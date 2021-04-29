9 Elliptical Workouts, For Every Fitness Level

Love it or hate it, the elliptical is a mainstay when it comes to cardio machines. The treadmill's lower-impact cousin, the elliptical, mimics the movement of running without all that stress on your joints while also building endurance and strength. And while it may seem easiest to zone out on the elliptical at one speed, there are tons of dynamic workouts to pick from when it comes to leveling up your cardio session. To help, trainers share the best elliptical workouts for folks of all fitness backgrounds, whether this is your first time setting foot on the machine or you're a seasoned pro.

Meet the Expert Holly Roser is a certified personal trainer and sports nutritionist based in San Francisco.

Donna Walker is a certified personal trainer and fitness instructor based in Chicago.