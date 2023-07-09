Electric Nectar Nails Are Bringing Juicy Citrus Vibes to Your Summer Mani

Whoever said bold nails were out clearly didn’t know about the strikingly cool new nail trend: electric nectar nails. If you've already tried out popular summer styles like blueberry milk and watermelon nails, these are a fun, high-energy option to have next in your lineup. From bright orange to chrome yellow and gold, this trend is vivid, bold, and has the coolest reflective finish. Whether you're going on a tropical vacation this summer or are simply ordering an Aperol spritz by the pool, this mani is sure to have you stand out no matter the occasion. Read on for 12 of our favorite electric nectar nails ideas to heat up your mani this season.