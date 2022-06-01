We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
It’s going to be a hot summer in every sense of the word. With the steamy months arriving as we speak, Team Byrdie’s beauty mood board is filled with juicy, glowing skin, fiery makeup hues, and healthy, resilient strands. Luckily, some of our favorite brands have come out with new products and tools to help us create these looks.
May yielded some of the most unique and comfortable textures in all of the above categories. We’re also doubling down on SPF, as well as waterproof and mattifying essentials to keep us looking cool (and not sweaty or greasy). Ahead, Byrdie editors share their latest beauty picks.
Eden Stuart, associate editor
Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil
As a beauty editor, I feel obligated to try new things as often as possible. But sometimes, I discover products that I simply don't want to pull out of my rotation. Makeup by Mario’s Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil in the shade Chris has become one such product for me. The formula is impossibly rich and creamy, the shade is the perfect '90s reddish-brown, and it looks equally beautiful paired with a lipstick or just with a little gloss. I’m definitely going to have to try more shades from this line.
Jesa Marie Calaor, editor
Sunnies Face Fluffmatte Weightless Modern Matte Lipstick
A “comfortable-wearing matte lipstick” may sound like an oxymoron, but Sunnies Face managed to make this dream formula into a reality. Fluffmatte's creamy formula glides on to deposit rich pigment without drying out lips. My go-to hues are Baked, a warm terracotta, and Girl Crush, a rosy terracotta.
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Omega Rich Cloud Cream
Kiehl’s latest addition to its Midnight Recovery lineup is a moisturizer that healed the uncomfortably dry and reactive patches of skin I had along my cheeks. It’s formulated to strengthen the skin barrier (with omega-3 and 6 fatty acids) and leaves skin feeling juicy. It’s truly a skin savior.
Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen
According to Summer Fridays founder Marianne Hewitt, this SPF launch was years in the making—and it was worth the wait. ShadeDrops is a serum-like mineral sunscreen (yes, you read that right) that blends seamlessly across my medium-tan skin. It has a comfortable feel, whether I wear it alone or under my makeup.
Lindsey Metrus, associate general manager
Sundree Ryse + Shyne Hydrating Facial Serum
This serum, a divine blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, aloe vera, and CBD, is one of those products that gives me consistent, positive results with continued use. My skin has better clarity, less breakouts and redness, and appears smoother and more supple. All of the areas I'm looking to improve in my skin lately, this serum targets.
L'Oréal True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum
You've definitely seen this tinted serum all over TikTok, which, as you would expect, caused it to sell out quickly at drugstores and Ultas across the country. Impressed by the dewy, medium-to-full-coverage finish, I set out to try and nab my own bottle.
As the name indicates, I was able to find the perfect shade for my skin tone. But what was even more impressive is how the product blends seamlessly into my skin, stays put all day, and leaves a natural-looking, hydrated finish that somehow gets better as the day wears on. My mother, who's in her 60s, also tried the foundation, and her skin looked unbelievably fresh and even-toned afterward.
No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate
On a recent visit to my mom, I borrowed a few pumps of this retinol-powered moisturizer (I tend to not pack a skincare bag when I go home because her collection is so impressive). I woke up the next morning stunned at how smooth my skin looked. I've been struggling with super congested, bumpy skin lately, and this resurfacing complex has been a godsend in helping to counteract these issues.
Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Fenty Eau de Parfum
Not a single day in May passed by without me reaching for the Fenty Eau de Parfum. It’s the perfect blend of spicy meets sweet, featuring notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, patchouli, and more. The bold scent lasts for hours and is sure to bring in a ton of compliments. It’s no surprise that this fragrance sold out immediately twice last year, but it’s back in stock (for now!) and well worth the wait.
Journ Also Daily Moisturizer and Sanitizer
A moisturizer that also kills 99% of germs and bacteria? Game-changer. I reach for this product multiple times a day—it's perfect for days on the go when you need to cleanse your hands but hate the dry feeling other sanitizers often leave behind. Formulated with shea butter, hibiscus, and jojoba, this two-for-one product is perfect for soothing and repairing dry skin.
The Lip Bar Sheer Finish Lip Gloss
I've said it once and I'll say it again: I'm 100% a gloss girl, but I'm very particular about the ones I keep in rotation. I love a high-shine, non-sticky finish that nourishes my lips. My new fave: The Lip Bar's Sheer Finish Lip Gloss. Created with melanin-rich skin in mind, these lightly pigmented glosses offer an inclusive range of nude shades as well as a moisture boost. While I love to wear this gloss alone daily, it also pairs perfectly with lip liner or over a matte lipstick.
Madeline Hirsch, news director
Saie Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Under Eye Concealer
Concealer is the work-hard-play-hard hero behind all of my best makeup looks, and this new drop from Saie has quickly earned a prime spot in my makeup bag thanks to its long-wearing formula and soft, light feel. It seamlessly blends into my skin (that’s how I know I’ve found a keeper), and it passed my flashback test with flying colors.
Everyday Humans Rose From Above SPF35 Mineral Sunscreen Base
It’s hard to find a mineral sunscreen that ticks all my boxes. I’ve been on the hunt for a lightweight, easy-to-blend formula for a while, and Rose From Above by Everyday Humans absolutely delivers. It comes in a universal tint to solve for SPF’s notorious white cast problem (and helps to even and prime skin in the process).
Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Color Ink 24hr Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
I’ve been partial to brown liner over black lately, but I’ve found it pretty difficult to get a brown liquid liner that's actually waterproof. Enter: Make Up For Ever’s Aqua Resist Color Ink 24hr Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Matte Wood. Not only is this liner cry-proof, but it's also incredibly precise. The tiny felt tip is my personal favorite kind of applicator because you can really control where you want it to go and it lends itself to a cat-eye (my go-to). Because of the way my eyes are shaped, even a subtle winged look often leads to smudging at the corners of my eyes. With this liner, I saw no smearing, smudging, or transferring. It's amazing for my waterline, too.
Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil
Summer Fridays' new Pool Time Glowing Body Oil is the grown-up version of the body glitters I had in the early 2000s. Hydrating and shimmery once applied, it gives off that perfect sun-kissed glow all over but isn’t too much for every day. It has a warm, cocoa butter-like scent (my go-to for summer months), and the fragrance is really light but lasts all day. I often like to mix this product with a hydrating body lotion to make a little go a long way, as well as add an extra boost of hydration.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
I’m very particular about adding new products into my skincare routine ever since I started a strict acne regimen. However, I recently had an amazing facial with Sunday Riley and was lucky enough to get a few products to take home. After reading through the ingredients of this serum, I realized it wouldn’t break me out and was excited to get the benefits. This particular formula has a stable form of vitamin C, which works to reduce the appearance of pores and refine skin texture. This serum absorbs quickly into the skin, and best of all, I’ve seen my dark spots diminish and overall skin tone become more even.
Olivia Hancock, editor
Ami Colé Skin Melt Loose Powder
Applying powder isn't part of my usual beauty routine. My makeup typically holds up well with just setting spray. However, the warmer weather has made my skin super oily, so using powder has been non-negotiable. My new favorite is Ami Colé's Skin Melt Loose Powder—it blends effortlessly into my skin, doesn't look cakey, and doesn't cause flashback. Plus, it's formulated with skin-friendly ingredients like baobab seed extract and hyaluronic acid.
Shaeri Multi-Use Care Oil
When I wore my hair in a silk press last month, I liked to apply Shaeri's Multi-Use Care Oil to my ends to keep them hydrated and shiny. It's infused with five nourishing oils—prickly pear, jojoba, sweet almond, macadamia nut, and safflower seed. The best part? This multipurpose product also works as an oil treatment, body oil, or protectant before going for a swim in the pool or ocean.
Dr. Zion x Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks
My under-eye area has been extra puffy and dull lately, and I've been turning to these eye masks as a quick fix. Each pair is infused with retinol to reduce fine lines, blue agave to firm the skin, and passionfruit extract to boost radiance. After using these, my under-eyes always look incredibly refreshed.