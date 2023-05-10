Elle Fanning's Smoked Winged Liner is Peak Coquette

Her '70s hair is perfect, too.

Elle Fanning is this generation’s most ethereal It girl. Case in point, her most recent Met Gala look. Wearing a tiny black jacket and a literal flower crown—similar to the look Lagerfeld himself styled on the then-13-year-old actress for his Little Black Jacket book—Fanning was fairycore perfection. To add another dainty yet stunning look to her repertoire, Fanning paired smoked wing liner with a sleek blowout at this week's Chanel Cruise Show.

On May 9, Fanning arrived at the show wearing a two-piece outfit that included black, high-rise trousers full of sequins and a matching vest covered in reflective silver and black sequin flowers buttoned only at the top. Her stylist, Samantha McMillen, paired the look with a black jacket with silver embroidered flowers, a black Chanel handbag, and black patent leather platform boots.

Although her outfit screams goth-goes-to-Studio-54, Fanning’s makeup added the whimsical touch the star is known for. Fanning's makeup artist, Erin Ayanian Monroe posted the glam on Instagram.

Monroe let Fanning's freckles shine and enhanced her cool-toned fair complexion with a pop of pink blush. To match her glowing skin, Monroe extended the dew to Fanning’s lips with a high-shine lip gloss and eyes by applying a light cream shimmer shadow on her inner corner and lids.

Still, her outfit required some drama in her makeup, so Monroe created a smokey wing by lining Fanning’s upper lashline with black liner and then used grey eyeshadow on the star’s outer corner to create a faux wing. A simple brush through her brows and mascara on the upper and lower lashes completed Fanning’s glam.

Of course, Fanning’s look wouldn't be complete without a retro-cool hairstyle, and stylist Jenda Alcorn (who works with both Elle and her sister, Dakota Fanning) created a touchably soft undone blowout with a middle part. Alcorn gave Fanning a ton of volume at her roots and blow-dried her hair sleek. She added inward flips at the ends for a true ‘70s look and finished off with subtle face-framing waves to add body.

Fanning’s look proves that whether you choose the words “ethereal” or "coquette” to describe your aesthetic, there’s always room to experiment with bold, dark colors.

