This Beauty Editor-Founded Line Is Like Bootcamp for Your Skin's Microbiome

Like all jobs, working in the beauty industry has its share of unique benefits and challenges. Your cabinets are overflowing with the latest creams, powders, and polishes (which will inevitably become your friends' own personal Sephora). Every new launch promises an exciting formula loaded with the month's hot ingredient, but deciding which beloved staple to push out of your routine while you test it is always a tricky one. And with all those new products comes a bit of beauty fatigue—every serum promises to be the best one ever, every conditioner swears you'll never need another.

Former beauty editor Dahlia Devkota is all too familiar with beauty burnout, considering she's pretty much seen it all. Born from her extensive product knowledge, customer understanding, and desire to cut through the noise with a streamlined routine full of science-first powerhouses, she developed something of the ultimate minimalist skincare line: Editrix.

Created with a leading microbiologist (who just so happens to be Devkota's sister), the Editrix line is a first-of-its-kind streamlined routine that focuses primarily on fine-tuning the skin microbiome—also known as the acid mantle—with fortifying ingredients that promote healthy, beneficial bacteria to triumph over the bad sort of bacteria. The result aims to deliver the softest, freshest-feeling skin of your life—and plenty of freed-up counter space, too.

Editrix

The Inspiration

If the whole concept of balancing bacteria sounds familiar, it should. The skin's microbiome works just like the gut's, and a delicate ecosystem of bacteria keeps the whole system running smoothly. In fact, Devkota cites her sister's gut-focused research as one of the things that trigger her interest in the skin microbiome and how to utilize it all together.

Aside from keeping pathogenic bacteria from causing breakouts, dull skin, and even infections, the good bacteria—when harnessed correctly—yields an equal number of benefits. Feed and promote it, and you may start to see more luminous, softer, and clearer skin thanks to a release of peptides, amino acids, and vitamins. Allowing the beneficial bacteria to flourish is built-in skincare, Devkota explains.

"Our microbiome is more than just a first line of defense against us and the outside world," she says. "It's a highly intelligent, unseen universe that communicates with the rest of our body as well—our gut, our brain, our immune system—they all communicate through microbial language."

Editrix

The Products

The Editrix line comes in four parts, packed smartly in sturdy, book-like cases complete with a glossary of skin-savvy terms that makes navigating the products (and what they're doing for the skin) a snap.

A few Editrix products boast a patent-pending, proprietary blend called Biodiversity Broth, made from harvesting and extracting postbiotics (like peptides and amino acids) from beneficial bacteria, supplementing with fermented Ayurvedic botanicals and vitamins. Combined with each product's individualized ingredients, it's like the skincare equivalent to an athlete's finely tuned, high-performance diet—only a lot more fun.

First up is the Demigod Cleanser ($85), a fresh-smelling Ayuverdic cleanser formulated with an ingredient list to gently remove makeup, daily grime, and debris without compromising the skin's delicate acid mantle (which can leave skin tight, stripped, and irritated). A blend of jojoba, sunflower seed, rosehip, and Tsubaki oils works as a first-step cleanser on heavy makeup or sweat days, and an effective one-and-done otherwise.

When you need a thorough, more robust skin-cleaning, follow Demigod up with the delightfully-named Deuxième ($78), a fermented cleanser powered by damask rose water, aloe leaf juice, and rice bran to power-wash pores. But the real jewel of this product is that it has identical pH to the skin, so there's little disruption to the skin's balance.

Superare ($130), a game-changing spray protectant, is loaded with Editrix's Biome Broth to form a protective shield around the skin against pollution, pathogenic bacteria, and environmental stressors that conspire to make skin less-than-lustrous. When spritzed and spread around the skin morning and evening, the spray protects the skin and nourishes it with ingredients like rice water and stabilized vitamin C.

Finally, the line offers Baketerium Delirium ($290). Called a "skin education serum," it aims to train the skin to care for itself by teasing out natural peptides and antioxidants—especially in pollution-ravaged or makeup-weary skin.

Editrix

My Review

Always looking to cut down on steps in my routine, I was so intrigued by the Editrix line and its biology-first approach to skincare. I'm pleased to report that I am now hopelessly addicted to several of the products—a friend held out a palm to try one, and it took everything in me to not stingily give her just a half-pump of serum.

While I don't use Deuxième too often just because I don't usually require too serious of a cleansing, Demigod might have earned a permanent spot next to the sink. The first time I used it, I wondered if I had ever cleansed my face correctly before in my life—that's how different my skin felt as soon as I washed the product off. My cleansed skin was suddenly kitten-soft and felt remarkably hydrated, and it made my makeup sit so much more evenly.

Superare, another favorite, is now a crucial daily step and my new go-to airplane companion. The harsh, circulated air and crush of people usually make me feel deeply unclean, but a quick spritz does make my face feel like it's got a forcefield up against germs and strangers' pretzel breath.

As for Bakterium Delirium, all it took was a single night to see and feel a difference in my skin. It looked more luminous; it looked softer; it looked (and felt) hydrated and legitimately refreshed. On evenings when I use Bakterium and a humidifier, I can practically feel my pores singing worship songs.

The Bottom Line



Speaking with Devokta, it's clear microbiome focus is the new skincare frontier. "I think the microbiomes of the body are so fascinating (clearly!), and I think the future will unfold where we learn so much more about how the bacteria inside and outside of our body are the real drivers of health and wellness," she says. "My sister, who is a pioneering scientist who studies the gut microbiome, is on the cusp of so much of this discovery, and I hope Editrix is a gateway for consumers to experience this fascinating world."