Elle Fanning's Baby Beehive Is Peak Princesscore

Anyone even remotely interested in coquette style probably already has Elle Fanning on their moodboard. She stars in the Hulu-original The Great, which follows Fanning as Catherine the Great with plans of ruling a better kingdom than her husband, Emperor Peter III of Russia. She looks right at home in the show's 18th century costumes, and her recent mini beehive hairdo kept the royal vibes going offscreen.

On May 24, Fanning took a trip to Florence, Italy for a Cartier High Jewelry event, at which she wore a gorgeous 1993 Oscar de la Renta gown. The gown features a straight-across neckline with thin straps, a fitted bodice with a dropped waist, and an A-line skirt full of layered ruffles. One cream rosette on Fanning’s hip contrasted the dress’s black color, and stylist Samantha McMillen accented the dress with a simple black choker necklace.

Fanning looked like retro royalty—Grace Kelly-like, if you will—and her mini beehive only upped the princess vibes. Hairstylist Jenda Alcorn created a whimsical updo that twists to the back of Fanning’s head. Unlike usual French twists that span from the crown of the head to the nape, Fanning’s twist features tons of volume, creating a mini-beehive moment. A quick look at Fanning’s twist shows that the volume comes from various ringlets that were pinned onto the crown of her head, adding texture to what could otherwise be a simple hairstyle. A side part and a swooping bang added even more retro flair to her look.

Fanning recently told Byrdie that she’s a fan of any vintage mid-century look, and while this hairdo definitely screams ‘60s, it’s also pretty on the nose for today’s hottest hair trends. TikTokers like Matilda Djerf have started bringing back Bumpits for added fullness (yes, really), and hot rollers are practically synonymous with the app at this point. Anne Hathaway has worn several voluminous hair looks lately including to the Met Gala, and Lana Del Rey brought back her signature bouffant on the cover of her newest album, pointing to a possible revival of the voluminous updo.

To finish off Fanning's fair maiden look, makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe created a bold retro winged liner and added fullness to the actor’s brows. Monroe created a luminous complexion that let Fanning’s freckles peer through and topped it all off with a wash of rosy blush and a matching pink lip.