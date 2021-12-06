Editors' Picks: The Beauty and Wellness Products That Got Us Through November

As Byrdie editors, we are on a quest to bring you the best of the best in beauty and wellness. Yes, the norm is that we are constantly testing the latest releases, but this month isn’t like the others. With the holiday season in full swing comes a surge of newness, including enigmatic scents, skincare that takes hydration and protection to new heights, and impressive beauty sets. We’re (happily) inundated, but have sifted and found our new go-tos. Ahead, our editors’ picks for November—the stars that outshine the rest.

Jesa Marie Calaor, Editor

Then I Met You Renewing Rich Beauty Cream

Then I Met You Renewing Rich Beauty Cream $58 Shop

During winter, my already dry patches of skin become painfully chapped thanks to all of my outdoor activities (like snowboarding and running along the waterfront I live near). As the weather gets colder, I’ve been reaching for this new, emollient formula by Then I Met You, which is swirled with squalane and ceramides—which both help support the skin barrier—and moisture-retaining hyaluronic acid. Upon my first application, I thought it felt extra thick, but it quickly melted onto my skin, comforting even my thirstiest areas of skin, without feeling too heavy. Honestly, if I could, I’d slather it on my entire body.



Mac x Lisa Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolor

MAC x Lisa Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolor in Sorry Not Sorry $27 Shop

From the dreamy collection curated by Blackpink's Lisa comes gorgeous formulas that you'd expect from the beauty brand, all wrapped in shining purple glitter. One pick that stands out from the line is its Powder Kiss Lipcolor in Sorry Not Sorry. It’s a creamy, burnt orange hue that dries down to a comfortable-wearing matte finish, and its wand has an hourglass-shaped tip that makes even and smooth application easy. OK, it's one of the brand's existing shades, but the gleaming purple accents make it that much more magical.



Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh Icon Clash Sports Bra

Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh Icon Clash Sports Bra $45 Shop

I find shopping for sports bras to be an arduous task—mostly because I can’t find one that gives me the support I’m after while also flattering my wide upper body. This pick from Nike is everything I look for and more, and I’ve been washing and re-wearing it more often than other sports bras I have in my closet. It keeps me feeling secure during my daily cycling workout while remaining super comfortable. Best part (and this is huge): It has one padded cup that hugs both breasts and slides in and out of a large opening at the neckline. This means you never have to spend time wiggling two cups in and out of tiny slits, the way you would a typical sports bra. Genius.



Leah Wyar, SVP and General Manager

The Maker Stag Eau de Parfum

The Maker Stag Eau de Parfum $160 Shop

Straight from the creators of Hudson, New York's chicest hotel, The Maker, and co-founders of global beauty brand Fresh, comes a line of six fragrances and three candles, all unique in aromatic notes and structure. My must-smell—a blend of bergamot, leather, agarwood, and palo santo—is a warm and woodsy, gender-neutral, seductive celebration of its Hudson Valley birthplace. I love that it comes in a full-size ribbed glass bottle, but also a rollerball for test-driving.



Karité Shea Butter Hydrating Body Cream

Karité Shea Butter Hydrating Body Cream $46 Shop

My gift to many on my holiday list is this great body butter and brand story. First, the formula: It's whipped and winter-friendly, plus it seamlessly slides over damp skin, locking in hydration. The founders are three sisters—a dermatologist, a lawyer and a marketing guru—who have familial roots in Ghana, where the brand's shea butter is sourced and women-led shea cooperatives are funded. I also love the brand's #sheaforsoles campaign, which collects sneakers for these women, many of whom travel miles in flip flops to pick shea nuts.



LeVerden Bamboo Forest Amethyst Ki Bath Soak

LeVerden Bamboo Forest Amethyst Ki Bath Soak $70 Shop

If you love travel, rituals, and/or turning your bathroom into a sanctuary once a week, meet this brand, new to the beauty scene this month. Its Korean founders have centered each collection on a place, an ingredient, and a practice, starting with the Bamboo Forest Collection. The inaugural launch celebrates bamboo salt, a sea salt packed and roasted in bamboo stems at high temperatures for up to three years—which, for centuries, has been used as a therapeutic skin ritual in Korean culture. Scented with a sage-oakmoss-coriander blend, these bath salts are the perfect addition to your next #SeriousBathersClub session.



Holly Rhue, Senior Editor

Olay Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion With Hyaluronic Acid $10 Shop

My skin becomes so miserably dry and itchy during the colder months and this new Olay lotion really, really helps. It's extremely lightweight (almost like a gel cream) and absorbs quickly—I can't stand trying to pull leggings on over thick lotions. I just keep it in my shower and apply it right over my damp skin.



Gilded Body Nero Bath Soak $165 Shop

First of all, please behold this packaging. It's weighted, marbled, reusable, and so luxurious. The bath salts smell and feel heavenly, and nothing makes you feel fancier than reaching into this little marbled globe from a giant hotel bath.



Amala Advanced Firming Complex $248 Shop

I recently had the pleasure of enjoying a facial topped off with this little pot of gold and was really blown away by the immediate results. I'm typically very skeptical about products that claim to be firming, but a few pumps of this formula really did plump and firm my dry cheeks and forehead.



Eden Stuart, Associate Editor

Dr. Barbara Sturm Darker Skin Tones Hyaluronic Serum

Dr. Barbara Sturm Darker Skin Tones Hyaluronic Serum $300 Shop

Hyaluronic acid is one of the most popular skincare ingredients, and as a person who quite literally makes a living trying out skincare products, it’s kind of astounding that I’ve never incorporated it into my routine. (Probably because I’ve had a bit of a myopic focus on vitamin C when it comes to my serums.) I incorporated Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Darker Skin Tones Hyaluronic Serum into my nightly routine, however, and dear reader, I am in love. My skin is more radiant and even than I ever thought possible, and I’m not gonna lie—the heavy, minimalist-designed packaging feels super luxe and really adds to the experience. Consider me a convert.



Natasha Denona Sunrise Eyeshadow Palette

Natasha Denona Sunrise Eyeshadow Palette $65 Shop

I’ve been hearing rave reviews about the Natasha Denona eyeshadow formula for years now, but somehow hadn’t actually gotten around to trying it out for myself until about a month ago. Since the arrival of my Sunrise palette, I’ve barely put it down. The pigmented, almost creamy texture blends beautifully, but what I like even more (for my own personal tastes) is that the colors are absolutely stunning enough to wear solo. And the balance of mattes and shimmers is perfect, almost 50/50. I’m definitely looking forward to trying out the brand’s other color stories.



Hallie Gould, Associate Editorial Director

Kat Burki Vitamin C Nourishing Cleansing Balm

Kat Burki Vitamin C Nourishing Cleansing Balm $80 Shop

I've said it before and I'll say it again: I'm a balm girl through and through. Nothing makes me happier than massaging a buttery formula into my skin and watching the day's makeup and grime melt away. I discovered this one during a facial with Sofie Pavitt (book her if you're in NYC, trust me), and I haven't used anything else since. The balm blends vitamin C, camu camu berry, and cold-processed oils—coconut, sunflower, jojoba, rose hip, olive, avocado; all the good ones—and gives you that plump, bouncy, happy skin feeling while it cleanses. It's a ritual I won't be giving up any time soon.



Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream $50 Shop

Another heavy-hitter in my arsenal is this creamy delight. It's not new to my routine—I swap it in every year when the weather gets cold and dry—however now it's offered in a larger value size, making it easy to stock up if you decide you love it too. The delivery system is the best—you just press on the top and a controlled amount squeezes out—and the formula is rich and deeply hydrating. Think lipids, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter. It's my winter-skin savior.



Karli Bendlin, Senior Editor

Keys Soulcare Energizing Dry Body Brush

Keys Soulcare Energizing Dry Body Brush $22 Shop

I'm trying to get a head start on good habits ahead of the new year, and this Keys Soulcare body brush is helping me finally get into dry brushing. Not only does the brush offer a ton of benefits (from softer skin to increased blood flow), but it's also genuinely enjoyable to use. I swipe it across my entire body a few times each week (in short upward strokes like the brand suggests), and I swear my skin feels soft to the touch after each use.



Foreo Bear Mini Facial Toning Device

Foreo Bear Mini Facial Toning Device $199 $139 Shop

As someone who has yet to master the art of contouring, nothing appeals to me more than a device that can give me sculpted, lifted cheekbones without makeup. This facial toning tool from Foreo is the closest I'll get to an instant face lift. The tiny device uses microcurrents to instantly contour my cheeks and jawline, while also leaving behind a subtle glow that beats any illuminating primer I've tried. It pairs with an app on your phone so you can sync the device with Foreo's guided treatment, but I also like to freestyle and concentrate where I need the most sculpting (cheekbones!).



Jasmine Phillips, Social Media Editor

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask in Red Camellia $28 Shop

My lips crave a little extra hydration this time of year, and Tatcha’s limited edition The Kissu Lip Mask in Red Camellia has been my saving grace. This lip treatment has Japanese peach extract, squalane, and Japanese camellia oil to soften and restore lips. I love that this limited edition mask provides a subtle red tint so it doubles as my lip color. Bonus points for the cute packaging and gold applicator.



RevAir Reverse-Air Dryer

RevAir Reverse-Air Dryer $399 $349 Shop

I don’t blow dry my hair too often but when I do, I’m using my RevAir. I’ve had my eye on this for at least five years, and spoiler: It retails for $400, so when I saw it went on sale for 50% off, I knew I had to get it. RevAir, which stands for reverse air dryer, uses less heat than ordinary blow dryers and flat irons, so it's healthier for your hair and will not alter your natural curl pattern. It also cuts down on dry time—I can complete my entire head in 30 minutes. As someone with natural hair, heat damage is always on my mind. The RevAir eliminates that fear, is quick, and gets the job done.



Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eye Primer

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eye Primer $24 Shop

Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip products are trending on TikTok right now, and yes, they are worth the hype. Lately, I’ve been pretty obsessed with their Hydro Grip Eye Primer. I add a small amount to my lids and my eyeshadow stays put (and just as vibrant) all day long with no patches, creasing, or fading. The formula is 93% natural, vegan, oil-free, and paraben-free so you can feel good about using it. Your glittery holiday makeup look needs this- it's called grip for a reason.



Madeline Hirsch, Senior News Editor

Byredo Mumbai Noise Eau de Parfum

Byredo Mumbai Noise Eau de Parfum $190 Shop

Mumbai Noise will have everyone asking “what are you wearing?” A love letter to an iconic city, the latest from Byredo is no less complex and multilayered than its inspiration. Rich notes like amber, Davana, leather, coffee, and tonka beans round out this warm and unforgettable fragrance. My recommendation? Add this to your gifting list—the perfume lovers in your life will thank you for introducing them to this gorgeous scent.



Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil

Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil in Tahiti $26 Shop

This is by far the most-used gloss in my collection. The shades (my favorite is Tahiti) are super saturated, and the formula glides on without any stickiness. Plus, in the winter months, I could use some extra moisture, and this hydrating lip oil/gloss hybrid delivers. If you're a gloss enthusiast, add Ilia to your cart ASAP.



Olivia Hancock, Associate Editor

Adwoa Beauty Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment

Adwoa Beauty Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment $36 Shop

My hair has been in need of some serious TLC—my curls have felt dry, and my scalp has been itchy. For the past three wash days, I’ve been using the Adwoa Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment. It promises to deeply penetrate the hair shaft to maintain moisture thanks to ingredients like shea butter and prickly pear oil, as well as soothe the scalp with the help of pumpkin seed oil. I apply the treatment to freshly cleansed hair and then pop on my Glow by Daye Deep Conditioning Cordless Heat Cap to enhance its effects. After using it, I always notice my curls feel much softer and more hydrated.



Ami Colé Lash-Amplifying Mascara

Ami Colé Lash-Amplifying Mascara $19 Shop

Few mascaras give my lashes the amount of noticeable definition, volume, and length I crave, but Ami Colé’s Lash-Amplifying Mascara has managed to do all of that. The tapered brush wand allows me to coat my lashes evenly with the inky black formula, making them appear bolder with just a few swipes. It’s also infused with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil to soften and condition your lashes. Bottom line: This mascara is a winner all around.



Cristina Cianci, Visual Editor

Indē Wild 15% Vitamin C Serum

Indē Wild 15% Vitamin C Serum $37 Shop

Indē Wild's vitamin C serum has been working so beautifully to reduce my post-acne dark spots, and I am so grateful. With a formula that includes vitamins C and E, ferulic and hyaluronic acid, ashwagandha, and turmeric, it's sure to get the job done. Founded by Diipa Büller-Khosla, Indē Wild is committed to using ethical ingredients and South Asian superfoods.



Mango People Multi Stick

Mango People Multi Stick in Apricot $24 Shop

I've recently started using Mango People's Multi Stick in the shade Apricot. It's an all-purpose beauty product for eyes, cheeks and lips. It's formulated with actual plant pigments, organic oils, and adaptogenic herbs, all rooted in ayurveda. I really love that it's also sustainable, as the packaging is super sleek and is actually recycled aluminum. Founder Sravya Adusumilli has set out to create—and has undoubtedly created—a beautiful line of inclusive, thoughtful products.



L'Or de Seraphine Joie Candle

L'Or de Seraphine Joie Candle $32 Shop

L'Or de Seraphine's Joie Candle has been burning in my home for the last few weeks. With a fresh winter smell of white fir and pine, it smells as if I've already put up my Christmas tree. It has a beautifully designed jar with a sleek, rounded lid, so even when it's not burning, the candle displays as decorative art. Sustainably made and paraben-free, this organic cotton-wick candle will easily be burning in my home into the new year.



Kathryn Vandervalk, Editorial and Strategy Director

Il Makiage Dirty Talk Matte Lip Color

Il Makiage Dirty Talk Matte Lip Color $26 Shop

After a year and a half of mask-wearing, I've fallen back in love with lipstick. Maybe it's the fall and winter dark hues, or maybe it's rediscovering how a pop of color on the lips can wake up my whole complexion. Il Makiage's newest launch is one of my favorite formulas of the moment. It combines high-impact color with a hydrating, soft-focus finish you can play up for drama or blot down for day looks. Some personal favorite shades include the mauve Ariadne and the '90s brown Denden.



Saint Jane The Ultimate Lip Gift Set

Saint Jane The Ultimate Lip Gift Set $75 Shop

I'm a Saint Jane obsessive, and I've converted my whole family—both my mother and my grandma love the clean, high-impact formulas and have a shelf full of the brand's products. The cream lipsticks are the newest addition to my collection, and they have the same high quality CBD and clean ingredients. If you're looking for a lip set to give this holiday season, look no further. The nudes, pinks, berries, and reds in this collection are all extremely wearable, and there's a shade for every occasion. In terms of the individual colors, I love the burgundy Ritual and the warm nude Soul, and my mom favors the peachy-pink Vow.



Star Donaldson, Senior Social Media Editor

Upgrade Boutique Bernicia Wig

Upgrade Boutique Bernicia Wig $1030 Shop

I’ve never worn a wig before, but the Bernicia Wig from Upgrade Boutique has become my entire life. It's the least intimidating wig I’ve ever seen because it comes literally ready to wear. Even the scalp part had a little makeup on it, so if your hair is braided down or you have a wig cap ready you can throw this on the same day you get it in the mail. As if this wasn’t exciting enough, everywhere I go people always compliment my hair, as if it is really my hair. When I tell people that it’s a wig they can’t believe it and start searching for the lace. Literally, this wig is effortless, beautiful, full, and honestly my new personality. If you’re wig hunting, it’s time to invest in an Upgrade Boutique wig.



Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation $36 Shop

I know I’m late to the party but this foundation is really good. It was recommended to me by my esthetician Sofie Pavitt as an acne-friendly foundation that won’t clog your pores. I do whatever Sofie tells me to do, so I quickly snagged it. I’ve been incredibly impressed by the staying power of this foundation. Lately, when I need to do a full face I have a lot of places to be, and I’m always surprised that by the end of the day this foundation has not moved an inch. It’s more of a medium coverage formula which is my preference, plus it doesn’t feel heavy on the skin.



Vacancy Collared Waffle Set

Vacancy Drift Collared Waffle Jumper $109 Shop

Vacancy After Sun Waffle Short $79 Shop

I live for a matching set, so when I saw this cream set from Vacancy Supply, I was immediately intrigued. It’s super comfy and warm, and it's honestly perfect for working from home. It’s become my new favorite at-home fit.

