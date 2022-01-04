Elizabeth Lail Says This Oil Cleanser Keeps Her Sensitive Skin Happy

What I Put on My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

If you've binge-watched at all in the past year—who hasn't?—it's likely Elizabeth Lail has graced your streaming queue. The breakout star of You's first season (she plays the naive, book-loving character Guinevere Beck) recently appeared in the Gossip Girl reboot (giving us the meta Dan Humphries crossover we didn't know we needed) and is now set to star in a new NBC drama. So, it's safe to say the actress has had an exciting 2021—and will be even more in demand in the coming year.

Her latest project Ordinary Joe, which premiered on January 3, examines the “What If” moments in life. The show follows three main characters (Lail plays Jenny Banks) as they navigate post-college love and career decisions, but unlike in the real world, on Ordinary Joe, you get to see all the scenarios play out in real-time. Think Sliding Doors meets Friends from College. Intrigued? Us too.

With all those projects under her belt (and no doubt plenty more to come), it's clear Lail will stay booked and busy in 2022. So how does she keep her self-described "super sensitive" skin happy through it all? Ahead, read about Lail's skincare favorites, including the brand she swears by and the one thing that's made the biggest difference in her skin.



About Her Skin



My skin is so sensitive—anything from too much hot sauce to kissing someone with a beard can cause me to break out (devastating, I know). So, I am always trying to balance taking care of my skin, but not obsessing over it. Easier said than done because film and TV can be unforgiving when it comes to a breakout.

How She Got Into Skincare



I think I was influenced by societal ideals to be as “beautiful” as possible once I became an actress. I hardly had any skincare practices until I started working.

Elizabeth Lail

Her Morning Vs. Night Routine



I do love having a skincare routine. It always feels so good at night to wash away the day and reconnect with myself. Most of my products right now are Marie Veronique. I use their Treatment Oil ($80) AM and PM, and add Vitamin C and SPF in the morning.

The Skincare Step She Never Skips



I never skip washing my face, especially at night.

How Her Routine Changed Over Time



When I got my first job as an actress I decided I needed to step up my game and bought a Clarisonic ($129). I used it two days in a row, and the next morning, I had tiny red bumps all over my face, which I then went on to heal with mouthwash (!!!)—I’m still learning, but I’ve come a long way.

The One Thing That's Made the Biggest Difference



I honestly think what makes the biggest difference in my skin is giving it a break. If it’s particularly unhappy I always just go back to gentle oil cleansing—and that’s it.

The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Received



A makeup artist I worked with taught me the importance of taking care of your neck and chest, not just the face. I have a feeling down the road I’m going to be glad I listened.

Her Skincare Pet Peeve



Photoshop.

Her Most-Used Product



My Marie Veronique Pure + E.O Free Oil Cleanser ($40).

The Product That's Been in Her Routine the Longest



The Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater ($12).

The Skincare Product She's Loving Right Now



This may straddle the line of skincare and makeup, but I love Jane Iredale’s Smooth Affair Primer ($50). When it comes to prepping my skin for makeup this has been a game-changer.