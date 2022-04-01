Editors' Picks: The Best Products We Tried in March

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Whether or not it feels like it where you are (New Yorkers know what I mean), we're finally emerging from winter, and the shift to the warmer months means updating our routines. When it comes to beauty, that can look like clearing vanities of expired product, shedding heavy skincare layers, and swapping in makeup that ups radiance.
This month, Team Byrdie did exactly that. We test-drove a slew of products and discovered an SPF that feels weightless on skin, a blush that adds more life into complexions, and a highlighter that one editor dubs as one of the best she’s ever tried. Ahead, see our beauty and wellness picks—the ones we’ll be taking with us through spring and beyond.
Madeline Hirsch, news director
Ceremonia The Curl Routine
Ceremonia single-handedly taught me that my hair is wavy if I treat it right. I'm usually an air-dry girl because my (formerly straight) hair is simultaneously dry, prone to breakage, and easily weighed down, so I often struggle to find products that will release my natural wave without losing volume and body. This duo is a gorgeous, easy-to-use solution. The curl activator is light, effective, and nourishing, and the diffuser is its perfect partner for a quick wavy look that's easy on my schedule and split ends.
Dior Addict Hydrating Shine Lipstick
The new Dior Addict formula has a satiny finish and balmy texture that provides a natural wash of color. Dab a bit on for a light berry-stained look, or go full-on with a few swipes for some ultra-hydrating color. Bonus points to Dior for crafting the cutest refillable lip cases out there. This denim one fulfills all my “Britney Spears in her denim era” beauty fantasies.
Eden Stuart, associate editor
Saie Dew Blush in Dreamy
I have worn this blush nearly every single day since I’ve received it—and I have a lot of blushes. The pigmentation is just next-level, and while I personally prefer a more dramatic blush look (don’t threaten me with a good draping technique), this one blends out beautifully for those who prefer something more “flushed.” I’ve been wearing the shade Dreamy, which fully lives up to its name, providing a pinched-cheeks hue for darker skin tones. Because of how much I love this one, I’m definitely going to be trying out more shades.
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Foundation
I really think we are about to see this foundation everywhere: YouTube, TikTok, all of your friends’ dressers. Foundations almost always force you to make sacrifices—sacrificing longevity for a glowy finish, sacrificing a natural glow in exchange for coverage, and so on. But this one really doesn’t make you compromise: It offers medium coverage that is totally buildable, radiant in finish, and lasts all day. Even though we’re about to enter tinted moisturizer season, I think makeup lovers will be going glam this summer just for an excuse to wear this foundation. I know I will be.
Jesa Marie Calaor, editor
Bread Beauty Supply Hair Oil
Hair oil is a staple in my lineup for taking care of my medium-coarse waves and I've almost completely used up this one from Bread Beauty Supply. It softens strands, defines the natural bends of my texture, and adds an unmatched shine.
Thrive Causemetics Sunproof 3-in-1 Invisible Priming Sunscreen
Thrive Causemetics created the only SPF you’ll ever need. Its silky formula has an SPF of 37, goes on clear, and feels totally weightless on skin. Use it alone or layer makeup on top of it—this product grips complexion makeup the way your go-to primer does.
By Rosie Jane Rosie Everyday Body Wash
Housed in a gorgeous—and durable—glass bottle is a body wash that feeds the senses. Its rose-musk fragrance instantly calms, while its lather feels silky as you work it across your skin. I’ve never looked forward to a bath as much as I have with this body wash—and the experience doesn’t stop there. Its scent lingers on skin long after use.
Olivia Hancock, editor
Fashion Fair Fabulous Face Priming Serum
This primer helps my makeup last all day and provides incredible skincare benefits with ingredients like shea butter, citrus unshiu peel extract, and niacinamide. This nourishing blend helps even my skin tone, plumps my skin, and boosts radiance.
Neogen Dermalogy V.Biome Soothing Cream
I’m constantly testing different moisturizers to see what works well with my dry skin. I’ve been impressed by this soothing cream, as it deeply hydrates and leaves me with a lasting dewy glow.
Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Fragrance-Free Moisturizing Cream
I’ve been slathering this cream all over my body after showering. It’s formulated with vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5 to help moisturize extra-dry skin for 24 hours. Whenever I use this, my skin feels incredibly soft and hydrated.
Erika Harwood, senior style editor
Trixie Cosmetics Team Katya Palette
It's hard for me to say no to anything with Katya Zamolodchikova's name on it, so when Trixie Cosmetics announced its Olympics-themed collaboration with the drag star, I knew I had to profess my loyalty with my wallet. It's a versatile palette that's fun to play with, with neon pinks, blues, and shimmers that weren't already in my collection (like the shimmering purple Plank shade). This gets 10 out of 10 thwoorps from me.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540
I'm not the first person to tell you about Baccarat Rouge 540 and I will probably not be the last. This poetic, woody scent is quickly becoming the new Santal 33, and for good reason. Its steep price tag is a hard pill to swallow, though. I was sent a travel spray of the fragrance, which gave me more than enough spritzes to decide that, yes, it is actually that good. The price of the 2.5-oz. bottle ($325) still makes me clutch my pearls, so for the time being, I'm sticking with my much more affordable mini version.
Moroccanoil Treatment
I love a hair oil, and I've tried plenty. But there's something about Moroccanoil (perhaps the first brand to really bring the idea of hair oils to the masses) that will always be my favorite. The scent alone is enough for me to want to drown my entire head in it. It's clean, fresh, and subtle—exactly what fragrance in a hair product should be. A little goes a long way, so the 3.4-oz. bottle is going to last me for a long while, even with me using it almost daily.
Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Eadem Cloud Cushion Plush Moisturizer with Ceramides + Peptides
Eadem's Cloud Cushion has the most amazing texture I’ve ever felt in a moisturizer. It has this fluffy, plush feel and sinks right into my skin. The formula deeply hydrates, smooths the skin, and leaves me with a lit-from-within glow. Eadem uses Smart Melanin Technology—which is made, vetted, and tested by women of color—so I know the products are packed with ingredients perfect for my skin.
Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight
This is easily one of the best highlighters I have ever tried. The Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Reflect blends seamlessly into my skin and really pops in the sunlight. I love that it layers well with my other makeup products and complements my complexion. One thing about Rare Beauty: A little goes a long way, so I know this product will keep me glowing all spring and summer long.
Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35
I’ve had my eye on Saie’s Slip Tint for quite some time, and not only has it exceeded my expectations, but it’s the only complexion product I’ve been reaching for this entire month. I love this tinted moisturizer because it has ingredients like hyaluronic acid and licorice root to hydrate my skin and leave it glowing. My complexion is silky-smooth, the color match is a 10/10, and it provides SPF 35—what more can I ask for?
Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Freck Beauty Lashrocket Liner
Eye looks are my thing, and I'm very serious about the black liquid liners that I use. I prefer a felt tip, which is what first drew me to this formulation, but I’ve never used a liquid liner with a tip as thin and precise as this one. It’s perfect for creating really thin wings or getting as close to your lash line as possible. The application is smooth and pigmented, but that’s not all that makes this liner special: It’s actually formulated to create fuller, more visible lashes within two months of regular use. I can honestly say that the outer corner of my eyelashes has become longer, which I attest to creating wings with this liner. I highly, highly recommend it.
Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Airbrush Primer
Because I have combination skin, I've found that using a hydrating primer is the best way to make my matte foundation last all day and give me a soft glow that isn’t oily. This airbrush primer is amazing—it feels silky to the touch and provides the perfect tacky canvas for my foundation to easily buff in with my beauty blender. After applying this, my skin’s texture is blurred, my concealer goes further, and the overall finish on my foundation is, for lack of a better word, airbrushed.
Nudestix Nudies Blush in Picante
Nudestix always encourages me to push my boundaries with blush. If Moodi Blu has taught us anything, it’s that blush can look good in far more shades than pink or red. This orange blush is my new obsession—it kind of has a gentle, summery vibe to it, which makes it even more wearable. It gives cheeks a sun-kissed glow rather than a full-on flush. I also love to use a fluffy brush and buff it on my lips for a subtle pop of color. This year, I think orange blush will be my summer go-to.