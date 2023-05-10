Elle Fanning's Smoked Winged Liner is Peak Coquette

Elle Fanning is this generation’s most ethereal It girl. Case in point, her most recent Met Gala look. Wearing a tiny black jacket and a literal flower crown—similar to the look Lagerfeld himself styled on the then-13-year-old actress for his Little Black Jacket book—Fanning was fairycore perfection. To add another dainty yet stunning look to her repertoire, Fanning paired smoked wing liner with a sleek blowout at this week's Chanel Cruise Show.

On May 9, Fanning arrived at the show wearing a two-piece outfit that included black, high-rise trousers full of sequins and a matching vest covered in reflective silver and black sequin flowers buttoned only at the top. Her stylist, Samantha McMillen, paired the look with a black jacket with silver embroidered flowers, a black Chanel handbag, and black patent leather platform boots.

Although her outfit screams goth-goes-to-Studio-54, Fanning’s makeup added the whimsical touch the star is known for. Fanning's makeup artist, Erin Ayanian Monroe posted the glam on Instagram.

Monroe let Fanning's freckles shine and enhanced her cool-toned fair complexion with a pop of pink blush. To match her glowing skin, Monroe extended the dew to Fanning’s lips with a high-shine lip gloss and eyes by applying a light cream shimmer shadow on her inner corner and lids.



Still, her outfit required some drama in her makeup, so Monroe created a smokey wing by lining Fanning’s upper lashline with black liner and then used grey eyeshadow on the star’s outer corner to create a faux wing. A simple brush through her brows and mascara on the upper and lower lashes completed Fanning’s glam.



Of course, Fanning’s look wouldn't be complete without a retro-cool hairstyle, and stylist Jenda Alcorn (who works with both Elle and her sister, Dakota Fanning) created a touchably soft undone blowout with a middle part. Alcorn gave Fanning a ton of volume at her roots and blow-dried her hair sleek. She added inward flips at the ends for a true ‘70s look and finished off with subtle face-framing waves to add body.

Fanning’s look proves that whether you choose the words “ethereal” or "coquette” to describe your aesthetic, there’s always room to experiment with bold, dark colors.