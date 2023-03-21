Editors’ Picks: 11 Products We’re Using to Pull Off Our Favorite Spring Trends

The spring season is upon us, and with it comes a revival of fresh, warm-weather trends and product swaps to match. That means warm breezes, fresh skin, lots of dew, floral motifs (I know, groundbreaking), and celebrating the official end of winter. Team Byrdie loves an excuse to serve a look, so we rounded up the products we use to welcome spring. Below, find all the best makeup, skincare, and accessories to fulfill your spring fantasies.



Hallie Gould, senior editorial director

Glow Recipe Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops $32.00 Shop

I absolutely love a two-in-one product—especially when it works as well as this one does. As the weather gets warmer and April brings more showers, I tend to sweat more along my T-zone and above my lip. This is the perfect antidote to unpredictable spring weather and allows for all my “cloud skin” dreams to come true (slightly matte yet radiant is a dream skin finish for me). As a primer, Blur Drops prolong makeup wear, nix excess shine, and offer that ever-covetable blurring effect. It’s the perfect smoothing canvas for makeup. As a serum, it works overtime to smooth the look of uneven skin texture courtesy of encapsulated BHA and strawberry enzymes.



Yon-Ka Paris Vitamin C Serum C20 $44.00 Shop

Though it’s not a trend per se, fresh, bouncy, and radiant skin is always what I’m after come spring (all months of the year, really, but especially once the weather starts to warm up). This cushiony vitamin C serum makes all the difference. It’s formulated with ascorbyl tetraisopalmitate (a potent and, more importantly, stable form of vitamin C), as well as pomegranate extract, tocopheryl acetate (vitamin E), and turmeric root extract. These hero ingredients work to prevent free radical damage, reduce inflammation, and result in a more visibly even and radiant skin tone. Plus, it feels genuinely so lovely to apply and gives that lovely sensorial experience along with the results.

Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear $32.00 Shop

As corsagecore gains in popularity and rosettes have shown up everywhere in both beauty and fashion, floral-inspired color palettes have also caught my attention. Enter: Victoria Beckham Beauty’s EyeWear in Macaron, a creamy eye shadow stick in a matte petal pink, aka my new favorite makeup product on the market. It’s so easy to apply (just draw it along your eye and blend) and looks incredibly fresh and fun in seconds.

Star Donaldson, senior social media editor

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Stick $34.00 Shop

With the weather getting warmer, I like to simplify my routine and opt for products that help me solve multiple things at once. Ole Henriksen’s new Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Stick is just that. Not only is it the best color corrector I’ve tried, but it also actually works to brighten dark spots over time. One of my biggest concerns is my under eyes, and after I applied a few swipes of this, I couldn’t believe the coverage and blurring effect. To be honest, it looked good all on its own. After applying concealer, I realized the CC stick also makes for an incredibly smooth canvas—I’ve been hooked ever since. The line comes in three shades: Banana, which color-corrects purple dark circles; Apricot for blue and purple dark circles; and Pumpkin for blue dark circles.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Contour Stick Blush in N23 $47.00 Shop

This spring, I’m swapping my super-pigmented formulas for lighter and more skin-like finishes. My current obsession is this Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Contour Stick Blush in Number 23. It gives off a very fresh and skin-like finish while adding just a pop of peach to my cheeks. Because of its sheer and shiny finish, I often use this stick to create a monochromatic look by using it as a lip tint and eye shadow for that subtle wet look. It provides an effortless glow and a dewy pop of color all in one.

Olivia Hancock, editor

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm $36.00 Shop

During the spring, many of us tend to trade in our matte lipsticks for hydrating glosses. Lately, I’ve been loving the Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm. It nourishes and hydrates your lips thanks to a conditioning blend of emollients. Plus, it visibly plumps your lips. You have your pick of eight fun shades—ranging from bright red to deep purple. Trace, a light brown hue, has been my go-to shade as of late.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed $25.00 Shop

When I think of spring, I think of rosy cheeks. To achieve this look, I plan to keep Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed in constant rotation this season. All six shades look flattering on all skin tones, but my favorite for spring is Rosé N Brunch (a neutral rosy pink). Plus, the soft matte cream formula feels incredibly comfortable on my skin.

Eden Stuart, associate editor

E.l.f Cosmetics O-Face Lipsticks $9.00 Shop

Contoured lips are back big time, and I’ll undoubtedly be using the technique to play up my favorite feature this season. While I’ve typically paired my lip pencil(s) with matte lipsticks topped off with a gloss (or with gloss alone), this spring, I plan on regularly going satin. E.l.f. Cosmetic’s O-Face Lipsticks ($9) come in a variety of beautiful neutral shades with a comfortable, silky texture perfect for easy blending. The end look is hydrated without being mega glowy or glossy (call it “Satin Pillow”), which is the overall look I've been going for lately.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Color Fuse Talc-Free Powder Blush $38.00 Shop

We’ve all been thinking pink for a few seasons now, but this spring, flaming fuchsia is making room for softer baby- and bubblegum-pink hues. I’ve historically been averse to these shades because most formulations aren’t exactly Black girl–friendly. Thankfully, Haus Labs has come through for the melanated among us with its Color Fuse Blush ($38) in the shade Dragon Fruit Daze. The bright, cool-toned pink (which I’d describe as being in the “bubblegum” family) works beautifully on my medium-tan skin, and the texture is smooth and elegant. Expect to see me wearing this blush—along with a touch of the shade Acai Sky for contour—all spring.

Madeline Hirsch, news director



Emi Jay Midi Super Bloom Clip $12.00 Shop

With the highly anticipated live-action The Little Mermaid on the horizon (I mean, Halle Bailey was born to play Ariel); glistening skin on the rise; and underwater motifs like netting, pearls, and seashells dominating runways and red carpets, everyone is going to be channeling their inner siren this spring with the mermaidcore trend. My personal approach is leaning into accessories to get in on the style without spending a ton of money. Right now, I’ve got my eye on this Ariel-worthy Emi Jay hair clip. There’s something about the way this flower clip looks as if it’s suspended in water—not to mention the fact that it also comes in aquatic pink and green colorways—that says, “darling, it’s better down where it’s wetter.” Join me in living out your under-the-sea fantasies come April.



Makeup by Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum $24.00 Shop

The “lip bloss” trend (aka gloss/balm hybrids that provide a shiny finish and major hydration) has been going on for a minute, but I’m predicting it’ll reach its zenith this spring. After all, this is the season when we all swap out our most intense skincare formulas and darkest makeup shades for something a little easier and breezier. A glossy balm that adds a subtle pop of color while it protects and moisturizes? Sounds like exactly what I’ll want most this spring.