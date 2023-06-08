Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in May

We're halfway through the year, which feels insane to type. Still, we're embracing better weather on the horizon, and the products we tested and fell in love with this past May reflect that. Last month, the Byrdie team tested new SPF lip tints, found a handful of new curl-friendly products, and discovered new signature scents—all worthy of a spot in your summer beauty routine. Read on for more details on our favorite beauty and wellness products from May.
Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Curel Deep Moisture Spray
In my third trimester of pregnancy, my skin has been drier than sandpaper. Because of this, I am relying on face mists more than ever to help keep my face moist. I've been loving this Curel mist, packed with ceramides for extra hydration (that you wouldn't get from water alone). I've been spraying this on cleansed skin daily before applying my serums (and after applying moisturizers), and I notice a huge difference in how my skin feels immediately after. It's cooling, hydrating, and perfect for keeping in your medicine cabinet or bag with summer around the corner.
Honest Glow On Body Oil
After months of testing different oils to massage my growing bump, I've learned that many of them sit on the skin and leave it shiny, versus making you feel moisturized for hours. This one does the latter, and I've been hooked. It's a no-frills blend of nourishing coconut, avocado, and jojoba oils that make my skin feel super soft. It's fragrance-free but still has a luxurious, velvety feel that makes your body feel wrapped in something expensive. My favorite thing? It doesn't stain my clothes or ruin my sheets.
Matrix Controller Gel
I don't style my curls without a good gel, and this Matrix tube is one of the best formulas I've tried in a long time. It's tacky enough to sculpt my curls but not too thick, so it doesn't weigh them down. It also doesn't feel flakey or crunchy, making it the perfect formula for definition that still feels soft and fluffy.
Madeline Hirsch, news director
Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil in Barely Blushing
This blush formula is just about perfect for summer. It’s meant to deliver a balmy "veil" of color, so the effect is super natural no matter what shade you choose. Plus, the velvety-soft texture is super buildable for a sun-washed glow. I’m really into the Barely Blushing shade right now, but I might switch to Spiced Rose for peak summer color in a few weeks.
Supergoop Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick
Supergoop has long been the SPF of choice for beauty editors and skincare lovers alike, so when the brand announced it was getting into the lip game, I was intrigued (if a bit wary). Product extensions are tricky, but Supergoop really knocked this one out of the park. The mineral-based SPF 30 formula delivers sun protection (that’s a given), but it also succeeds on the texture and color front. It feels just as juicy as any lip balm worth its salt and offers a surprisingly intense color payoff. Right now, my favorite is the High Five terracotta shade, but the rosy Lucky Me color might just usurp its top spot come summer.
Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
4U by Tia Leave-In Curl Cream
Lately, I've gravitated towards lightweight leave-in conditioners, especially when refreshing my braid-outs in the middle of the week. 4U by Tia's Leave-In Curl Cream restores moisture back into my dry curls and provides the perfect amount of hold to carry me through until my next wash day. My only complaint is that I wish there was a bigger size available because I opened and finished this product within a month's time—that's how much I really enjoyed it.
Hanahana Beauty Bamboo Coconut Shea Body Butter
I've seen other beauty editors rave about this brand, and I finally understand the hype—it turns out that Hanahana Beauty's shea body butter was the missing piece in my body care routine. While other lotions offer temporary results, this body butter keeps my skin hydrated, nourished, and glowing all day. My mom used to lather me in shea butter as a child, and somewhere along the way, I forgot how much of a godsend the ingredient truly is. The brand also just launched shea butter minis, which are perfect for all of your summer travels.
Erika Harwood, senior style editor
Parfums de Marly Meliora Eau de Parfum
If you're looking for a new summer fragrance that won't have you smelling like everyone else, this is your girl. She's fresh, light, delicate, and delightfully lingers on the skin throughout the day. My mom stole my bottle the last time she visited me, and I'm about to take her to court.
Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask
Whenever my skin is freaking out due to travel, weather, or punishment from the universe, I can always rely on this mask. While the smell is delicious and the warming feeling is luxurious, it's the honey, ceramides, and upcycled apple extract and cica that keep me coming back. My skin barrier thanks me every time I use this.
Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum
My skin can be sensitive to retinol, so I'm admittedly always a little nervous before trying a new one. Augustinus Bader's The Retinol Serum feels lightweight and gentle on my skin—and, most importantly, doesn't clash with any of my other skincare. The natural amino acids and vitamins in the brand's TFC8 formula, in conjunction with the retinol, leave my skin feeling renewed without any irritation or redness I'm used to.
Bella Cacciatore, news editor
Dae Agave Dry Heat & Hold Styling Mist
I don’t always use heat on my hair, but this spray has been a game-changer when I do. It protects my hair from damage, smells like fresh fruit, and helps my style last all day long. The best part? The mist goes on in a super fine cloud, and it feels like nothing in my hair—no stickiness or heaviness whatsoever.
Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Concealer
I forgot how good Shape Tape is, and this new, dewy formula is even better than the original. It somehow has the same coverage as the OG, but it feels and looks much lighter on the skin. I started using it to cover up some darker-than-usual circles, and the radiant, lit-from-within coverage keeps me coming back for more.
Good Weird Balmy Weather Moisture Stick
I usually go for full-face makeup, but as summer rolls around, I’ve started to replace some of my staples with more lightweight, low-key options. This dewy stick in Guava has become my go-to for cheeks and lips. Since it has a brown-based pink shade and radiant finish, it acts as a blush, bronzer, and highlighter in one, plus pairs perfectly with SPF at the beach or over foundation for drinks.
Olivia Hancock, editor
Pattern Detangling Nectar
The worst part of wash day is detangling my curls, as they can get get pretty knotted and matted. I’m always looking for products that can melt away stubborn tangles, and I’ve met my perfect match with Pattern Beauty’s Detangling Nectar. The high-slip, serum-like formula is made with sea moss, aloe vera, and grapeseed oil. Once I apply a few pumps to a section of my hair, it’s much easier to work a detangling brush through it, plus my strands look super shiny and hydrated afterwards.
Mari by Marsai CEO Press-On Nails
Actress Marsai Martin launched her press-on nail brand in 2022; since then, she’s released over a dozen designs. CEO is my favorite set I’ve tried so far—it features a chic, two-tone geometric French design. Best of all, the kit comes with everything you need—24 nails, a prep pad, a nail file, a cuticle pusher, adhesive tabs, and non-toxic nail glue.
Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum
I’m obsessed with vanilla fragrances, and I fell in love with this one the first time I sprayed it. It’s infused with two types of vanilla extracts, florals, cocoa shells, amyris, and creamy milk. Together, the notes create a warm, creamy scent that is guaranteed to elicit compliments.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil
Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is officially my summer lip must-have. It leaves my lips with a beautiful wash of color and feels nourished thanks to ingredients like jojoba and sunflower seed oil. The lightweight lip product comes in eight shades, but Serenity (a warm rose) is my favorite right now.
Jill DiDonato, associate commerce editorial director
Replenix Tinted Mattifying Face Sunscreen
I'm obsessed with this formula, which I wear year-round as a foundation. It has a creamy, whipped consistency that goes on smooth and silky, feeling utterly weightless. Because it's mattifying, it soaks up oil and wears beautifully, blurring pores and making them appear smaller, even when you begin to sweat. The formula contains ceramides to fortify the skin barrier, plus vitamins C and E to boost radiance and soften the complexion.
Costa Brazil Aroma Eau de Parfum
This is my new summer scent—a melange of woodsy crushed leaves and tropical essential oils (sans coconut). The aroma is spicy yet light, with all ingredients sourced ethically from the Amazonian jungles. It's in the same family as santal, but has a more unique profile.
Brow Code Tinted Multi-Peptide Brow Gel
This professional-grade brow tint is my new favorite brow gel. With just one stroke, brows stay in place all day long. The tint comes in five shades and is natural yet striking. You only need to use a little to achieve a statement brow that pops. I really like the brush, which has thicker bristles than typical brow tint brushes, so you use less product for a full effect.