E.l.f. Cosmetics' Power Grip Primer Keeps My Makeup Fresh and My Skin Hydrated

We put e.l.f. 's Power Grip Primer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

All makeup lovers know that primers are very beneficial. They can help extend the wear time of your makeup, control oil, and even boost hydration. But I will admit, I have yet to find a primer that I absolutely cannot do without, so I've ditched that step in my makeup routine more than once. Some I've tried had unpleasant textures, while others didn't mesh well with my dry skin. However, many TikTokers have been raving about e.l.f.'s Power Grip Primer, so I decided to give primers another chance. Ahead, read my review of the viral gel primer.

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer Best for: All skin types Uses: Prepping skin for makeup Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid and niacinamide Clean?: No; contains PEGs Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $10 About the brand: e.l.f. Cosmetics formulates cruelty-free, vegan makeup products at affordable prices.

About My Skin: Sensitive and on the drier side

I was convinced my skin was oily for many years because of how my T-zone behaved. I later realized I have combination skin that is more dry than oily. Due to my sensitive combo skin, heavily fragranced products cause irritation, and products with thick consistencies usually do not absorb well. That is why the Power Grip Primer’s gel-like texture is up my alley. Gel formulas work best for me because they typically do not feel greasy and let my skin breathe. Its lightweight nature makes it great for all skin types.

The Ingredients: A hydrating blend

The Power Grip Primer is infused with hyaluronic acid, known for its moisture-boosting and plumping benefits. Niacinamide is also present in the formula. This ingredient is beloved for its ability to fight off premature signs of aging, boost skin radiance, and reduce redness.

How to Apply: An easy-to-use formula

Janiah McKelton

The brand recommends applying an even amount of product all over your face. Conveniently, the bottle boasts a pump dispenser. Two pumps were enough to apply to my face, but there were no written rules on how much to apply. Use clean fingers to gently pat it on your skin (the warmth of your fingertips will help melt the primer into your skin). Rubbing it onto your face is not as effective, as it has a slightly sticky feel before it dries down. Allow 30 seconds for the primer to set before applying makeup. Any stickiness will subside once it dries, revealing properly primed skin.

The Results: Smooth, long-lasting makeup

Janiah McKelton

I've finally found a must-have primer. E.l.f.'s Power Grip Primer is a game changer, and here's why: My makeup did not move at all in the span of about six hours. I was exposed to humid weather, and my makeup still looked super fresh. I normally have lots of creasing around my eyes and nose, but using the primer kept the creasing to a minimum. However, my favorite qualities are that it hydrated my skin beneath the makeup and made my makeup application smoother. I still used a setting spray for good measure, but e.l.f. 's Power Grip Primer and a great setting spray are the secrets to long-lasting makeup.

The Value: Less is more

The quality of the e.l.f. Cosmetics Power Grip Primer is outstanding. Priced at $10, you really can't ask for a higher quality primer at a lower price. Since each tube contains 1.01 ounces, this product will last a while, as you only need a few pumps to cover your skin. This primer is more than reasonably priced, considering its formula and performance.

Similar Products: You have options

NYX Professional Makeup Marshmellow Smoothing Primer: This budget-friendly primer has a whipped texture and focuses on softening and hydrating the skin. NYX’s Marshmellow Smoothing Primer ($8) is made with vegan ingredients, including marshmallow root extract, which soothes skin irritation.

Milani Skin Quench Hydrating Face Primer: This primer offers a hydrating, blurring formula. The Milani Skin Quench Hydrating Face Primer ($11) is formulated with hyaluronic acid and coconut water. If you prefer a lotion-like primer, this is an excellent option.