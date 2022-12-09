Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in November

November might be over, but we're still thinking about all of the beauty products we made dents in over the past few weeks. With cold weather and the holiday season in full swing, we've been getting cozy with vampy makeup hues, nourishing body lotions, and plumping moisturizers for beauty routines that help us look and feel good. Ahead, find all of the products we loved in November.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Jasmine Phillips/Design by Tiana Crispino Hourglass Cosmetics Volumizing Glossy Stick Hourglass Cosmetics View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Hourglasscosmetics.com 'Tis the season for berry-colored lip products, and I'm reaching for this one from Hourglass Cosmetics in the shade Lure. This balm is hydrating and provides a high shine, minus any stickiness. The sheer color is buildable, so you can wear as little or as much as you like. The packaging is just as lovely—it features a sleek, gold pen-like tube. R.E.M. Beauty Flourishing Lengthening Mascara R.E.M. Beauty View On Ulta View On Rembeauty.com I know I rave about a new mascara every other month, but the Flourishing Lengthening Mascara from R.E.M. Beauty might be my favorite I've tried all year. It truly is lengthening—I haven't seen my lashes this long with any other mascara. The clean formula is packed with ingredients to nourish lashes and prevent fallout, while the brush design helps elongate each lash from root to tip. Overall, I'm obsessed, and sorry to the other mascaras I haven't touched in weeks.

Eden Stuart, associate editor Eden Stuart/Design by Tiana Crispino Tower 28 Line + Shine Lip Kit Tower 28 View On Tower28beauty.com I haven’t been able to stop wearing this Tower 28 duo–the OneLine Multiliner in Draw Me and the Shine On Lip Jelly in Almond–since I received it. It’s truly the perfect ‘90s lip look: a gorgeous chocolate brown liner–which I of course leave bold and unblended–and a pigmented medium brown gloss that isn’t at all sticky. I’ve been pairing it with the original Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk (which is on the paler pink side on me) for a lip combo that wouldn’t look out of place on a Hard Core-era Lil’ Kim. And ultimately, isn’t that what we’re all aspiring to? Tarte Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette 4.4 Tarte View On Ulta View On Qvcuk.com This palette is shaping up to be my go-to for the next several months. The mix of fall- and winter-friendly shades (lots of oranges, yellows, and plums, with a few helpful neutrals) in a variety of cool and warm undertones is perfect for creating simple but effective eyeshadow looks. My eyeliner and lipstick might take top billing, but with this palette, my eyeshadow is definitely winning Best Supporting Makeup.

Olivia Hancock, editor Olivia Hancock/Design by Tiana Crispino EspressOh Hi_Liner 4.5 EspressOh View On Espressoh.com This is the most intense black liquid liner I've ever used. One swipe delivers a rich, even amount of pigment, making it easy to create my bold winged liner looks. I also appreciate that the formula is water-resistant and smudge-proof. Soho Skin Overnight Cream Soho Skin View On Sohoskin.com View On Spacenk.com I want my skin to feel like it's wrapped in a cocoon of moisture at night, and Soho Skin's Overnight Cream gets the job done. It contains lavandula extract to help with the skin's overnight repair process, plus it's also formulated with a hydrating blend of hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and oat kernel oil. After applying this, my dry skin always feels soothed and moisturized. Pink Lipps Cosmetics Glow Lip Oil Pink Lipps Cosmetics View On Pinklippscosmetics.com I've been using the Glow Lip Oil from Pink Lipps Cosmetics for months now. It makes my lips look super glossy and doesn't feel sticky at all, plus the formula is super nourishing. It's infused with fruit extracts and vitamin E, so my lips always feel hydrated and conditioned while I wear it.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Madeline Hirsch/Design by Tiana Crispino Byredo Practical Brown Eyeliner Byredo View On Nordstrom View On Byredo.com View On Thewebster.com The name of this eyeliner says it all. Byredo’s Practical Brown liner is just that: reliably practical. The liquid formula comes in the perfect dark chocolate—a softer alternative to my usual black cat eye—and has amazing color payoff. I tend to wear it in the fall and winter with warmer shades on my cheeks and lips, using a diffused eyeshadow for a smoked effect. It’s in my top two regarding my most-used eye makeup products. And the best part? It doesn’t dry out. Months after I first opened it, this liquid formula is still going strong. Code8 5Secs Express Lip and Cheek Color Code8 View On Bloomingdales View On Codeeight.com View On Net-a-Porter I love this lip and cheek multi-use stick from Code8. The brand launched in the U.S. earlier this month, and I’m already a fan thanks to this shade’s intense color payoff and creamy formula. The crayon shape makes it incredibly easy to use, and thus, it’s become a bottom-of-my-purse staple. Layer a few coats of this formula for a bright pop of color, or use your fingers to diffuse it on your cheeks and lips for that barely-there “just bitten” look.

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor Aimee Simeon/Design by Tiana Crispino Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask Andalou Naturals View On Ulta View On Target View On Andalou.com I love using at-home peels when my skin looks dull and dry. I opened this one a week before Thanksgiving and immediately started craving pumpkin pie. Yes, it smells exactly like the seasonal confection (thanks to pumpkin honey) and is a real treat for your skin. After a slight tingle and 10 minutes with it on, my skin was brighter, smoother, and plumper. Thanksgiving may be over, but this is a real treat to my skincare cabinet that I'll be using all winter long. Andrew Fitzsimons Fantasy Curls Curl Crème Andrew Fitzsimons View On Ulta View On Andrewfitzsimons.com I am not a curl-cream-only girl. My thick, super dry type 3-4 curls always require styling reinforcement like gels and mousse for hold and definition. I discovered this product during a lazy Sunday, and I hadn't touched my hair all week, so I grabbed this to apply after a shower. To my surprise, I was met with soft, defined curls that didn't need a touch of gel or mousse. I let my hair air dry using this cream alone and got many compliments from strangers when I went outside. Safe to say this is a keeper? Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Luminous Matte Foundation 24H Longwear SPF 30 Yves Saint Laurent View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales I'm a creature of bad habit and don't really switch up my foundations. However, this one had made its way into my rotation because it's just that good. It provides medium, buildable coverage that feels undetectable when it's on your skin. Seriously—I always forget I'm wearing it. It has a lovely velvet skin-like finish that feels luxe and expensive, which I love.