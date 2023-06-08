Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in May

By
Aimee Simeon
Aimee Simeon senior editor at Byrdie
Aimee Simeon
Aimee has been in beauty editorial for over six years and started as senior beauty editor at Byrdie in June 2021.
Updated on 06/08/23 10:18AM
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.
Byrdie editors wearing skin, hair, and makeup products from their May 2023 Editors' Picks

Byrdie

We're halfway through the year, which feels insane to type. Still, we're embracing better weather on the horizon, and the products we tested and fell in love with this past May reflect that. Last month, the Byrdie team tested new SPF lip tints, found a handful of new curl-friendly products, and discovered new signature scents—all worthy of a spot in your summer beauty routine. Read on for more details on our favorite beauty and wellness products from May.

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor

Byrdie editor Aimee Simeon with voluminous curly hair, hydrated lips, and flushed cheeks

Byrdie

Curel Deep Moisture Spray

Curel Deep Moisture Spray

Curel
View On Amazon

In my third trimester of pregnancy, my skin has been drier than sandpaper. Because of this, I am relying on face mists more than ever to help keep my face moist. I've been loving this Curel mist, packed with ceramides for extra hydration (that you wouldn't get from water alone). I've been spraying this on cleansed skin daily before applying my serums (and after applying moisturizers), and I notice a huge difference in how my skin feels immediately after. It's cooling, hydrating, and perfect for keeping in your medicine cabinet or bag with summer around the corner. 

Honest Glow On Body Oil

Honest Glow On Body Oil

Honest
View On Target View On Gnc.com View On Honest.com

After months of testing different oils to massage my growing bump, I've learned that many of them sit on the skin and leave it shiny, versus making you feel moisturized for hours. This one does the latter, and I've been hooked. It's a no-frills blend of nourishing coconut, avocado, and jojoba oils that make my skin feel super soft. It's fragrance-free but still has a luxurious, velvety feel that makes your body feel wrapped in something expensive. My favorite thing? It doesn't stain my clothes or ruin my sheets. 

Matrix Controller Gel

Matrix Controller Gel

Matrix
View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Jcpenney.com

I don't style my curls without a good gel, and this Matrix tube is one of the best formulas I've tried in a long time. It's tacky enough to sculpt my curls but not too thick, so it doesn't weigh them down. It also doesn't feel flakey or crunchy, making it the perfect formula for definition that still feels soft and fluffy.

Madeline Hirsch, news director

Byrdie editor Madeline Hirsch wears fuchsia lipstick, natural makeup, and gold jewelry

Byrdie

Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil in Barely Blushing

Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil in Barely Blushing

Makeup by Mario
View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Makeupbymario.com

This blush formula is just about perfect for summer. It’s meant to deliver a balmy "veil" of color, so the effect is super natural no matter what shade you choose. Plus, the velvety-soft texture is super buildable for a sun-washed glow. I’m really into the Barely Blushing shade right now, but I might switch to Spiced Rose for peak summer color in a few weeks.

Supergoop Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick

Supergoop Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick in High Five terracotta shade

Supergoop
View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Supergoop.com

Supergoop has long been the SPF of choice for beauty editors and skincare lovers alike, so when the brand announced it was getting into the lip game, I was intrigued (if a bit wary). Product extensions are tricky, but Supergoop really knocked this one out of the park. The mineral-based SPF 30 formula delivers sun protection (that’s a given), but it also succeeds on the texture and color front. It feels just as juicy as any lip balm worth its salt and offers a surprisingly intense color payoff. Right now, my favorite is the High Five terracotta shade, but the rosy Lucky Me color might just usurp its top spot come summer.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor

Byrdie editor Jasmine Phillips with radiant skin and a curly updo hairstyle

Byrdie

4U by Tia Leave-In Curl Cream

4U by Tia Leave-In Curl Cream

4U by Tia
View On 4ubytia.com

Lately, I've gravitated towards lightweight leave-in conditioners, especially when refreshing my braid-outs in the middle of the week. 4U by Tia's Leave-In Curl Cream restores moisture back into my dry curls and provides the perfect amount of hold to carry me through until my next wash day. My only complaint is that I wish there was a bigger size available because I opened and finished this product within a month's time—that's how much I really enjoyed it.

Hanahana Beauty Bamboo Coconut Shea Body Butter

Hanahana Beauty Bamboo Coconut Shea Body Butter

Hanahana Beauty
View On Ulta View On Hanahanabeauty.com View On Jcpenney.com

I've seen other beauty editors rave about this brand, and I finally understand the hype—it turns out that Hanahana Beauty's shea body butter was the missing piece in my body care routine. While other lotions offer temporary results, this body butter keeps my skin hydrated, nourished, and glowing all day. My mom used to lather me in shea butter as a child, and somewhere along the way, I forgot how much of a godsend the ingredient truly is. The brand also just launched shea butter minis, which are perfect for all of your summer travels.

Erika Harwood, senior style editor

Byrdie editor Erika Harwood wears AirPods Max, sunglasses, and a minimal makeup look

Byrdie

Parfums de Marly Meliora Eau de Parfum

Parfums de Marly Meliora Eau de Parfum

Parfums de Marly
View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus View On Parfums-de-marly.com

If you're looking for a new summer fragrance that won't have you smelling like everyone else, this is your girl. She's fresh, light, delicate, and delightfully lingers on the skin throughout the day. My mom stole my bottle the last time she visited me, and I'm about to take her to court.

Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask

Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask

Farmacy
View On Sephora View On Walmart View On Farmacybeauty.com

Whenever my skin is freaking out due to travel, weather, or punishment from the universe, I can always rely on this mask. While the smell is delicious and the warming feeling is luxurious, it's the honey, ceramides, and upcycled apple extract and cica that keep me coming back. My skin barrier thanks me every time I use this.

Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum

Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum

Augustinus Bader
View On Sephora View On Augustinusbader.com View On Net-a-Porter

My skin can be sensitive to retinol, so I'm admittedly always a little nervous before trying a new one. Augustinus Bader's The Retinol Serum feels lightweight and gentle on my skin—and, most importantly, doesn't clash with any of my other skincare. The natural amino acids and vitamins in the brand's TFC8 formula, in conjunction with the retinol, leave my skin feeling renewed without any irritation or redness I'm used to.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor

Byrdie editor Bella Cacciatore wears a minimal, radiant makeup look and tousled updo with face-framing pieces

Byrdie

Dae Agave Dry Heat & Hold Styling Mist

Dae Agave Dry Heat &amp; Hold Styling Mist

Dae
View On Sephora View On Daehair.com

I don’t always use heat on my hair, but this spray has been a game-changer when I do. It protects my hair from damage, smells like fresh fruit, and helps my style last all day long. The best part? The mist goes on in a super fine cloud, and it feels like nothing in my hair—no stickiness or heaviness whatsoever.

Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Concealer

Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Concealer

Tarte
View On Ulta View On Tartecosmetics.com

I forgot how good Shape Tape is, and this new, dewy formula is even better than the original. It somehow has the same coverage as the OG, but it feels and looks much lighter on the skin. I started using it to cover up some darker-than-usual circles, and the radiant, lit-from-within coverage keeps me coming back for more.

Good Weird Balmy Weather Moisture Stick

Good Weird Balmy Weather Moisture Stick

Good Weird
View On Goodweird.com

I usually go for full-face makeup, but as summer rolls around, I’ve started to replace some of my staples with more lightweight, low-key options. This dewy stick in Guava has become my go-to for cheeks and lips. Since it has a brown-based pink shade and radiant finish, it acts as a blush, bronzer, and highlighter in one, plus pairs perfectly with SPF at the beach or over foundation for drinks.

Olivia Hancock, editor

Byrdie editor Olivia Hancock with a radiant makeup look, glossy lips, and natural curls

Byrdie

Pattern Detangling Nectar

Pattern Detangling Nectar

Pattern
View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Target

The worst part of wash day is detangling my curls, as they can get get pretty knotted and matted. I’m always looking for products that can melt away stubborn tangles, and I’ve met my perfect match with Pattern Beauty’s Detangling Nectar. The high-slip, serum-like formula is made with sea moss, aloe vera, and grapeseed oil. Once I apply a few pumps to a section of my hair, it’s much easier to work a detangling brush through it, plus my strands look super shiny and hydrated afterwards.

Mari by Marsai CEO Press-On Nails

Mari by Marsai CEO Press-On Nails

Mari by Marsai
View On Amazon View On Maribymarsai.com

Actress Marsai Martin launched her press-on nail brand in 2022; since then, she’s released over a dozen designs. CEO is my favorite set I’ve tried so far—it features a chic, two-tone geometric French design. Best of all, the kit comes with everything you need—24 nails, a prep pad, a nail file, a cuticle pusher, adhesive tabs, and non-toxic nail glue.

Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum

Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk

Ellis Brooklyn
View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Ellisbrooklyn.com

I’m obsessed with vanilla fragrances, and I fell in love with this one the first time I sprayed it. It’s infused with two types of vanilla extracts, florals, cocoa shells, amyris, and creamy milk. Together, the notes create a warm, creamy scent that is guaranteed to elicit compliments.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil in Serenity warm rose

Rare Beauty
View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Rarebeauty.com

Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is officially my summer lip must-have. It leaves my lips with a beautiful wash of color and feels nourished thanks to ingredients like jojoba and sunflower seed oil. The lightweight lip product comes in eight shades, but Serenity (a warm rose) is my favorite right now.

Jill DiDonato, associate commerce editorial director

byrdie editor jill di donato wearing rose lipstick and blush

Jill Di Donato/Byrdie

Replenix Tinted Mattifying Face Sunscreen

Replenix Tinted Mattifying Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Replenix
View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Ecosmetics.com

I'm obsessed with this formula, which I wear year-round as a foundation. It has a creamy, whipped consistency that goes on smooth and silky, feeling utterly weightless. Because it's mattifying, it soaks up oil and wears beautifully, blurring pores and making them appear smaller, even when you begin to sweat. The formula contains ceramides to fortify the skin barrier, plus vitamins C and E to boost radiance and soften the complexion.

Costa Brazil Aroma Eau de Parfum

Costa Brazil Aroma Eau de Parfum

Costa Brazil
View On Bluemercury.com View On Livecostabrazil.com

This is my new summer scent—a melange of woodsy crushed leaves and tropical essential oils (sans coconut). The aroma is spicy yet light, with all ingredients sourced ethically from the Amazonian jungles. It's in the same family as santal, but has a more unique profile.

Brow Code Tinted Multi-Peptide Brow Gel

Brow Code Tinted Multi-Peptide Brow Gel

Brow Code
View On Browcode.us View On Saks Fifth Avenue

This professional-grade brow tint is my new favorite brow gel. With just one stroke, brows stay in place all day long. The tint comes in five shades and is natural yet striking. You only need to use a little to achieve a statement brow that pops. I really like the brush, which has thicker bristles than typical brow tint brushes, so you use less product for a full effect.

