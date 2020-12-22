e.l.f. Wants to Help You Match Your Makeup to Your Mood

We all know music can change our mood. We have the playlist that gets us through our workouts, and the one we put on to hype us up for nights out (or nights in circa 2020 pandemic), and for you festive folks, there's the playlist that awakens your holiday spirit. May we add a suggestion for the latter? e.l.f. has partnered with Spotify to drop a five-track holiday album e.l.f. the Hauls, also available on Apple Music.

These aren’t your parent's holiday songs—e.l.f.’s remixes feature lyrics for true beauty enthusiasts. "Dashing through the snow and I know I’m gonna slay," from the remix of Jingle Bells by Insta-famous Halston Dare, might just be your next Instagram caption. Other remixes include "Joy to the World," "Deck the Halls" and more by up-and-coming music artists: Kiana V, Rosette, and Yasmeen. The brand will also launch mini music videos to accompany each song on Triller featuring Loren Gray, Michael Le, and the Bad Wiggies, and your favorite e.l.f. products.

To celebrate the album e.l.f. has partnered with Spotify on a microsite that will connect to your Spotify account customizing a playlist based on your top artists, songs, and the makeup—festive shadows, bold brows, or electric liner—you choose. You'll get a personalized playlist to stream based on your picks, plus you can shop the look while you stream (multitasking at its finest). It’s the ultimate get ready experience to help merge beauty inspo with your music moods.

And if you needed yet another reason to partake in e.l.f.'s festivities online, subscribers can also enter to win 3 months of free Spotify Premium. Consider the soundtrack to your holiday indoors set. You're welcome.

Go to elfbeauty.withspotify.com to get started and then checkout e.l.f's gift sets here.