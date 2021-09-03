I didn’t know if I’d love the e.l.f. Camo CC Cream, but I'm really impressed. It’s creamy and pigmented, and works well as a tint on those areas I crave coverage, like the nose and chin. It's definitely worth a try if you're in the market for an accessible yet effective foundation product.

We put the e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo CC Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

The old no-makeup makeup trope is overdone, yes—but it’s still the number one makeup aesthetic I subscribe to. Blame it on multiple lockdowns (I’m based in Sydney, Australia) or maybe just the fact that I’m lazy, but the truth is I’ve always favored a less-is-more approach when painting my face.

Foundation is no doubt the hardest area to nail here—I want coverage that’s fresh and natural but still evens out my pigmentation and softens any breakouts. e.l.f. Cosmetics admittedly hasn’t really crossed my beauty bag before, but its Camo CC Cream has a stellar reputation online. Described as a medium- to full-coverage color-correcting foundation, it doesn’t exactly scream "no-makeup makeup," but having tested it out recently, I can confirm it delivers an impressive result. Intrigued? Keep scrolling for my detailed thoughts.



e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo CC Cream Best for: Normal to combination skin types. Uses: As an SPF-infused coverage product for allover tint or to spot-conceal the face. Potential allergens? Not likely Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs and octinoxate. Active ingredients: Octinoxate 7.5%, titanium dioxide 4.45%, and zinc oxide 13.72%.

Price: $14 About the brand: e.l.f. Cosmetics is a drugstore beauty brand known for its affordable price point, trending colors, and viral products that really work.

About My Skin: Shiny T-zone, dehydrated everywhere else

My skin is not too oily and not too dry—very strong Goldilocks energy. It does break out occasionally, and I deal with some stubborn hyperpigmentation (wear sunscreen, kids) but overall it’s relatively clear.

When it comes to my base products, I like some coverage with a natural texture—something that will conceal breakouts but still look like skin. For this reason, I don’t really like to wear products all over my face, but would rather spot cover where it’s needed.



The Ingredients: Gentle nourishment and coverage

e.l.f.'s Camo CC Cream actually has quite a long ingredients list. I was worried the sheer volume of things in it would lead to congestion or sensitivity, but thankfully this hasn’t been the case. A few ingredients are lovely skincare-adjacent inclusions, like hyaluronic acid, peptides, and niacinamide. There's also SPF 30 protection thanks to octinoxate, titanium dioxide, and zinc oxide—it's worth mentioning that the first of these is not Byrdie Clean due to potential environmental concerns, but these ingredients will all help to keep the sun from damaging your skin.



How to Apply: All over, or as a targeted concealer

My favorite thing about the e.l.f. Camo CC Cream is that it’s multi-purpose. I definitely think it’s got more of a foundation consistency than a sheer tint, but once I adjusted, I found that feature to be one of the major highlights.

When it comes to application, you can apply all over as you would normally, but my method of choice was to take a tiny amount of product, dot it around my face where I wanted coverage, and then blend it out. This let me even out any redness or congested spots without putting product all over. When it comes to tools, I quite liked using my fingers and finishing with a beauty blender, but a buffing complexion brush would also work.



The Results: I woke up like this

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

I typically wear dewy, luminous complexion products, so while I don’t have a lot of coverage, the sheen tends to give away the fact I am wearing something. But the e.l.f. Camo CC Cream has a very natural, skin-like finish that, when expertly blended, is virtually undetectable.

I only used a tiny bit where I felt it was necessary, and blended it out with my fingers—almost like a concealer. I did a final buff with a blending sponge, and that was it. As for wear, it stays fresh all day. There’s no oxidizing or grease—just soft, natural skin.



The Value: A true bargain

e.l.f. Cosmetics fans know and love the brand for its reasonable price point, and the Camo CC Cream is no exception. It’s a small tube, but you only need a small amount (especially so if you're using it more sparingly like me), and I think the fact that it's $14 is pretty sweet.



Similar Products: You've got options

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream: If there was a physical beauty hall of fame, this CC cream ($40) would no doubt sit on a pedestal under a spotlight and swathed by red velvet curtains. The coverage is fantastic, the finish is natural but polished, and you only need a tiny bit of product.

Erborian CC Cream: Light and fresh, this base product ($44) gives great coverage but melts into the skin, so it feels like you’re wearing nothing.

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream: Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of this CC cream ($39), and by default, so am I. It’s sheer, natural and really luminous, with reef-safe SPF 30 for added protection.

