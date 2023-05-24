Elsa Hosk's Supermodel Nails Glistened on the Cannes Red Carpet

Elsa Hosk is one to serve looks both on and off the runway. The Scandinavian It-girl constantly shares her cutest outfits to Instagram and was a Victoria’s Secret Angel for almost a decade, so it's no surprise that her look at the Cannes Film Festival was one for the history books—she hit the red carpet wearing an undone Cinderella look with gorgeous baby blue eyeshadow and supermodel nails.

Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Hosk arrived at the festival wearing a pale blue Viktor & Rolf SS23 couture gown with a full tulle skirt and a faux blue strapless top that hangs off the nude corset fitted around her torso. She looked avant-garde and glam, and her stylists Dani Michelle and Maren Taylor accessorized with a diamond choker and dazzling diamond rings. Hosk wore a similar baby blue Cinderella gown to the Cannes Film Festival in 2017—this year’s gown, however, makes Hosk look like Cinderella shedding her blue dress as the clock strikes midnight.

Getty Images

To contrast her offbeat dress, Hosk wore an appropriately-named "supermodel" manicure. Her nails were a medium-natural length, and shaped into a soft almond tip. The supermodel nail trend is just one of the many minimal manicures that have been trending this year, and uses a sheer nude, pink, or white polish to subtly accentuate the nails. It doesn't distract from an outfit, just makes your hands and nails look clean and put-together, and is just as suitable for a casting as the red carpet.



Elsa Hosk

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo created a ‘60s Cinderella makeup look on the star, which features a soft baby blue shadow on the lid, plus a grey cut crease and doll-like lashes that makes her look like a modern Twiggy. He added boldness to her look with a coral blush and full, feathery brows, and then tied the look together with a pouty nude lip—lined, we would imagine, with her viral lip contour pen. Sydney Sweeney was just spotted in Cannes wearing a similar baby blue dress and eye shadow, which indicates a revival of blue eyeshadow could be imminent.

Hosk has had a bob since last fall, but her bob at the Cannes Film Festival was one of the fuller styles she’s worn. Hair artist Danielle Priano created a short undone blowout on the star, which features tons of volume plus touchably soft waves throughout. She’s proof that even as a carriage turns back into a pumpkin, there’s still room for major glam.