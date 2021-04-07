Jen Atkin Debuted Her New Makeup Line—And Everything Is Less Than $25

To describe Jen Atkin as "busy" is a massive, massive understatement. When she's not styling hair for the likes of Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Chrissy Teigen, she's running haircare empire OUAI, beauty magazine ManeAddicts, writing columns for Glamour, managing her staggering 3.8 million Instagram followers, and popping up as a guest on a number of TV shows. Oh, and she just welcomed her first baby last month.

For Jen and her packed schedule, multitasking isn't just convenient—it's necessary for survival. Enter her full-face collaboration with e.l.f. Cosmetics. A minimalist's dream, this beauty edit gets right to the point without sacrificing color, coverage, or staying power.

The Inspiration

Available now, the Jen Atkin x e.l.f. nine-piece collection cuts through the noise to deliver dialed-up essentials perfect for everyday wear. "This has been in the works since I first was invited into the e.l.f. family as a keynote speaker at Beautyscape two years ago!" Atkin tells Byrdie exclusively. "We share the same values that I wrote down when I first created OUAI. It's important for both our brands to create quality effective products with a chic aesthetic but also at an accessible price point."

Though hair has famously been her main focus, anyone who's been paying attention to Atkin's Instagram or appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians can see that she knows her way around a makeup brush. "I've definitely learned a thing or two about makeup in the glam room from my incredible makeup artist friends over the last 15 years," Atkin says. "I really wanted to create a collection of the essentials with formulas and shades that are easy to use and doing it with e.l.f. felt like a natural progression for me."

The Collection

The Let's e.l.f.ing Do It Palette ($14), available in light-medium and medium-deep, features four eyeshadow shades, a bronzer, blush, and highlighter that make a full-face both foolproof and highly portable. Basically, a full face of makeup in one palette. Atkin tells Byrdie exclusively that this is her favorite piece in the collection, along with the collection's The Xxtra Lip Duos ($8), a double-ended liner-lipstick combo in two neutrals and one fiery red. "Bring It On Brown has been my personal go-to," Atkin tells us.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Jen Atkin Xxstra Lip Duo Kit $20 Shop

The Zero Effort Liners ($5), slim eye pencils in black and brown with a cream-to-powder formula and ultra-precise pencil tip, are made for everything from a cat-eye to lash line smudging to a smattering of fake freckles. My personal favorite product in the collection is the Hair & Brow Pomade ($6), a one-step clear gel that will make you throw out your soap brow system forever—the plastic comb is that good at separating individual hairs and keeping them up (and stuck) all day. To round out the collection, Atkin developed a coconut-scented face mist, Mist Me? ($8), that both refreshes makeup for a hydrated, seamless effect and manages to feel like vacation in a bottle.

The Mission

For Atkin, the real draw in launching yet another new project was the opportunity to give back to underserved communities. "It's important to me to help build up communities so we have initiatives through OUAI and Mane Addicts that support organizations like Baby2Baby, WagsnWalks, ACLU, Girls Inc, etc," she explains. "I try to bring awareness to any good cause with my platform and if people are ever adamant about giving me a gift, I push for donations in my name in lieu of flowers." That ethos extends to this collection, too. For every pose uploaded to Instagram with the hashtag #elfmade, Atkin and e.l.f. will each donate $1 to Girls, Inc., an organization dedicated to supporting young girls' development through local programming.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Let's e.l.f.ing Do This swatches

When she isn't launching a new line of beauty game-changers, Atkin likes to fully chill with some cozy sweats (she loves the sets from Skims, natch), meditation, and a lot of pampering. "I love our OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub + Thick Hair Treatment Mask for my hair, a Huda Beauty face mask, and Bad Habit or Kylie Skin face oil," Atkin tells Byrdie. "Usually, I will hydrate while listening to a podcast like Life with Marianna or Second Life. Also, I can never say no to a good massage while watching Temptation Island."

Considering her love for puns, it's safe to say Atkin would call that e.l.f.care.

The Jen Atkin x e.l.f. Limited Edition Collection is available at elfcosmetics.com and Ulta.com now, and in Ulta stores April 18.