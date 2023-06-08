Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in May

We're halfway through the year, which feels insane to type. Still, we're embracing better weather on the horizon, and the products we tested and fell in love with this past May reflect that. Last month, the Byrdie team tested new SPF lip tints, found a handful of new curl-friendly products, and discovered new signature scents—all worthy of a spot in your summer beauty routine. Read on for more details on our favorite beauty and wellness products from May.

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor Byrdie Curel Deep Moisture Spray Curel View On Amazon In my third trimester of pregnancy, my skin has been drier than sandpaper. Because of this, I am relying on face mists more than ever to help keep my face moist. I've been loving this Curel mist, packed with ceramides for extra hydration (that you wouldn't get from water alone). I've been spraying this on cleansed skin daily before applying my serums (and after applying moisturizers), and I notice a huge difference in how my skin feels immediately after. It's cooling, hydrating, and perfect for keeping in your medicine cabinet or bag with summer around the corner. Honest Glow On Body Oil Honest View On Target View On Gnc.com View On Honest.com After months of testing different oils to massage my growing bump, I've learned that many of them sit on the skin and leave it shiny, versus making you feel moisturized for hours. This one does the latter, and I've been hooked. It's a no-frills blend of nourishing coconut, avocado, and jojoba oils that make my skin feel super soft. It's fragrance-free but still has a luxurious, velvety feel that makes your body feel wrapped in something expensive. My favorite thing? It doesn't stain my clothes or ruin my sheets. Matrix Controller Gel Matrix View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Jcpenney.com I don't style my curls without a good gel, and this Matrix tube is one of the best formulas I've tried in a long time. It's tacky enough to sculpt my curls but not too thick, so it doesn't weigh them down. It also doesn't feel flakey or crunchy, making it the perfect formula for definition that still feels soft and fluffy.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Byrdie Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil in Barely Blushing Makeup by Mario View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Makeupbymario.com This blush formula is just about perfect for summer. It’s meant to deliver a balmy "veil" of color, so the effect is super natural no matter what shade you choose. Plus, the velvety-soft texture is super buildable for a sun-washed glow. I’m really into the Barely Blushing shade right now, but I might switch to Spiced Rose for peak summer color in a few weeks. Supergoop Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick Supergoop View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Supergoop.com Supergoop has long been the SPF of choice for beauty editors and skincare lovers alike, so when the brand announced it was getting into the lip game, I was intrigued (if a bit wary). Product extensions are tricky, but Supergoop really knocked this one out of the park. The mineral-based SPF 30 formula delivers sun protection (that’s a given), but it also succeeds on the texture and color front. It feels just as juicy as any lip balm worth its salt and offers a surprisingly intense color payoff. Right now, my favorite is the High Five terracotta shade, but the rosy Lucky Me color might just usurp its top spot come summer.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Byrdie 4U by Tia Leave-In Curl Cream 4U by Tia View On 4ubytia.com Lately, I've gravitated towards lightweight leave-in conditioners, especially when refreshing my braid-outs in the middle of the week. 4U by Tia's Leave-In Curl Cream restores moisture back into my dry curls and provides the perfect amount of hold to carry me through until my next wash day. My only complaint is that I wish there was a bigger size available because I opened and finished this product within a month's time—that's how much I really enjoyed it. Hanahana Beauty Bamboo Coconut Shea Body Butter Hanahana Beauty View On Ulta View On Hanahanabeauty.com View On Jcpenney.com I've seen other beauty editors rave about this brand, and I finally understand the hype—it turns out that Hanahana Beauty's shea body butter was the missing piece in my body care routine. While other lotions offer temporary results, this body butter keeps my skin hydrated, nourished, and glowing all day. My mom used to lather me in shea butter as a child, and somewhere along the way, I forgot how much of a godsend the ingredient truly is. The brand also just launched shea butter minis, which are perfect for all of your summer travels.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor Byrdie Dae Agave Dry Heat & Hold Styling Mist Dae View On Sephora View On Daehair.com I don’t always use heat on my hair, but this spray has been a game-changer when I do. It protects my hair from damage, smells like fresh fruit, and helps my style last all day long. The best part? The mist goes on in a super fine cloud, and it feels like nothing in my hair—no stickiness or heaviness whatsoever. Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Concealer Tarte View On Ulta View On Tartecosmetics.com I forgot how good Shape Tape is, and this new, dewy formula is even better than the original. It somehow has the same coverage as the OG, but it feels and looks much lighter on the skin. I started using it to cover up some darker-than-usual circles, and the radiant, lit-from-within coverage keeps me coming back for more. Good Weird Balmy Weather Moisture Stick Good Weird View On Goodweird.com I usually go for full-face makeup, but as summer rolls around, I’ve started to replace some of my staples with more lightweight, low-key options. This dewy stick in Guava has become my go-to for cheeks and lips. Since it has a brown-based pink shade and radiant finish, it acts as a blush, bronzer, and highlighter in one, plus pairs perfectly with SPF at the beach or over foundation for drinks.