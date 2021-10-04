Editors' Picks: The Beauty and Wellness Products That Got Us Through September

The cool breezes that usher in the fall season also bring forth excitement. Perhaps it’s the relief it brings from summer’s often oppressive heat, or maybe it’s the promise of autumnal traditions. This fall, Team Byrdie’s picks are just as thrilling as the seasonal shift, featuring never-before-seen makeup and beauty tool innovations. Also included are products that help us celebrate fall rituals, like cozy candles and skincare with comforting textures. Keep reading to see the picks that got us through September and have us looking forward to the months ahead.

Jesa Marie Calaor, Editor

Jesa Marie Calaor/Design by Tiana Crispino

Em Cosmetics Cosmic Pearl Dewy Eyeshadow

Em Cosmetics Cosmic Pearl Dewy Eyeshadow in Helios $26 Shop

Em Cosmetics’ new Cosmic Pearl Dewy Eyeshadow is as dreamy as it sounds. Buff out its buttery texture into a soft finish, or sweep it on and let it set into an immovable shock of color. Its pearl-infused formula catches the light perfectly for a glistening, high-impact eye look. My favorite hue is this fiery copper, which I apply with just my fingers (and the help of some tape).



T3 AireBrush Duo

T3 AireBrush Duo $180 Shop

I've always asked my hairstylist to curl my hair with a round brush whenever I visited his salon. The reason: I didn’t have the skills or the arm strength to recreate the look at home—that is, until I started using T3's AireBrush Duo. It’s a blow-dry brush with five heat settings and two interchangeable heads (one round and the other flat), designed to make at-home styling easier. I clicked the round brush attachment into place and ran the tool down my long, medium-coarse hair at the highest heat setting. In 20 minutes, I had soft curls and waves with a ton of body. While I can’t compare my work to that of a pro’s, it cuts it exceptionally close.



Caudalie Vinosculpt Lift & Firm Body Cream

Caudalie Vinosculpt Lift & Firm Body Cream $45 Shop

Slathering this body cream all over is more than just skincare. I see it as an opportunity to relax and re-center. After a bath, I massage this emollient cream into my skin, working it into my driest areas (my legs and feet, which are beaten up after a summer of outdoor adventures). It leaves my skin visibly brighter and silky soft. Even better is its floral and grape scent, which lingers long after application.



Jasmine Phillips, Social Media Editor

Jasmine Phillips/Design by Tiana Crispino

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer $9 Shop

I’m all about pretty packaging, and Touchland’s Power Mist is cute and effective. It’s perfect for on-the-go and fits in even my smallest purse. A lot of times I find that other hand sanitizers are either too sticky, make my hands dry, or have a strong alcohol smell. Touchland’s formula is packed with ingredients that not only get the job done in the disinfecting department, but also make my hands soft.



Lawless The One & Done Volumizing Mascara

Lawless The One & Done Volumizing Mascara $25 Shop

The One & Done Mascara from Lawless was recommended to me by Star (Donaldson, Byrdie's Senior Social Media Editor), and honestly, it might be one of the best mascaras I’ve ever tried. This mascara truly does it all: It lengthens, defines, volumizes, and is 100% vegan—what more could I ask for? The wand also does a great job at coating my lashes evenly, without clumping. After wearing this formula for over eight hours, my lashes stayed nice and lifted. Make sure you have a good makeup remover, because this mascara will last you all day long.



Fur All Body Wash

Fur All Body Wash $28 Shop

I love Fur’s All Body Wash. The pH-balanced oil transforms into a milky consistency, so it’s not super sudsy and instead feels more nourishing. Key ingredients include sweet almond oil, castor seed oil, and vitamin E, which help to soothe and deeply moisturize skin. This product is great for cleansing without stripping, and it has a permanent place in my shower.



Cristina Cianci, Visual Editor

Cristina Cianci/Design by Tiana Crispino

Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil

Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil $24 Shop

I recently purchased Merit's Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in the shade Deep Berry. It's super soothing, as it's infused with rosehip oil and shea butter. I can see it being perfect for the chilly days ahead and the holiday season.



Live Tinted Rays Copper Eye Masks

Live Tinted Rays Copper Eye Masks $22 Shop

These eye masks from Live Tinted have been a staple in my morning routine for the past month. I keep them in the fridge and apply them in the morning, coupled with a large cup of coffee, to refresh myself before hopping onto Zoom calls. The cooling effect from the refrigeration, combined with the masks' superpower formula of copper peptides, banana extract, and bakuchiol, leaves my under-eyes brighter and more plump.



Ceremonia Oil Mist con Aloe Vera

Ceremonia Oil Mist con Aloe Vera $25 Shop

A longtime Ceremonia fan, I recently tried the new Oil Mist, a nourishing hair elixir. The brand always hits the mark in the scent department, and the mist is no exception. It smells so fresh and sweet, while also leaving my hair really shiny and silky-smooth. Thanks to nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and Mexican chia seed oil, my hair looks and feels incredibly healthy after each use.



Eden Stuart, Associate Editor

Eden Stuart/Design by Tiana Crispino

Farmacy Clearly Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

Farmacy Clearly Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm $34 Shop

I’m a huge fan of Farmacy’s Green Clean balm, so when this product hit my desk, I knew I had to give it a try. While I’m not personally sensitive to fragrance, I think this will likely be a game-changer for those who are. Clearly Clean delivers the same thorough cleanse as its predecessor—Farmacy has so mastered the science of breaking down stubborn eye makeup, I sometimes wonder if actual magic is involved—and leaves my skin feeling incredibly silky smooth. It's definitely worth a try for anyone looking for a powerful cleanse with a gentle, fragrance-free touch.



Fashion Fair SkinFlex Stick Foundation

Fashion Fair SkinFlex Stick Foundation $37 Shop

Fashion Fair is one of the oldest and most iconic Black-owned beauty brands, so when it was announced in 2019 that the team behind Black Opal cosmetics, Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, were resurrecting the brand, expectations were high. Now that the relaunch has finally happened, I’m happy to report that Rogers and McKissack have exceeded them. The brand’s SkinFlex Stick Foundation has quickly become my go-to foundation for any event in which I’ll be heavily photographed. The finish looks natural and despite the full coverage, the formula isn't heavy or cakey. It makes me feel red carpet-ready, even if I’m just hopping on the train for a night out with friends.



Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Supermodel $34 Shop

I think of my neutral lipsticks like I think of my shapewear: They provide a strong foundation for the rest of the look, and when they’re really doing their job, no one is aware that I’m wearing them at all. And much like my favorite pair of Spanx, Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Supermodel delivers. The rose-nude hue is a great "my lips but better" shade, so it works equally well paired with a dark lip liner for Naomi Campbell vibes or just with gloss for a soft glam look.



Olivia Hancock, Associate Editor

Olivia Hancock/Design by Tiana Crispino

Bite Deodorant

Bite Deodorant $32 Shop

I’m always on the hunt for an aluminum-free deodorant that keeps odor at bay for longer than a few hours, and this one from Bite has quickly become my new go-to. I put it to the ultimate test during a recent trip to Vegas, and after swiping it on, I was able to make it through my whole day odor-free. I also love that the packaging doesn't use any plastic—instead, a stunning aluminum case houses the compostable deodorant refills.



Treslúce Intenso Liner

Treslúce Intenso Liner $12 Shop

I’ve never met a creamier liner. The Treslúce Intenso Liners glide on like a dream and deliver intense pigment with one swipe. The formula is also smudge-resistant and transfer-proof, so I never have to worry about messing it up once I've applied it to my eyes or lips.



Bread 100% Macadamia Oil

Bread 100% Macadamia Oil $28 Shop

Bread’s 100% Macadamia Oil is like magic for your hair and body. As its name suggests, the multi-purpose oil comes from macadamia nut, which is rich in squalene and fatty acids that boost skin and hair softness. Every time I apply it to my hair, my strands are instantly softer and shinier. I also slather a bit of the oil onto my body following a shower, and my skin always feels ultra-moisturized afterwards.



Karli Bendlin, Senior Editor

Karli Bendlin/Design by Tiana Crispino

Anecdote Basic Candle

Anecdote Basic Candle $26 Shop

I'm thrilled that societal perceptions are starting to shift around the word basic and all things associated with it—we're accepting that pumpkin spice is so popular because it's just good. To celebrate, I've been lighting this aptly named candle from Anecdote all month long. It smells like a freshly brewed latte with notes of pumpkin, cardamom, and clove leaf, and it never fails to put me in a good mood.



Danessa Myricks Dew Wet Hydrating and Highlighting Balm

Danessa Myricks Dew Wet Hydrating and Highlighting Balm $22 Shop

As someone who likes makeup to look borderline wet, I'm always looking for products that will give me a dewy, glass-skin effect. This Danessa Myricks highlighting balm glides on seamlessly and makes my skin look almost reflective. Plus, I love that it's multi-use and can layer both under and on top of makeup. I like to swipe it on my cheeks, eyelids, and brow bones for an allover glow.



Lindsey Metrus, Editorial Project Director

Lindsey Metrus/Design by Tiana Crispino

Foreo Issa 3 Toothbrush

Foreo Issa 3 Toothbrush $169 Shop

Especially after getting veneers, I've doubled down on my dental hygiene. Investing in an electric toothbrush has been the best thing I've done for my teeth—the level of clean is unmatched and feels so much deeper than what I get from a mechanical toothbrush.

I recently tried Foreo's iteration (yes, the brand known for its sonic facial cleansing device), which is a silicone-bristle hybrid. The head lasts a whopping six months and the brush itself can go an entire year on a single charge. It also boasts 16 speeds that create up to 11,000 high-intensity micro-sweeps per minute for major plaque-busting power. The brush head is larger than most, which could take a second to get used to, but it's actually opportune surface area for the cheek and tongue cleaner located on the back. TL;DR: If you're looking to switch to an electric toothbrush, make it this one.



Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara

Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara $32 Shop

To be honest, mascaras marketed as "natural" don't do it for me. My sparse, short lashes need a formula that thickens and lengthens, and I rarely get that from something that's less, well, synthetic. That is, until I tried the "first certified organic" mascara from Kjaer Weis. Not only is it friendly to lashes with ingredients like raspberry fruit water and marula oil, it also volumizes and lengthens on the same level as some buzzy mainstream favorites. Better yet, you can layer with abandon, with no clumpy spider lashes in sight. The cherry on top: The sleek aluminum tube is recyclable and refillable. It's the Sophie's Choice of mascaras, but you actually get to have all the options.



Kathryn Vandervalk, Editorial and Strategy Director

Kathryn Vandervalk/Design by Tiana Crispino

About-Face Blushing Beige Light Lock Lip Gloss

About-Face Blushing Beige Light Lock Lip Gloss in Playdate $20 Shop

I've been a longtime fan of About-Face's Light Lock Lip Gloss, but the Blushing Beige Collection has skyrocketed the product to the top of my everyday favorites. Playdate is the perfect pop of color for a "my lips but better" look, and the inclusive nude collection means there's something for everyone. The mega-hydrating formula is high-shine with no shimmer, and it's perfect to use with About-Face's matching lip liner and liquid lipstick.



WLDKT Patchouli + Cherimoya Gel Cleanser

WLDKT Patchouli + Cherimoya Gel Cleanser $20 Shop

This formula is pH-balanced for that squeaky-clean-but-never-stripped feeling, which is crucial for my combination skin. I need a cleanser that combats oil without making my skin feel so dry that it wants to produce more of it, and WLDKT's is my new fave. This is gentle enough that I can wash away a night's worth of eye makeup, too—it's an all-in-one cleanser for a balanced complexion.



Portland Leather Backpack Purse

Portland Leather Backpack Purse in Honey $124 Shop

I'm inclined to forget purses at parties or in restaurants, which is why I rely on backpacks that stay strapped to my back or my chair at all times. This Portland Leather mini backpack is the newest addition to my collection. It feels (and looks) soft and high-quality—perfect for outings when I want to carry a subway book, a touch-up lipstick, and my wallet.



Madeline Hirsch, Senior News Editor

Madeline Hirsch/Design by Tiana Crispino

Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation $30 Shop

This is officially my new favorite complexion product. Between its perfect shade match, ideal amount of coverage, natural finish, and SPF, SunnyDays has a permanent spot on my top shelf. Run, don’t walk—the latest from Tower 28 is truly special.



Tella Nails Strawberries & Créme

Tella Nails Strawberries & Créme $16 Shop

I love a good press-on, and Tella Nails makes some of the best. The brand's latest drop is a ‘90s capsule that includes a host of fun retro styles to choose from. My favorite of this group is Strawberries and Créme, which I filed a bit to suit my preference for a mid-length round nail.



Ace Beauté Paradise Fallen Palette

Ace Beauté Paradise Fallen Palette $35 Shop

Two words: color payoff. All the shadows from Ace Beauté go on like butter, and the packaging is gorgeously luxe and artfully designed. I’m currently loving the Paradise Fallen palette for its dark, romantic shades that suit the weather (and my mood).



Holly Rhue, Senior Editor

Holly Rhue/Design by Tiana Crispino

Blue Lagoon Skincare BL+ Eye Serum

Blue Lagoon Skincare BL+ Eye Serum $174 Shop

My under-eyes are definitely an area of concern for me—they're typically fairly puffy, dry, and sensitive. I've been loving this formula, which is infused with de-puffing caffeine, plumping hyaluronic acid, and brightening vitamin C. It also has the most amazing little rollerball applicator, so I can stimulate drainage and cool the area down at the same time.



Jergens Cloud Crème for Hands

Jergens Cloud Crème for Hands $6 Shop

Hand creams typically make me think of greasy palms and slippery fingertips—not ideal for writers and editors like me who type for a living. I'd practically written off daytime use for good, until I tried this new Jergens formula. It's incredibly lightweight—almost like a water cream—and absorbs into the skin right away. It leaves my skin remarkably quenched and soft with zero greasy feeling.



IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Blowout Balm

IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Blowout Balm $33 Shop

I actually look forward to washing my hair now, because it means I can apply a fresh layer of this smoothing blowout balm. It contains just the right protein-to-moisture ratio for strong, soft hair and gives me my best blowout ever. I'm talking smooth, shiny, glassy hair that lasts for days—it's absolutely unbelievable.



Star Donaldson, Senior Social Media Editor

Star Donaldson/Design by Tiana Crispino

Frank Body Glide 'n' Go Body Oil Stick

Frank Body Glide 'n' Go Body Oil Stick $17 Shop

Lately, I feel so lazy when I come out of the shower that the idea of pumping body lotion and then applying it feels like too much effort. Luckily, I found Frank Body’s Glide ‘N’ Go, a body oil that looks like a stick of deodorant (so make sure to keep it in a separate spot) and works in a similar way. After drying off, I glide this hydrating stick all over for fast application without the mess. It’s formulated with rosehip oil and shea butter to deeply hydrate and add subtle shine to my skin. It really cuts out time in my morning routine and is the perfect travel accessory, too.



Byredo Tobacco Mandarin Night Veils Perfume Extract

Byredo Tobacco Mandarin Night Veils Perfume Extract $330 Shop

I love to transition my scents when the seasons change. I recently visited Byredo in Soho and smelled at least three other perfumes before I landed on this perfect cold-weather fragrance. It's musky without being too intense and has a light, citrusy top note that I really love. It definitely gives me warm fall vibes every time I give myself a spritz.

