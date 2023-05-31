Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in May

Summer is so close we can almost taste it. That means officially tucking away our coats and bulky sweaters (but maybe not the long-sleeve shirts) and getting out our flowy dresses and denim cutoffs. The Byrdie team is currently dipping its toe into the summer waters with oversized button-ups, mini denim dresses, and even some cozy maternity wear.
Below, all of our fashion favorites from May.
Erika Harwood, senior style editor
Propaganda Agency Frankie Cardigan
I'm hard to please when it comes to cardigans. They need to be perfectly oversized, sit just right on the shoulders, and, of course, be cozy. The Frankie Cardigan fits the bill. Propaganda Agency may not be marketed as a gender-neutral clothing brand, but it certainly could be. My boyfriend and I basically share this sweater.
Hobo Tripp East-West Tote
Big handbags are back, and I was in need of a large tote that was classic and functional. The Tripp East-West Tote is nearly perfect. The pebble leather feels luxurious, the straps fit comfortably on my shoulder, and it has plenty of internal (and external!) pockets. It's a bag made for work or traveling that I keep reaching for.
Rhode Lina Dress
Does this not scream "summer?" Rhode's Lina dress has all the frills and puffed sleeves of your favorite cottagecore moment but shocks the senses with its asymmetrical hem and electric green color. This is a dress that deserves to be treasured.
Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans in Lessard Wash
I was skeptical when I first got these jeans. I love a baggy fit, but the extra-wide leg fit almost seemed like it would be too much for me. Cut to the past month when I probably wore these three to four times... a week. They're incredibly soft with the ideal amount of slouch. I'm about to buy them in every wash available (there are two others!).
Olivia Hancock, editor
Jordache Halter Denim Dress
As soon as I saw this dress on Rent the Runway, I knew I needed to have it. I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect denim dress for the spring and summer—and this is it. It fits perfectly and is easy to dress up or down.
Ronny Kobo Rozio Dress
There’s so much to love about this dress—the blue tie-dye mesh fabric, the body-con fit, and the V-shaped neckline. I recently wore this while on vacation and got so many compliments. It’s my dream warm-weather dress.
Alo Yoga Lavish Bra
This has quickly become my favorite sports bra. It’s incredibly comfortable to wear during a workout or while running errands, providing light-to-medium support. Plus, the glossy jersey fabric and mesh band are super stylish.
Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Zara The Denim Dress
I'm officially in my denim era. I've seen this maxi dress on the Zara site countless times before I finally signed up for the restock notification, and let me just say it was definitely worth the wait. The quality, the fit, the length—all of it is perfection. I love how I can wear it dressed up with heels and more casually with sneakers. You may have seen me wear it once on Instagram, but get used to it because this little number has earned a spot in my spring and summer rotation. It's sold out right now but will be back (an in-stock alternative is Bershka's Long Denim Dress with Straps, $60), and you'll want to add to cart immediately.
Tini Lux Pavé Friday Hoops
Tini Lux is the only earring brand I currently wear, as the pieces are hypoallergenic and my ears are very sensitive. The brand's Pavé Friday Hoops are the perfect everyday earrings, and I love the added crystal detailing for days when I want a little extra pizzazz.
Madeline Hirsch, news director
F+H Studios Royalty Cross Necklace in Peridot
This piece from F+H Studios is called a “royalty cross” for a reason. The Met Gala Catholic Imagination theme-meets-Medieval queen vibes are immaculate, and I’ll be wearing it all summer. Whoever said statement necklaces were over is seriously disturbed.
Heaven by Marc Jacobs Heaven Star Hoops
Collecting little trinkets is one of my great passions in life (see above), and I bought this pair of pewter star earrings as a special treat to myself after a long work week. I’ve only had these earrings for a month now, but I’ve gotten compliments every time I’ve worn them out. If you also love cheeky statement jewelry, this is a worthwhile splurge.
Rag & Bone Peyton Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans
I’m in my mid-rise era when it comes to jeans. After years of switching up my silhouette, I’ve finally come to terms that it’s the most comfortable option. That being said, I like to have a few different leg options. I just added a bootcut pair to my collection, and ended up loving the silhouette. Paired with my go-to pair of boots and a simple top, I feel like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in all her New York minimalist glory.
Bella Cacciatore, news editor
Wildflower Bow Beau AirPods Pro Case
A gorgeous little AirPods case is not really a need, but it's something I'm so happy to have. I'm fully obsessed with bows, so every time I look down at the case, it makes me smile—it's like a toy for grown-ups. The clip-on aspect is a total game-changer too, considering I just clip it to my purse and never have to search for my headphones.
Brite Thing Superstar Hair Barrettes
I recently discovered this brand and while I would love one of everything, I started with one of these hair clips. It's unbelievably cute and adds a special cool-girl touch to even the most basic of outfits. I'll be wearing it all summer long—it's a guaranteed compliment-getter.
Motel Rocks Madelyn Pleated Midi Skirt
I wear black skirts more than I wear jeans, but my collection was missing the perfect long pleated black skirt—until I got served a very good, targeted ad for this one. I'm trying to avoid fast fashion, but this is something I'll wear for years. It feels expensive and goes with everything, and I love that the bows add special details.
Star Donaldson, associate social media director
Draper James Lynn Long Sleeve Top
As it starts to warm up, I'm all about putting on a collared button-down as a light jacket, and this blue striped style from Draper James is the perfect piece for this. It's made of 100% cotton poplin and has a relaxed fit that makes it incredibly versatile. I've dressed it up with a pencil skirt for a more structured look, and I've also worn it over a swimsuit on the way to the pool. The different colored stripes really make it work with any palette, and the best part is that it works for all seasons. This is a must-have staple for me.
Adolophine Matadi Malachite Choker Necklace
I've been obsessed with the Adolophine Matadi Malachite Choker Necklace for a month or so now. Whenever I wear it, it's the first thing that people notice. The stones' emerald hue comes from the malachite beads, which come from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Malachite has been used medicinally in many cultures for thousands of years, and it's known to be a powerful healer and balancer. I typically choose to wear it when I want to feel a bit more balanced, and I feel like it works. It's also the perfect statement necklace to add to my stack because it adds a pop of color that really goes with anything.
Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Carter's Adult Womens Seaside Midi Shirtdress
I was pregnant for most of the winter, so as soon as the weather started to get better (and my bump started growing), I had no clue how to dress. Thankfully, I’ve been met with cute options that’ll work long after pregnancy. Take this Carter’s (yes, the baby brand) adult midi dress that is simple yet cute. The brand has a new collection of clothing options for moms in the pregnancy and postpartum phases (though anyone can wear them). This dress was super lightweight, didn’t make me feel hot, and allowed me to get dressed for work in less than five minutes, which is the real win here.
Bare Necessities The Easy Everyday Seamless Brief
No one warned me about how uncomfortable my regular underwear would be once my stomach started growing. Bare Necessities sent me a package with a few of its best-selling items, and in it was the Everyday Seamless Brief which quickly became one of the most comfortable panties I’ve ever worn. It’s soft and smooth, hugs me in all the right places, and hasn’t lost its elasticity after being thrown in the wash one million times. I’m not typically a brief-cut lover, but this one is so comfortable that you forget you’re even wearing underwear.
FP Movements FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma Maternity Onesie
On the theme of comfort and ease, this onesie from the Free People x Hatch has also become a regular part of my wardrobe since it was sent to me. Made to grow with your bump and changing body, this stretches in all the right places without making your belly feel trapped. The material is buttery soft and perfect for light movement days (or when you don’t want to think about what to wear and need something cute and comfortable to throw on).