to constantly improve their product offerings and educate their shoppers on the undeniable need for sun protection.

Given the dermatologist-backed formulas, EltaMD is often thought to be a skincare brand geared toward mature shoppers. But, as the brand sees it, EltaMD is for everyone.

“We all have skin, and therefore sun protection is a must no matter your skin type, tone, or condition,” she explains, noting that sunscreen protects the skin from harmful UV rays and premature aging, which are skin concerns everyone experiences. “EltaMD has worked hard over the years to create a wide selection of sunscreen products that meet the needs of every skin type, condition, and lifestyle so that everybody can live freely under the sun, worry-free!”

As thoughtful as the brand is and as efficacious as the formulas are, some customers veer away from it due to the clinical appearance of the packaging. Regardless, it provides the ultimate protection. Read on for our favorite EltaMD products.