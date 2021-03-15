The e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Face Primer is a budget-friendly primer that promises to smooth and hydrate the skin for long-lasting makeup. While it does deliver on its promise to extend the wear time for foundation, its hydrating effects could've been better.

We put e.l.f. Cosmetics' Hydrating Face Primer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

When I wanted to start wearing makeup in high school, I remember going to Target one afternoon, browsing through their beauty aisles, and filling my cart with various beauty products. Of the countless products I picked up that day, many of the items happened to be from e.l.f. Cosmetics. As a newbie to makeup, the brand’s wide assortment of beginner-friendly products and affordable pricing has always resonated with me. Over the years, I’ve tried dozens of e.l.f. products—ranging from highlighter palettes to setting sprays. But, one thing I somehow never tried from the beloved beauty line is its primers.

So, when I was asked to try the brand’s Hydrating Face Primer, it was a no-brainer. The primer touts itself as a product that can transform your skin into a smooth canvas, boost complexion, and hydrate your skin. How did it work for me? Read on for my honest review.

e.l.f Cosmetics Hydrating Face Primer Best for: All skin types Uses: Priming skin, hydrating skin Active Ingredients: Grapeseed oil, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $6 About the Brand: e.l.f. Cosmetics is known for its cruelty-free and affordable makeup and beauty products.

About My Skin: Perpetually parched

Dryness. Whenever I visit an esthetician for treatment and they ask me about my skin concerns, dryness is at the top of the list. My skin is perpetually parched (especially in the winter), so I like to curate my skincare and makeup routine with products that will boost hydration.

These days, I still wear makeup a few times per week to look camera-ready on Zoom calls and boost my overall mood. That’s why having a primer that keeps my skin moisturized and makeup intact long after I apply it is important to me.

The Feel: Heavy and oily

I was expecting the texture of the primer to be reminiscent of a creamy moisturizer. But when I dispensed a bit of product onto my hand, the white-colored cream had more of a heavy, oily feel to it.

I was left with an oily residue on my skin post-application.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

Ingredients: A skin-enriching formula

This primer is packed with great hydrating, nourishing, anti-aging, and even acne-fighting ingredients like grapeseed oil, Vitamin A, C, and E. Grapeseed oil provides a host of skin benefits including treating breakouts, lessening redness, lightening scars, boosting hydration, and preventing free-radical damage. Meanwhile, Vitamin A helps with anti-aging and acne while Vitamin C boosts collagen production, softens wrinkles, improves skin texture, and reduces sun damage. Finally, Vitamin E locks in moisture, boosts collagen production, and protects against UV rays.

The Results: Greasy but effective

As someone with dry skin, I want my primer to deeply penetrate my skin with moisture and help my makeup go on more seamlessly. With this one, I was left with an oily residue on my skin post-application instead of hydration. However, the primer did earn a few brownie points because my makeup looked incredibly smooth in-person and on camera. By the end of the day, I also noticed that my foundation and concealer were still intact so I can confirm that it also helps boost the wear time of your makeup.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

The Value: Very affordable

What I love most about e.l.f. is that their beauty products are incredibly affordable and accessible. This primer rings in at just $6, making it perfect for every budget. And since you only need a little bit of primer with each use, it’ll last a while. In my opinion, you definitely get your money’s worth.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

