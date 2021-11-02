Editors' Picks: The Beauty and Wellness Products That Got Us Through October

Autumnal traditions were in full swing last month, including apple picking, costume curating, s’more roasting, and sipping on all things pumpkin spice. While Team Byrdie indulged in all of those things (and more), our favorite fall ritual had to do with swapping the products of our beauty and wellness routines to be more cold-weather friendly. Think: more emollient and protective skin and haircare, and makeup that adds warmth back into our complexions. We’ve also thrown in new favorites that are just too good not to mention. Ahead, see our picks for October.



Jesa Marie Calaor, Editor

Jesa Marie Calaor

Prose x Canopy Aroma Kit

Prose x Canopy Aroma Kit $40

After what feels like a millennium of working from home, my bedroom has sort of been converted into my work space. It’s way cozier than your typical office (which is great during the day), but when it’s time for bed, I often have trouble relaxing since I now associate the room I sleep in with work.

In an effort to reclaim my bedroom, I’m trying to switch up my work environment and introduce calming elements near my bed—including this aromatherapy kit. Prose’s trio of fragrances can be placed on top of a Canopy humidifier to fill the room with light, pretty scents—just dispense a few drops of the essential oil blend on the included aroma puck, and your room will start to feel more comforting in minutes. The one that I’ve been using on most nights is Perle, which blends florals with sandalwood and musk to create a scent that's calming and inviting.



Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream $16

Cetaphil’s moisturizing products have been a part of my routine as far back as I can remember. My mother would always push the brand’s jars at me, encouraging me to slather them on whenever I could since I have such sensitive, dry skin. (If you scratch it a little too hard, you’ll leave behind an even itchier, raised red line.) This year is no exception. I keep a jar of the Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream near me for whenever my skin feels a little thirsty. I apply the cream—which uses niacinamide, panthenol, glycerin, and sweet almond oil to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier—from head to toe, because of its comfortable and non-greasy texture.



Glossier Cookie Butter Balm Dotcom

Glossier Cookie Butter Balm Dotcom $12

You might have witnessed the hype around Glossier’s newest Balm Dotcom on your social feeds—particularly for its buttery-sweet scent that smells just like Biscoff's cookie butter spread. If you’re a fan of cinnamon-sugar sweets (*raises hands*) or just love a good lip balm, this one’s for you. Like the brand’s other balms, this formula is super moisturizing without being sticky. And along with its delicious scent, Cookie Butter Balm Dotcom leaves behind an ever-so-slight caramel tint that you won’t be able to get enough of.



Cristina Cianci, Visual Editor

Cristina Cianci

Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle

Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle $78

This candle has recently been burning day and night in my home. It smells a bit earthy and leathery, but not too overpowering. It leaves my space smelling like a South Beach hotel lobby, and I love every minute of it. Until I can get back to Miami, I'll try to bring the Miami to me (palm trees not included).



Uzza The Genie

Uzza The Genie $44

This rich moisturizer has been super soothing on my sensitive, breakout-prone skin recently. It's formulated to soothe and help restore oily and acne-prone skin, with a calming list of ingredients like zinc, allantoin, rose flower water, and chamomile. It also has a great lineup of antioxidants to help fight signs of aging and uneven texture, such as vitamin C, vitamin E, salicylic acid, and rosehip oil. It's a true superstar cream with such a fresh scent.



Shaz & Kiks Back to Your Roots Scalp + Hair Prewash

Shaz & Kiks Back to Your Roots Scalp + Hair Prewash $60

I've recently tried this prewash from Shaz & Kiks, a brand founded by two sisters from India. The creamy, plant-based hair mask works to nourish and balance the scalp, and it has an incredible scent thanks to a mixture of turmeric, jasmine, sesame, bergamot, and coconut. With the inclusion of castor oil, the product is also deeply hydrating. This pre-shower treatment has resulted in bouncier waves and softer hair—it's for sure a new staple in my haircare routine.



Ali Webb, Content Producer

Ali Webb

Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner

Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner $32

Even if I’m simply headed down the block for coffee with little on my face aside from skincare and mascara, a small flick of winged liner helps me to feel put-together and has long been part of my everyday beauty routine. I’ve tried plenty of options over the years and found several I’m happy to use, but few have rivaled this liquid eyeliner from Pat McGrath Labs. The makeup Mother really knows what she’s doing, and this product is no exception: It’s easy to achieve a seamless wing in seconds flat, and the look stays all day while still coming right off with a standard face wash or eye makeup remover. The formula also lasts several months without drying out, even with my near-daily use—a huge plus that helps to justify the price tag.



Starface Hydro-Star + Salicylic Acid

Starface Hydro-Star + Salicylic Acid $13

My skin isn’t particularly reactive, but I do experience minor breakouts in response to hormones, seasonal changes, and other environmental factors. I love using hydrocolloid patches to gently clear minor spots overnight, but sometimes I get a pimple that could use a little something extra. So when I learned that Starface took its signature product to the next level with 1% salicylic acid, I couldn’t wait to try. I’ve been using the upgraded Hydro-Stars the past few weeks as New York weather has evolved from seemingly endless summer to peak fall, and they've really done their part in ensuring any bumps in my skin’s seasonal transition are short-lived. These have definitely become a go-to for breakouts moving forward.



Dieux Forever Eye Mask

Dieux Forever Eye Mask $25

Over the course of the last year, face masks (the skincare kind) became more important to me than ever as a way to practice self-care while nourishing my complexion. I worked my way through a stockpile of sheet masks and also tried a few new weekly treatments, but it wasn’t until I came across Dieux’s highly Instagrammable reusable eye masks that I had an option I could sustainably use every day. I keep it simple by pairing them with The Ordinary’s caffeine eye serum, and in as little as 10 minutes, my under-eyes are tighter, brighter, and more energized. Almost a year into use, my original pair is holding up perfectly, though I am tempted to try out the limited-edition tattoo version.



Eden Stuart, Associate Editor

Eden Stuart

Jason Wu Beauty Flora 9 Eyeshadow Palette

Jason Wu Beauty Flora 9 Eyeshadow Palette $18

I just started digging into Jason Wu Beauty this past month, and real talk—it’s fire. I have yet to encounter a miss when it comes to any of the products I’ve tried, but if I had to pick a favorite, it’d be the eyeshadows. The Celestial Lust Glitter Cream Shadows ($12) are beautiful when worn alone or as a topper, but I can’t stop reaching for the Flora 9 palette in the Matte Agave color story. It’s got a great selection of neutrals, including light shades that show up on my skin tone without a hint of chalkiness. It’s really come in handy in my pursuit of mastering Adele's ‘60s smokey eye.



Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil $80

If you, like me, have combination skin, you likely hear the term “face oil” and think of it as the skincare equivalent of pouring gasoline into a fire. (Well, at least for the T-zone.) But as it turns out, face oils can be great for a variety of skin issues—it really just comes down to which ingredients work for you and your skin. And my skin really loves vitamin C and turmeric. In the short term, this oil immediately gives my skin a plump glow with each use; over the last month or so, it’s helped me fade post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and revealed a more even tone.



LYS Beauty Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush

LYS Beauty Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush in Passion $16

When it comes to my absolute favorite color cosmetics category, I constantly go back and forth between blush and lipstick. This month, it’s blush, thanks in no small part to the LYS Beauty Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush. The colors are buildable but vibrant (I’ve been wearing fuchsia shade Passion), the texture is beautiful, and the amount of product you get for the price is pretty outstanding. I’m definitely excited to try out more from the Black-owned makeup brand.



Holly Rhue, Senior Editor

Holly Rhue

Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Lifting Face Mask

Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Lifting Face Mask $55

No Halloween hangover is a match for this new Charlotte Tilbury launch. Stick it in your freezer for 30 minutes, slather on your favorite serum (I used the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Elixir), and watch all puffiness fade away. It's better than any roller or under-eye patches that I've tried and genuinely makes my face look more lifted and sculpted.



Madeline Hirsch, Senior News Editor

Madeline Hirsch

Herb + Flora Morpheus Pillow

Herb + Flora Morpheus Pillow $80

Woven with copper fibers, this pillowcase is made to cushion your skin and hair while you sleep. The fabric itself is super smooth (similar to a silk blend) and cooling. I woke up the day after I switched out my regular bedding to decidedly less bedhead. Anything that prolongs the look of my hair between showers is a win for me.



Knesko Skin Amethyst Hydrate Collagen Eye Masks

Knesko Skin Amethyst Hydrate Collagen Eye Masks $52

After a late night, whether it be due to work or play (or both), I become a mask fanatic. I’ll use anything I can get my hands on to minimize and reverse the inevitable skin trouble I encounter after too little sleep. And right now, my go-to is this amethyst-infused eye mask from Knesko Skin, which uses its titular ingredient alongside collagen-boosting squalane and moisturizing panthenol to restore my tired, dehydrated eyes. Just stick them on for 15-30 minutes and go about your day.



Sweaty Betty Enya Set

Sweaty Betty Enya All Day High-Waisted Emboss Leggings $78

This set from Halle Berry’s collaboration with Sweaty Betty is must-have workout attire right now. I like my leggings high-waisted (check) and my running tops long-sleeved (double check) for transitional fall runs when the weather is too hot for a jacket and too cold for bike shorts. When worn together, it’s the perfect outfit to show off on a weekend stroll or jog in the neighborhood. While the top is unfortunately sold out, the leggings are also great on their own, and the full collaboration is full of modern sets to fit your fall workout needs.



Olivia Hancock, Associate Editor

Olivia Hancock

Pattern Beauty Edge Tool

Pattern Beauty Edge Tool $12

Tons of edge brushes are on the market, but this is my all-time favorite. Pattern Beauty’s Edge Tool is thoughtfully designed, boasting a comb on one side and a brush with vegan bristles on the other. Swooping and swirling my edges is incredibly easy when I use this.



Onå All Eyes On Me Illuminating Eye Gels

Onå All Eyes On Me Illuminating Eye Gels $30

When I notice that my under-eye area is puffy, I always reach for cooling eye patches. Onå’s eye gels work wonders—they boost radiance, hydrate, and de-puff. I also love that they’re infused with skin-loving ingredients vitamin C, cucumber extract, and niacinamide.

Jasmine Phillips, Social Media Editor

Jasmine Phillips

Glo Heat Cap

Glo Heat Cap $50

My wash day routine has a new step, and honestly, it might be my favorite. This game-changing product from Glo is the first-ever battery-operated deep conditioning heat cap. The heat caps that I’ve used in the past have needed to be either put in the microwave or plugged in, and both methods were inconvenient. With the press of a button, Glo’s heat cap allows my conditioner to penetrate my strands while giving me the flexibility to move around, do chores, and more. The low, medium, and high settings let you customize your experience, allowing for up to 60 minutes of rejuvenation.



Balance Athletica The Storm Pant

Balance Athletica The Storm Pant in Desert $85

I went to Balance Athletica’s New York Fashion Week show in September, and I knew I needed these leggings from the moment I saw them on the runway. These pants have a high-waisted cut, are seamless, and stay in place whether I’m working out or just lounging around the house. The fabric is breathable, stretchy, and sweat-wicking, which is a major plus. The back features the brand’s signature glute contour seam, which lifts and accentuates the glutes so well that it causes me to stop and stare every time I walk past the mirror. Bonus: Balance Athletica is size-inclusive, ranging from XXS to XXXXL.



Billie Razor Starter Kit

Billie Razor Starter Kit $10

If you’re looking for a close shave minus the nicks and irritation, allow me to introduce you to this bestselling starter kit from Billie. This razor has been on my radar for some time now, and my only regret is that I didn’t switch over sooner. Thanks to the five blades, not only am I shaving less, but my skin feels softer with zero cuts.



Karli Bendlin, Senior Editor

Karli Bendlin

Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in In Big Truffle $22

I have been wearing Fenty Beauty's new Flyliner shade—In Big Truffle—nonstop this fall. The chocolate brown hue was the perfect switch-up from my usual black liner, and it feels very appropriate for the season. As with all the brand's products, the formula is phenomenal—it glides on effortlessly, is beyond pigmented, and seriously lasts all day.



OPI Nature Strong Natural Origin Lacquer

OPI Nature Strong Natural Origin Lacquer in Natural Mauvement $12

I tried OPI's new plant-based nail polish on a whim recently when I needed to give myself an at-home pedicure in under five minutes. Since I've never had a DIY mani or pedi last more than a few days without chipping, my expectations were low for this rushed job. Miraculously, and despite my lackluster nail skills, the polish lasted a full three weeks without a single chip. The magic lies in a vegan formula made with ingredients you wouldn't expect to find in nail polish, like sugarcane, wheat, potatoes, corn, and clay. I'm not normally one to get overly excited about nail polish, but this new OPI offering has seriously changed the at-home pedicure game for me.



Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick

Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick $58

My favorite aspect of Victoria Beckham's matte bronzer duo is that it's, as the brand describes, "impossible to overdo." As a contour amateur, I love a foolproof product that can give me the subtle chisel I crave without too much effort or blending. Plus, because there are two shade options, I can customize my bronze based on my mood. Some days, I want a slight ethereal glow; others, I'm looking for a fresh-off-the-island, sun-kissed look. This bronzer makes it all possible.



Kathryn Vandervalk, Editorial and Strategy Director

Kathryn Vandervalk

Mermade Hair Pro Waver 32mm

Mermade Hair Pro Waver 32mm $69

This is the heat styling tool of my dreams. I use it to style my hair in minutes on bad hair days, when I want to have a good hair day but don't want to look like I've put in effort like I would with a curling iron or straightener. This replicates my 2A waves perfectly for a tousled, beachy look--I've never gotten so many compliments.



Klur Unseasonal Kind Lipid Replenishment Oil

Klur Unseasonal Kind Lipid Replenishment Oil $90

This is one of those products that as soon as I put it on my skin, I knew it would become a permanent part of my routine. This treatment, intended for use two to three times a week to replenish barrier health, is like a cup of coffee for my dull, tired skin. The CoQ10, squalene, vitamin C, and vitamin E are extremely plumping, and I imagine this will be a hero product when I'm traveling and start to look sallow and dehydrated.



Ma:nyo Our Vegan Heartleaf Cica Cream

Ma:nyo Our Vegan Heartleaf Cica Cream $29

This thick cream sinks into my oily skin for a dewy, non-greasy finish. Its hero ingredient, centella asiatica, is a personal favorite for battling hormonal acne and for calming my skin as I use other actives. I'd recommend this to anyone with oily or acne-prone skin who needs a thicker moisturizer as the weather gets colder.



