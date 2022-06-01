Star Donaldson, senior social media editor

Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Color Ink 24hr Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

I’ve been partial to brown liner over black lately, but I’ve found it pretty difficult to get a brown liquid liner that's actually waterproof. Enter: Make Up For Ever’s Aqua Resist Color Ink 24hr Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Matte Wood. Not only is this liner cry-proof, but it's also incredibly precise. The tiny felt tip is my personal favorite kind of applicator because you can really control where you want it to go and it lends itself to a cat-eye (my go-to). Because of the way my eyes are shaped, even a subtle winged look often leads to smudging at the corners of my eyes. With this liner, I saw no smearing, smudging, or transferring. It's amazing for my waterline, too.

Summer Fridays' new Pool Time Glowing Body Oil is the grown-up version of the body glitters I had in the early 2000s. Hydrating and shimmery once applied, it gives off that perfect sun-kissed glow all over but isn’t too much for every day. It has a warm, cocoa butter-like scent (my go-to for summer months), and the fragrance is really light but lasts all day. I often like to mix this product with a hydrating body lotion to make a little go a long way, as well as add an extra boost of hydration.

I’m very particular about adding new products into my skincare routine ever since I started a strict acne regimen. However, I recently had an amazing facial with Sunday Riley and was lucky enough to get a few products to take home. After reading through the ingredients of this serum, I realized it wouldn’t break me out and was excited to get the benefits. This particular formula has a stable form of vitamin C, which works to reduce the appearance of pores and refine skin texture. This serum absorbs quickly into the skin, and best of all, I’ve seen my dark spots diminish and overall skin tone become more even.