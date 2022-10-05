Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in September

Fall has officially commenced, allowing us an exciting opportunity to refresh our routines for cozy weather. Once September strikes, brands usher in a ton of products that set the seasonal tone, but we also dust off some old favorites to keep our skin, hair, and bodies nourished (similar to bringing o leather jackets and booties we've been stashing all year). Last month, the Byrdie team doubled down on gently exfoliating skincare, new lip colors, body butters, and a few new fragrances to start the season off strong. Ahead, we're spilling on our favorites.

Eden Stuart, associate editor Eden Stuart/Design by Tiana Crispino Hourglass Cosmetics Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Face Palette in Tiger Hourglass Cosmetics View On Sephora View On Hourglasscosmetics.com This palette is actually my first experience with the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powders (one of the last iconic beauty products on my list), and to say I’ve been impressed with it would be a massive understatement. I went on a mini vacation to Southern California, and this was the only blush/bronzer/highlighter I brought. The best way I can describe the effect is “diffused lit from within”—like I’m an Old Hollywood star sitting for a backlit photograph, but in a natural way. I went for the Tiger Palette, but you have the option to customize them as well. Dr. Jart+ Premium BB Beauty Balm Tinted Moisturizer with Niacinamide and SPF 40 Dr. Jart+ View On Sephora View On Drjart.com Overall, September is still pretty hot in New York City, so lightweight is the name of the game when it comes to base products. This tinted moisturizer provided me with a shocking amount of coverage, a beautiful, glowing finish, and a great color match. (I use Medium-Tan, the second darkest of the four color options.) It's ideal for lighter coverage and "no-makeup makeup" days, but I also pile on blush and bronzer with it, and it works well. However, remember that there are just four shades, so the undertones, in particular, could be tricky for some.

Olivia Hancock, editor Olivia Hancock/Design by Tiana Crispino Ami Colé Ultra-Flex Brow Shaping Gel Ami Cole View On Amicole.com Brow gels can be hit or miss: Some don’t provide a lasting hold, while others leave your brows crunchy. Ami Colé managed to develop the perfect formula. It keeps my brows in place all day while nourishing them with ingredients like baobab seed oil and banana peel oil. Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores Origins View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Allbeauty.com My skin has been breaking out more than usual lately, so I added this mask to my weekly routine. It helps remove environmental toxins, dirt, and debris; whenever I use it, my skin feels more balanced and refreshed. Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Lancome View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Lancome-usa.com Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle is such a timeless fragrance. I love wearing it year-round because of its alluring notes, like iris spring flowers, patchouli, spun sugar, and warm vanilla. I also get more compliments when wearing this than with any other fragrance.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Jasmine Phillips/Design by Tiana Crispino Jergens Shea + Cocoa Butter Blend Jergens View On Walgreens Jergens has been a staple in my family’s body care for as long as I can remember, and while the cherry almond lotion is still one of my favorites, I’m happy to introduce a new product into my regimen. The Jergens Shea + Cocoa Butter Blend was made with melanated skin in mind: It not only deeply hydrates the skin but also helps achieve a more even tone. Shea and cocoa butter are staples in my cold-weather skin routine, so adding this lotion to my lineup was a no-brainer. Keys Soulcare Protect Your Light Daily Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen Keys Soulcare View On Ulta View On Keyssoulcare.com I'm usually not the first in line to try celebrity skincare brands, but Keys Soulcare has impressed me since its inception. My new favorite is the line's moisturizer with SPF 30. The lightweight formula features skin-loving ingredients like squalane and niacinamide to soften, brighten, and protect, leaving my skin glowing and moisturized. Plus, there's zero white cast, which is always a win in my book. Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Danessa Myricks View On Sephora View On Danessamyricksbeauty.com This blurring balm powder has been all over my TikTok For You Page for the past few weeks, and for a good reason. The balm reduces texture, making pores basically invisible, all while balancing oily skin throughout the day. As someone who often has an oily T-zone by early afternoon, I can confidently say that this product has changed my life. I find myself blotting less frequently while wearing the balm, if at all. You can use this balm in a few different ways: as a primer, to set foundation, to contour, and more. My only regret is not trying this product out as soon as it launched.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Madeline Hirsch/Design by Tiana Crispino Aloisia Beauty Glow Exfoliating Soft Peel Aloisia Beauty View On Aloisiabeauty.com Sometimes, you need a good peel. This celeb-loved product from Aloisia (Kate Hudson is a fan) exfoliates like a charm, revealing my best baby skin every time. Plus, it’s super gentle, so you can use it on sensitive skin up to three times a week (although I use it when I feel like I need it, which translates to only a few times a month). If you’re looking for silky satin skin, this peel will not disappoint. Allies of Skin Promise Keeper Nightly Blemish Treatment Allies of Skin View On Allies.shop This is one of those great “set it and forget it” products. I get hormonal acne occasionally (it sucks), which has been a game-changer for keeping it under control without switching up my whole routine. Formulated for all skin types, Promise Keeper doesn’t leave skin dry and irritated like some other acne treatments. It’s truly stressed-out skin’s bestie. Kevyn Aucoin Unforgettable Lip Definer Kevyn Aucoin View On Amazon View On Kevynaucoinbeauty.com View On Skinstore.com Once fall hits, I tend to swap my mauve and pink lip products for something a little moodier. Right now, I’m reaching for Kevin Aucoin’s lip definer—in this dark nude shade called Carnal—for a pouty, over-lined lip. I like to pair it with a plaid mini skirt and tights for the ultimate ‘90s fall moment.

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor Aimee Simeon/Design by Tiana Crispino Lawless Shape Up Soft Fill Brow Pencil Lawless View On Sephora View On Lawlessbeauty.com I got my hands on the latest launch from Lawless during a dinner with the brand's founder Annie Lawless and have been using it obsessively since. The Shape Up brow pencil is super pigmented, and I've been using the shade Cacao, a neutral black-brown, to fill in sparse areas of my brows. I love that the pencil has a slightly oval shape (different from the super fine or angled shapes on the market) for definition that isn't too harsh. MCM Ultra Eau de Parfum MCM View On Nordstrom View On Belk.com View On Bloomingdales The newest scent from MCM is the perfect mix of woods and flowers. The luxury handbag bottle sprays a fruity top layer of black currant and pink lady apple. A few moments later, it transforms into a bouquet of tuberose and jasmine sambac before settling down to cedarwood, amber, and tonka bean notes, some of my favorite comforting notes for fall.

Native Toasted Marshmallow & Vanilla Body Wash Native View On Nativecos.com View On Target I challenge you: Take a steamy shower after a long day and use this body wash. Still, don't just lather with it; let the toasty vanilla marshmallow scent fill your bathroom, and notice how calm and relaxed you feel when you're out of the shower. Your skin will feel super soft, smell like a treat, and you'll feel like a million bucks—what more could you ask for? Alani Nu Fit Shake (12-Pack) Alani Nu View On Alaninu.com View On Vitamin Shoppe I've been on a wellness journey for the past few months, and my nutritionist constantly preaches the importance of protein. To sneak some more into my day, I've tried protein shakes to supplement. Please make no mistake: Protein shakes aren't created equally, and some of them taste like soap. I can delightfully confirm that this one doesn't, however. The vanilla flavor is delicious, and I actually look forward to drinking it daily. I'm excited to try out other flavors.

Wishful Pillowgasm Cherry Glow Sleeping Mask Wishful View On Sephora View On Hudabeauty.com Some days, life catches up to me, and a simple face cleanser, serum, and moisturizer aren't enough. On those days, I call in reinforcements with a mask. Lately, I've been loving the Pillowgasm sleeping mask from Wishful, which is packed with skin-loving ingredients like cherry extracts and hemp seed extract. I use this to slug before bed and wake up to noticeably plumper, brighter skin—a true pillowgasm, if you will.