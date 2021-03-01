Before I even saw Elle Fanning at last night's 78th Golden Globe Awards, I knew her look would be worth bookmarking. I didn't any insider knowledge that would lead me to believe this, just one entirely unblemished track record of stellar red carpet moments that manage to range from girlish to elegant to edgy to classic, often all at the same time. Tonights makeup look, created by celebrity makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe, is certainly no exception. Against the backdrop of her dazzling ice blue Gucci dress (custom, natch) and sleek ballerina, Fanning's makeup is classic, commanding, and heavy on the glow.

Fortunately for all us fans (fan-nings?), Monroe gave us an inside look at what it takes to prepare one of Hollywood's buzziest It Girls for such a massive event, including a full breakdown of products used—get your screenshot buttons in position now. The Grace Kelly-esque glam was inspired by Fanning's vintage-inspired metallic gown, using it to form a vision of the desired makeup look. "Elle’s custom Gucci dress brought to our mind the golden days of Old Hollywood," Monroe tells Byrdie. "The glam was inspired by timeless beauty and we strived to reflect that with fluttery lashes and skin that showed vitality and luminosity."

Erin Ayanian Monroe

We all know that skincare and prep are foundation for any good makeup look, and Monroe pulled out all the stops to perfect Fanning's already-stunning complexion. We prepped her skin with L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Pure 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($30) to make it plump and hydrated, then applied a careful coat of Infallible 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation ($15) in Rose Ivory and Porcelain and Infallible Full Wear Concealer ($13) for brightening under the eyes and concealing blemishes, Monroe explains over email. "Elle has incredible skin so we wanted to make sure that looked perfect and glowing," Monroe tells us, and the L'Oreal serum's hyaluronic acid content leaves skin "plump and glowing."

L'Oréal Paris Glow Mon Amour Highlight Drops $14 Shop

So much of Fanning's look is arrestingly luminous, which Monroe credits to L'Oréal's Glow Mon Amour Highlighting Drops ($14) in Iconic Glow, applied to the high points of her face after sculpting with blush. And of course, no Old Hollywood look would be complete with a slash of bold liner and flirtatious lashes. Monroe began by using a "slim liquid eyeliner to add depth and boldness to the lash line, and used Air Volume Mega Mascara ($14) for fluffy, voluminous lashes."

Erin Ayanian Monroe

Topping off Fanning's full face is a layer of Le Nus Colour Riche in Nu Impertinent ($TK) before it's time to get her out the door. Though Monroe and Fanning have been working together since the actress was just 14, the getting-ready process is still a genuinely fun one for both women. "We have the best time working together," Monroe tells Byrdie. "We are currently living in London working on the next season of The Great. Today was extra special as we did the whole day with just a few of our closest team, including Lorraine Glynn, who does her hair on The Great, and our set stills photographer, Gareth Gatrell."

With an all-star glam team like that in her corner, "The Great" feels like a pretty apt title for Fanning even off-screen.