Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Picks We Tried in October

With seasonal changes in full effect, the Byrdie beauty team has been committed to narrowing down on our beauty routines, honing in on areas that bring us joy and results. In October, we played with colorful blushes and lipsticks (fitting for the season), discovered new favorites from brands we've never tried, and—of course—doubled down on hydration. Ahead, we're spilling on our favorites.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Jasmine Phillips/Design by Tiana Crispino Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Flush in Spicy Saie View On Sephora View On Goop.com View On Saiehello.com Blush has quickly become one of my favorite makeup products, and this one from Saie is definitely in my top three. I like to use the spicy shade on my no-makeup makeup days because it gives a natural flush and complements my deep tone. It’s super blendable, goes on smooth, and you really only need a little to get that lit-from-within glow. Clinique Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss in Black Honey Clinique View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Beautybay.com Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick had a big moment on TikTok last year, and I’m starting to see the buzz for the gloss version this season. It’s the perfect shade for fall and works on every skin tone. The formula feels super buttery on my lips, providing high shine and hydration alongside the stunning color. Lawless Hold Up Soft Set Creamy Eyebrow Wax Lawless View On Sephora View On Lawlessbeauty.com I've never been a huge fan of brow wax, as the ones I've tried before have made my brows feel a little too hard and stiff for my liking. However, this brow wax from Lawless delivers a softer, lightweight hold. It can be worn alone or paired with the brand's brow pencil, which I'm also a fan of.

Eden Stuart, associate editor Eden Stuart/Design by Tiana Crispino Westman Atelier The Petal Edition Lip and Complexion Set Westman Atelier View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com I had never used any Westman Atelier products before trying out this set from Nordstrom, and it’s safe to say that I’ve been missing out. I adore how subtle everything is in this kit; often, people use that word to mean “unpigmented,” but that isn’t the case here. Instead, each product gives you just the right amount of natural flush. I’m not usually a “no-makeup makeup” type of girl, but this set has persuaded me to embrace that fresh-faced life every once in a while. Chillhouse Chill Tips in Black Tie Affair Chillhouse View On Chillhouse.com I'm hard on my hands—I'm a compulsive hand-washer, get my dishes soapy before putting them in the dishwasher, and am constantly opening packages (a hazard of the job). As such, for a long time, I'd written off press-on nails; I didn't think it would be possible to find a set that didn't pop off my fingers by day two. What I love about Chillhouse's Chill Tips and the extremely on-trend nail art designs is that they stay put. I'd go so far as to say they look better on day 13 than my gel manis usually do, and I can't wait to try out more sets.

Olivia Hancock, editor Olivia Hancock/Design by Tiana Crispino Cay Skin Deepwater Nourishing Lip Mask with Sea Moss and Aloe Stem Cells Cay Skin View On Sephora View On Cayskin.com I absolutely love Cay Skin’s Deepwater Lip Mask. The antioxidant-rich product is made with sea moss, hibiscus, and aloe stem cells to soften and hydrate lips. The formula feels soothing and non-sticky, and the vanilla-brown sugar flavor is pleasing. I apply it before bed to wake up with pillow-soft lips in the morning. Briogeo Superfoods Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture 3-in-1 Leave-In Spray Briogeo View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta When I need to refresh my curls, I reach for leave-in conditioner sprays, and Briogeo’s Superfoods Avocado + Kiwi leave-in conditioner is great for both nourishment and detangling. In addition to its namesake ingredients, the formula contains sunflower extract to help protect hair from the damaging effects of UV rays. It’s become a must-have in my curly hair routine. Malin + Goetz Vitamin B5 Body Moisturizer Malin + Goetz View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Malinandgoetz.com Luxurious, hydrating body creams bring me joy, and this one from Malin + Goetz is my newest favorite. It contains vitamin B5, shea butter, and honey to moisturize and soothe your skin. After slathering it on, my skin always feels incredibly soft and smooth. Plus, it smells good and doesn’t leave any greasy residue.

Jill Di Donato, senior commerce editor Jill Di Donato/Design by Tiana Crispino Shani Darden Lactic Acid AHA Exfoliating Serum Shani Darden View On Sephora View On Shanidarden.com I got hooked on Shani Darden's Retinol Reform serum when I was living in LA and wanted a retinol gentle enough for my skin when I was getting a lot of sun exposure. When I wanted to add lactic acid to my routine to help with some dryness and texture issues, I tried this one out and instantly loved the results. It's not tacky, melts into skin, and is an ultra-gentle exfoliator. I also love using this on my décolletage to help tone and brightness. Peripera Ink Glasting Lip Gloss Peripera View On Amazon This new lip gloss has an extra-large applicator tip, which makes mirrorless application easy. It's not sticky and has a subtle flavor—the vegan formula is made with mango and olive fruit, so it's sweet without tasting saccharine. It's perfect for those low-key days when I want to give my lips volume without adding color. Ranavat Resurfacing Saffron AHA Masque Ranavat View On Sephora View On Ranavat.com AHAs have always worked well for me when it comes to texture, pores, congestion, and fading marks. After I had my daughter, I didn't experience all-out melasma, but I did get more prone to discoloration. I like the concentration of fruit-derived acids in this treatment mask, and the addition of Ayurvedic ingredients like turmeric and saffron are so calming, so you don't experience that typical AHA tingling feeling.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor Bella Cacciatore/Design by Tiana Crispino Avène Cicalfate+ Hydrating Skin Recovery Emulsion Avene View On Ulta View On Dermstore View On Aveneusa.com Like clockwork, I can expect two things as soon as the temperature starts to dip: a nasty cold and overly sensitive, scaly skin. Check and check. While I haven't found a solution to my lingering runny nose, Avène's new soothing lotion has come in clutch for helping my skin regain a sense of normalcy. The lightweight emulsion is formulated to help skin recover from intense treatments like lasers and tattoos. The ceramides, copper-zinc complex, hyaluronic acid, and Avène's classic thermal water immediately go to work soothing irritated skin. It's incredibly lightweight—depending on the day, I use it as a serum or moisturizer—but it keeps my skin hydrated and calm all day. Olive & June Quick Dry Nail Polish in Lippy Olive & June View On Oliveandjune.com I've always believed that quick dry nail polish was a scam—sure, it might save time up front, but the almost-immediate chips and matte finish meant I would have to redo the whole thing a day or two later. If there was any brand that could make me a believer, it's Olive & June—and I'm happy to report its take on quick dry is a keeper. It goes on smoothly and opaquely (the deeper shades can get away with just one coat), truly dries in about a minute, is shiny and dimensional without a topcoat, and stays on. I put it to the ultimate test over Halloween weekend by painting my nails mere minutes before throwing on my costume, and there were no smudges or smears in sight.

Make Beauty Skin Mimetic Concealer Make Beauty View On Makebeauty.com I’m obsessed with pretty much everything Make Beauty does, and this concealer is no different. It has the most gorgeous radiant finish, but it isn’t sticky or shiny—it just looks like glowy skin. I’ve been dealing with dry patches under my eyes, but this formula glides right on without settling or cracking, yet conceals the fact that I was scrolling TikTok until 3 a.m. If I’m headed to dinner after work, I like to buff it over any places where my foundation is separated or looks a little crusty—like my chin, forehead, and around the nose—and my makeup looks as good as new.

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor Aimee Simeon/Design by Tiana Crispino Cocokind Resurrection Polypeptide Cream Cocokind View On Cocokind.com Cocokind knew what they were doing, calling this new moisturizer "resurrection." It will literally make the driest, dullest, crustiest skin look plump, juicy, and dewy. I am living proof. My skin gets sandpaper-dry in the winter, and after slathering it on, you would never be able to tell.

Matrix Total Results Mega Sleek Iron Smoother Defrizzing Leave-In Spray 4.7 Matrix View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Beautycarechoices.com I've recently been open to heat styling my natural curls after years of withholding, but not without this spray. Matrix global artistic director Michelle O'Connor introduced me to this after dyeing my curls, and I've been obsessed with it since. It's lightweight, adds shine, and keeps my curls from being permanently fried. Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Serum Olay View On Ulta As I mentioned earlier, my skin gets super dry, so during this time of year, I par back on exfoliating treatments and opt for hydrating ones. I've been loving this Olay formula, which is packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 for maximum hydration. I love applying this to just-cleansed skin and layering on a thick moisturizer after. 54 Thrones African Beauty Butter 54 Thrones View On Sephora View On Nordstrom I was late to the 54 Thrones party, but I'm so glad I joined. This butter checks all my boxes: It's hydrating, feels luxe, and smells amazing. I've used it on rough areas, and my skin has felt super smooth. The brand has a cute holiday gift set, so I'll be gifting my friends' travel-sized tubes to try on their own.