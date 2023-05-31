Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in May

Summer is so close we can almost taste it. That means officially tucking away our coats and bulky sweaters (but maybe not the long-sleeve shirts ) and getting out our flowy dresses and denim cutoffs. The Byrdie team is currently dipping its toe into the summer waters with oversized button-ups , mini denim dresses, and even some cozy maternity wear .

Erika Harwood, senior style editor Erika Harwood/Byrdie Propaganda Agency Frankie Cardigan Propaganda Agency View On Propaganda-agency.com I'm hard to please when it comes to cardigans. They need to be perfectly oversized, sit just right on the shoulders, and, of course, be cozy. The Frankie Cardigan fits the bill. Propaganda Agency may not be marketed as a gender-neutral clothing brand, but it certainly could be. My boyfriend and I basically share this sweater.

Hobo Tripp East-West Tote Hobo View On Hobobags.com Big handbags are back, and I was in need of a large tote that was classic and functional. The Tripp East-West Tote is nearly perfect. The pebble leather feels luxurious, the straps fit comfortably on my shoulder, and it has plenty of internal (and external!) pockets. It's a bag made for work or traveling that I keep reaching for.

Rhode Lina Dress Rhode View On Shoprhode.com Does this not scream "summer?" Rhode's Lina dress has all the frills and puffed sleeves of your favorite cottagecore moment but shocks the senses with its asymmetrical hem and electric green color. This is a dress that deserves to be treasured. Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans in Lessard Wash Madewell View On Madewell.com I was skeptical when I first got these jeans. I love a baggy fit, but the extra-wide leg fit almost seemed like it would be too much for me. Cut to the past month when I probably wore these three to four times... a week. They're incredibly soft with the ideal amount of slouch. I'm about to buy them in every wash available (there are two others!).

Olivia Hancock, editor Olivia Hancock/Byrdie Jordache Halter Denim Dress Jordache View On Renttherunway.com As soon as I saw this dress on Rent the Runway, I knew I needed to have it. I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect denim dress for the spring and summer—and this is it. It fits perfectly and is easy to dress up or down. Ronny Kobo Rozio Dress Ronny Kobo View On Renttherunway.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue There’s so much to love about this dress—the blue tie-dye mesh fabric, the body-con fit, and the V-shaped neckline. I recently wore this while on vacation and got so many compliments. It’s my dream warm-weather dress. Alo Yoga Lavish Bra Alo Yoga View On Aloyoga.com View On Bloomingdales This has quickly become my favorite sports bra. It’s incredibly comfortable to wear during a workout or while running errands, providing light-to-medium support. Plus, the glossy jersey fabric and mesh band are super stylish.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Jasmine Phillips/Byrdie Zara The Denim Dress Zara View On Zara.com I'm officially in my denim era. I've seen this maxi dress on the Zara site countless times before I finally signed up for the restock notification, and let me just say it was definitely worth the wait. The quality, the fit, the length—all of it is perfection. I love how I can wear it dressed up with heels and more casually with sneakers. You may have seen me wear it once on Instagram, but get used to it because this little number has earned a spot in my spring and summer rotation. It's sold out right now but will be back (an in-stock alternative is Bershka's Long Denim Dress with Straps, $60), and you'll want to add to cart immediately. Tini Lux Pavé Friday Hoops Tini Lux View On Tinilux.com Tini Lux is the only earring brand I currently wear, as the pieces are hypoallergenic and my ears are very sensitive. The brand's Pavé Friday Hoops are the perfect everyday earrings, and I love the added crystal detailing for days when I want a little extra pizzazz.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Madeline Hirsch/Byrdie F+H Studios Royalty Cross Necklace in Peridot F+H Studios View On Fandhstudios.com This piece from F+H Studios is called a “royalty cross” for a reason. The Met Gala Catholic Imagination theme-meets-Medieval queen vibes are immaculate, and I’ll be wearing it all summer. Whoever said statement necklaces were over is seriously disturbed. Heaven by Marc Jacobs Heaven Star Hoops Heaven by Marc Jacobs View On Marcjacobs.com Collecting little trinkets is one of my great passions in life (see above), and I bought this pair of pewter star earrings as a special treat to myself after a long work week. I’ve only had these earrings for a month now, but I’ve gotten compliments every time I’ve worn them out. If you also love cheeky statement jewelry, this is a worthwhile splurge. Rag & Bone Peyton Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Johnlewis.com I’m in my mid-rise era when it comes to jeans. After years of switching up my silhouette, I’ve finally come to terms that it’s the most comfortable option. That being said, I like to have a few different leg options. I just added a bootcut pair to my collection, and ended up loving the silhouette. Paired with my go-to pair of boots and a simple top, I feel like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in all her New York minimalist glory.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor Bella Cacciatore/Byrdie Wildflower Bow Beau AirPods Pro Case Wildflower View On Wildflowercases.com A gorgeous little AirPods case is not really a need, but it's something I'm so happy to have. I'm fully obsessed with bows, so every time I look down at the case, it makes me smile—it's like a toy for grown-ups. The clip-on aspect is a total game-changer too, considering I just clip it to my purse and never have to search for my headphones. Brite Thing Superstar Hair Barrettes Brite Thing View On Britethings.xyz I recently discovered this brand and while I would love one of everything, I started with one of these hair clips. It's unbelievably cute and adds a special cool-girl touch to even the most basic of outfits. I'll be wearing it all summer long—it's a guaranteed compliment-getter. Motel Rocks Madelyn Pleated Midi Skirt Motel Rocks View On Motelrocks.com I wear black skirts more than I wear jeans, but my collection was missing the perfect long pleated black skirt—until I got served a very good, targeted ad for this one. I'm trying to avoid fast fashion, but this is something I'll wear for years. It feels expensive and goes with everything, and I love that the bows add special details.

Star Donaldson, associate social media director Star Donaldson/Byrdie Draper James Lynn Long Sleeve Top Draper James View On Draperjames.com As it starts to warm up, I'm all about putting on a collared button-down as a light jacket, and this blue striped style from Draper James is the perfect piece for this. It's made of 100% cotton poplin and has a relaxed fit that makes it incredibly versatile. I've dressed it up with a pencil skirt for a more structured look, and I've also worn it over a swimsuit on the way to the pool. The different colored stripes really make it work with any palette, and the best part is that it works for all seasons. This is a must-have staple for me. Adolophine Matadi Malachite Choker Necklace Adolophine View On Adolophine.com I've been obsessed with the Adolophine Matadi Malachite Choker Necklace for a month or so now. Whenever I wear it, it's the first thing that people notice. The stones' emerald hue comes from the malachite beads, which come from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Malachite has been used medicinally in many cultures for thousands of years, and it's known to be a powerful healer and balancer. I typically choose to wear it when I want to feel a bit more balanced, and I feel like it works. It's also the perfect statement necklace to add to my stack because it adds a pop of color that really goes with anything.