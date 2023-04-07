Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in March

March has come and gone, meaning better weather is no longer a distant hope but a reality on the horizon. Last month, our beauty routines reflected the vibrant, sunnier days ahead. Team Byrdie slathered peach-scented body washes, vivid cream blushes, and more. Ahead, read about all of the beauty and wellness picks we loved in March.

Star Donaldson, associate social media director Byrdie Soap & Glory Refreshing Body Wash in Peach Please Soap & Glory. View On Walgreens It's been a long time since a body wash has brightened my day, but I'm happy to report that this one from Soap & Glory has. The scent is a blend of peach blossom, Japanese sweet pea, and musk, which translates into a cozy and refreshing scent that's not too over-the-top peachy. Post-shower, the aroma fills my bathroom, which makes getting out so much easier and more pleasant—plus, the formula works into a luxurious lather and leaves my skin feeling clean and refreshed. I'm obsessed. Glytone Exfoliating Body Lotion Glytone. View On Amazon View On Glytone-usa.com I’ve only been using Glytone’s Exfoliating Body Lotion briefly, and I’ve already seen a difference in my skin. My skin has been a little rougher this time of year due to hot showers and skipping body lotion occasionally. As soon as I tried this lotion, I could feel the texture of my skin become more hydrated and less rough. It’s formulated with glycolic acid to exfoliate dead skin cells, pharmaceutical-grade petroleum to lock moisture into the skin, and allantoin to smooth and nourish. I never thought I would need my body lotion to be exfoliating, but it has made an amazing impact on my skin.

Eden Stuart, editor Byrdie Ourself HA+ Replenishing Serum 4.9 Ourself. View On Bluemercury.com View On Ourself.com I've been using this hyaluronic acid serum for about a month, applying it morning and night when my face is still damp. Real talk: This stuff is basically bouncy skin in a bottle. My skin is noticeably softer than before, and I've received more compliments on my complexion over the last several weeks than I have over the previous years (specifically on my glowiness). More points in the hydration category: My combo skin is often dehydrated, but my face never feels tight or crepey anymore. This serum is costly, but if you have the budget, it's a luxury skincare product worth the investment. Clé de Peau Beauté Cream Rouge Matte Lipstick Cle de Peau Beaute. View On Nordstrom View On Cledepeaubeaute.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue I consider myself something of a red lipstick expert. Satin or matte, blue-based or orangey, I try them all—so when one stands out of the pack for me, know that it held up against a lot of competition. With that established: The Clé de Peau Beauté Cream Rouge Matte in the shade 103 has it all. It has probably the most neutral undertone I’ve encountered yet, a soft matte finish that doesn’t dry out the lips, and a beautiful, gradual fade as it wears. This lipstick has become the go-to red in my extensive collection.

Olivia Hancock, editor Byrdie Ilios Beauty Ring Ilios View On Amazon View On Beautybay.com View On Best Buy I've tested a couple of makeup mirrors over the last few years, but none compare to the Ilios Beauty Ring. Developed by lighting experts and celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, this innovative all-in-one makeup mirror and ring light include five brightness settings and three color modes. Plus, the mirror is removable, which allows you to use the product's built-in smartphone and webcam mount. It's been the perfect addition to my makeup vanity and has enhanced my makeup application experience. OPI xPress/On Nail Art Press On Nails OPI. View On Ulta My nails have become brittle from months of Gel X sets, so I've become a press-on nail girl while they recover. These from OPI help me achieve a salon-like gel manicure in minutes, and the kit comes with everything you need—a prep pad, nail glue, a cuticle stick, and a nail file. I also love that the brand offers many different designs, so I can easily switch up my mani. The best part? These press-on nails last for up to two weeks. Kiehl's Buttermask for Lips Kiehl's. View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta This lip mask has become a daily essential, keeping my perpetually dry lips conditioned. It's formulated with coconut oil and wild mango butter, both of which work to smooth, soothe, and moisturize. I always apply a generous layer at night and wake up with pillowy-soft lips. Mielle Organics Avocado & Tamanu Leave-in Conditioner Mielle Organics View On Target View On Mielleorganics.com I prefer to use leave-in conditioner sprays, and this one has quickly become my new favorite. It's designed to reduce frizz, make detangling easier, boost shine, and hydrate curls, and it delivers on all of those claims. Avocado oil allows this conditioner to smooth, seal, and add shine to the hair's surface, while tamanu oil supports scalp health. This formula is infused with oils but doesn't feel heavy or greasy on my curls. Instead, the texture is lightweight, and my curls look and feel incredibly healthy and hydrated after each use.

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor Byrdie Beekman 1802 Oh! Mega Milk Fermented Barrier Boosting Facial Oil Beekman 1802 View On Ulta View On Beekman1802.com I have true combination skin that's greasy when it's greasy and dry when it's dry. I've been dealing with a parched complexion, and I've been all about hydrating, radiance-boosting serums like this one. It's made with fermented plant oils that penetrate deep into pores, leaving my skin feeling supple and glowy (not greasy). A few drops of this on clean, toned skin has been my go-to makeup-free skin routine as of late. Evereden Golden Belly Serum Evereden View On Amazon View On Ever-eden.com I never thought I'd buy into belly serums until I got pregnant. This one has been my favorite as of late. It's packed with nourishing oils like marula, passionfruit seed, and vitamin E to deeply hydrate and improve skin elasticity. It has a subtle, naturally derived, relaxing, luxurious fragrance. Applying this makes taking care of my growing belly feel like the ultimate self-care ritual and something I look forward to daily.

Aveeno Tone + Texture Daily Renewing Lotion Aveeno View On Target View On Aveeno.com On the topic of dry skin, my face and belly aren't the only places in need of extra love. My limbs are typically extremely dry, and I struggle with hyperpigmentation from keratosis pilaris on my arms and back. I've been using this moisturizer for a few weeks now, and while I haven't seen any drastic improvement in my dark spots (yet), I have noticed an immediate improvement in texture overall. The formula is made with PHAs, vitamin B3, and prebiotic oat to gently slough off rough skin while making me feel soft. I'm excited to see how the overall appearance of my skin changes with regular use of this moisturizer.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor Byrdie Shani Darden Hydration Peptide Cream Shani Darden View On Sephora View On Shanidarden.com I have the pleasure of having skin that's both very acne-prone and very dry, so keeping it happy is a delicate balance that's nearly impossible. Usually, I just run the risk of a breakout and opt for a thicker cream so I don't feel parched, but with this new moisturizer, I don't have to worry. It feels incredibly expensive and lush, and it instantly makes my skin feel plump and happy (but not greasy) thanks to ceramides and squalane. Though it has a similar effect to some of my favorite heavy-duty moisturizers, it's oil-free and won't break me out. My makeup applies beautifully on top, quickly becoming a staple in my medicine cabinet. Viktor Michael Hidden Agenda Pre and Post Injection Care Serum Viktor Michael View On Viktormichael.com If I’m going to do one thing, it’s bruise after my lip filler appointment. It’s generally so bad that I only go twice a year instead of three or four times. But the last time I went, I was armed with this arnica-heavy serum, a serious game-changer, and I was skeptical that it would make a difference. Still, by following the directions for the week leading up to my appointment and afterward, I got almost no bruising whatsoever—I even went to a full day of fashion shows the next day, and no one was the wiser. Since it’s packed with soothing ingredients like arnica and bromelain, it’s also a great soothing and hydrating serum for your whole face, but I’ll be keeping it handy for my next appointment. Renée Rouleau Better Than Balm Renee Rouleau View On Reneerouleau.com Due to my acne-prone skin, I've always been advised to avoid oil cleansers and balms, but I have yet to find something as effective at removing makeup. This cleanser has seemingly answered my prayers with its unique texture, which starts as an oil and turns into a milky gel as it completely breaks down my makeup. It doesn't leave a weird film or oil behind, but it leaves my skin hydrated, plump, and perfectly clean. Fara Homidi Essential Lip Compact Fara Homidi. View On Farahomidi.com View On Violet Grey I've long admired Fara Homidi's work, so I was excited to hear the makeup artist was launching her own brand—and even more excited when I saw the gorgeous baby blue packaging and amazing products inside. The first launch is focused on lips, and while the lip liner is also excellent, the standout is this compact, which houses a priming balm and tinted Colour Plush lipstick. The formula has the most amazing whipped velvet texture that glides on matte but doesn't dry, and you can build the color for a custom result that's exactly as sheer or intense as you want it to be.