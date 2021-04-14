We Tried the $14 Drugstore Foundation Taking Over TikTok

TikTok has officially cemented its status as the go-to social media app for discovering the latest soon-to-be cult favorites. From the KVD skin-perfecting balm to the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, almost every beauty product that’s gone viral on the app has instantly sold out—and piqued our interest. The latest find to enter the TikTok hall of fame? A $14 drugstore foundation that has enough glowing reviews to keep you scrolling for hours.

The e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo CC Cream ($14) is a skincare-makeup hybrid that promises both full coverage and a natural finish—two phrases we almost didn’t believe could coexist until we scrolled through #elfcamocccream. The hashtag, which has already garnered over 2.2 million views, is full of users showing off how the color-correcting formula practically glides over skin and blends in seamlessly.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo CC Cream Best for: All skin types Price: $14 Product Claims: Cruelty-free, vegan Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, Niacinamide, Collagen About the Brand: e.l.f. Cosmetics is known for its cruelty-free and affordable makeup and beauty products.

TikTok users say it’s a near-perfect dupe for the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream ($39), which also offers full coverage and SPF, but at a higher price point. In reviews comparing the two products, many commenters actually prefer the e.l.f. option because it has a more natural finish. The e.l.f. CC cream also has a wider shade range—it comes in 20 different shades with multiple options for undertones.

Reviewers also rave about the CC Cream's staying power: One user attempted an eight-hour wear test, and it miraculously didn’t budge even after she took a nap (although we don't recommend sleeping in a full face of makeup). With each new review, we're more convinced this TikTok favorite foundation is purchase-worthy—an impressive feat for any beauty product, but especially one that's available at your local drugstore and costs just $14.

The Formula

The CC Cream is packed with good-for-skin ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture for a bouncy—and never cakey—finish. It also includes niacinamide to help even out and brighten your skin tone and collagen to plump and moisturize. In addition to its active ingredients, the formula includes SPF 30 for UV protection—something we’re extra excited about as we prepare to leave our quarantine caves this summer.

The Reviews

Star Donaldson, social media editor

Star Donaldson

"This CC cream is mattifying, easy to use, and comes in a tube that can go in your bag. I loved that I only needed a couple of pumps to get a medium-coverage look—no concealer necessary—which I don't typically get from CC creams. Also, the tube/pump combination makes sure that absolutely no product goes to waste—good news. It did bring out some texture in my forehead but I usually expect that with matte finishes. I see myself using this for sweaty summer days to keep myself looking cool and collected."

Karli Bendlin, senior editor, email/news

Karli Bendlin

"I’ve been using the IT Cosmetics CC cream for years, so I was immediately intrigued when I heard there was a drugstore dupe that gives the same results for a fraction of the price. After trying the e.l.f. cream, I’m happy to report that the hype is real. With just a few pumps of product, it evened out my skin tone (no redness!) and brightened my entire complexion. The finish is a little more matte than other CC creams I’ve tried, but it’s ideal for days when I want extra coverage. I’ll definitely be reaching for it more once summer comes because of the added SPF. Overall, it’s one of the best drugstore dupes I’ve tried—TikTok has yet to let me down."

The Verdict

The e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo CC Cream is an affordable, multi-tasking product that’s definitely deserving of its viral fame. The formula lives up to its full coverage claims, and it’s also buildable and packed full of nourishing ingredients that help it blend seamlessly into skin. Plus, who doesn't need a little more SPF in their life? Unlike side parts and skinny jeans, this TikTok phenom is here to stay.