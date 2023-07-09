Electric Nectar Nails Are Bringing Juicy Citrus Vibes to Your Summer Mani

Whoever said bold nails were out clearly didn’t know about the strikingly cool new nail trend: electric nectar nails. If you've already tried out popular summer styles like blueberry milk and watermelon nails, these are a fun, high-energy option to have next in your lineup. From bright orange to chrome yellow and gold, this trend is vivid, bold, and has the coolest reflective finish. Whether you're going on a tropical vacation this summer or are simply ordering an Aperol spritz by the pool, this mani is sure to have you stand out no matter the occasion. Read on for 12 of our favorite electric nectar nails ideas to heat up your mani this season.
Electric Clementine
This simple mani proves that orange is the perfect pop of electric nectar nail color. Sticking to a solid orange hue is the perfect way to bring in summer, and better yet, save you a trip to the salon. It couldn't be easier to DIY than with a shade like Lights Lacquer's Hide the Rum! ($11)—we're immediately adding this one to cart.
Groovy and Bright
Retro waves, checkers, sunbursts, and groovy floral designs make this neon pink, orange, and yellow nail look the ultimate summer set. To create it, nail artist Amy Tran used Kokoist polish in the shades Smiley ($17), Mango Orange ($11), and Neon Toy Pink ($11).
Apricot Chrome
These apricot chrome nails offer a warmer take on the glazed donut trend. For this layered look, a trip to the salon will be in order, but for results like this, we think it's worth it.
Grapefruit Polka Dot
You likely know that Barbie pink is the ultimate trend of the season, but why not combine two trends into one? This summer mani will earn you major compliments. To achieve this look, use the Color Club Nail Lacquer in Tangerine Scream ($4) and I Object! ($10), and elevate the look with bubbly dot patterns custom to each nail.
Electric Lemon
This vivid yellow electric nectar nail look conjures images of bright sunny days and refreshing lemonade—and we're totally here for it. To achieve this joyful look, find your favorite shade of yellow and create a negative space half-moon design for added interest.
Peach Champagne
Glitter makes everything better, and this two-toned peach manicure is proof. Bring this look to life by creating an ombré design from a neutral shade to a peachy orange, then topping a couple accent nails with a shimmer top coat and the others with matte.
Funky Abstract Lemon
If you’re looking for a fun and fresh mani, look no further than this funky masterpiece. These abstract squiggles add the perfect pop of neon yellow to an otherwise simple neutral nail look.
Gilded Electric Orange
Upgrade a subtle ombré manicure with a few shiny details for major impact. Gold foil is simple yet eye-catching, taking these burnt orange nails into luxe electric nectar territory.
Electric Lemon Lime
We love a good abstract design since it creates the coolest mani without the need for uniformity. Refresh the look for summer by opting for a neon lemon-lime palette, helping you embrace the ultimate electric nectar nails vibes.
Lemon Chrome French
Whether you love to get a lemon loaf on every Starbucks run or are looking for a colorful twist on vanilla chrome nails, this modern French mani is a true crowd-pleaser. Combining pastel yellow tips with an ultra-shiny finish, it feels demure yet statement-making.
Classic Grapefruit
Few electric nectar nails shortcuts are as effective as a strong grapefruit hue, sure to boost your energy all summer. Gelcare's Grapefruit ($19) is simple yet stunning, plus it looks especially great with a glossy top coat.
Electric Aura
Aura nails are one of this summer's hottest trends, and we're obsessed with how they look in an electric sunset palette. Dayanna I. Sapiens created this look with OPI's A Kick in the Bud ($12), Silicon Valley Girl ($14), and Achievement Unlocked ($11), using a sponge to blend the shades together.