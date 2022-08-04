E.l.f.'s Halo Glow Liquid Filter Is Going Viral on TikTok—So, I Tried It

E.l.f's Halo Glow Liquid Filter checks off every box. The skincare-makeup hybrid effortlessly enhances your complexion, boosts radiance, and hydrates the skin. Plus, it's only $14.

E.l.f. Cosmetics launched its new skincare-makeup hybrid Halo Glow Liquid Filter on July 17, and it immediately went viral on TikTok (accumulating over three million hashtag views). Thousands of try-on videos flooded the platform—with many influencers like Mikayla Nogueira praising the product's complexion-boosting benefits and comparing it to the best-selling Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter.

Unsurprisingly, the buzz surrounding the product's performance and affordable price tag led to five of the eight shades selling out within days. Luckily, most of the shades have been restocked, and I got my hands on the coveted Halo Glow Liquid Filter last week. Ahead, read my honest review.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter Best for All skin types Uses: Highlighter Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, squalane Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $14 About the brand: e.l.f. Cosmetics is a drugstore beauty brand known for its affordable price point, trending colors, and viral products that really work.

About My Skin/Complexion: Combination, oily, and acne-prone

I have oily, acne-prone skin. My skin has been pretty red and irritated lately due to stress. I knew the Halo Glow Liquid Filter wouldn't provide full coverage, but I was hoping it would tone down my redness and leave me with a healthy complexion.

When my skin is stressed, my routine starts with Supergoop's Watery Lotion SPF 50 ($34). Then, I use the Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator ($5) for light coverage. To add color to my face, I use Tower28's BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush ($20) in Magic Hour. And last but not least, my go-to for fluffy eyebrows is Refy's Brow Gel ($24) and Benefit's Precisely My Brow Pencil ($25) in the shade 6.

How to Apply: Four ways to use it

E.l.f. recommends using the product alone, under foundation, as a highlight, or mixed in foundation. When I tried Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter, I used it alone and as a primer. So, I decided to do a direct comparison for the Halo Glow Liquid Filter.

I used my favorite brush from e.l.f. (The Ultimate Blending Brush) for under foundation and my fingers for using alone. The brush application was easy, but I felt the radiance of the product got lost in my foundation. So, in essence, the product just provided a more even-toned and smooth base to work with.

Using my hands was my favorite application method because it felt like I mixed the product with my moisturizer. The glow was incredibly subtle, both under foundation and alone. The glow made my skin look luminous but not overly highlighted. While my skin felt hydrated, I did feel I needed a little extra product on my fingers to keep it from tugging on my skin.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: A hydrating blend

The Halo Glow Liquid Filter is infused with hyaluronic acid and squalane. The non-irritating hydrator helps retain moisture and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Squalane, an emollient, calms inflammation and supports the outer skin barrier. This skincare-makeup hybrid is also formulated with finely milled powders to help blur pores and fine lines.

The Results: Light coverage with a natural glow

Lacey Brown / Design by Tiana Crispino

After applying the product, my skin was left with a healthy radiance that lasted for hours. It provided light coverage and the perfect amount of glow. While I'm naturally oily, the product made my skin look illuminated without being greasy. During the summer, I can see myself reaching for this when I want to achieve a light makeup look that won't sweat off.

The Value: Affordable and accessible

Since accessibility is a part of e.l.f. 's ethos, it's not surprising the Halo Glow Liquid Filter is reasonably priced at $14. When you look at competitors on the market, the most famous alternatives can be anywhere from $15 for a mini version to $45 for a full-size bottle. E.l.f.'s version is great if you're looking for an affordable, high-quality glow product.

Similar Products: You have options

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter: This product is constantly out of stock, so if you can snag one, you're lucky. Available in 12 shades, Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter smooths and illuminates the skin.

Live Tinted Hue Glow: Live Tinted is one of my favorite emerging brands (owned and founded by viral YouTube beauty guru Deepica Mutyala). The brand's Hue Glow ($34) is available in two shades (rose gold and bronze) and includes hydrating ingredients, like squalane and botanical extracts. You get 50 mL of product for the price.

Versed Skin Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops: The Versed Glow Drops ($18) are made with a peptide that is considered a more powerful hyaluronic acid, blackberry extract, and light-reflecting pigments. The two shades (bronze and golden)are buildable, so you can achieve a subtle shimmer or super visible glow.