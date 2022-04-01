Editors' Picks: The Best Products We Tried in March

Erika Harwood, senior style editor

It's hard for me to say no to anything with Katya Zamolodchikova's name on it, so when Trixie Cosmetics announced its Olympics-themed collaboration with the drag star, I knew I had to profess my loyalty with my wallet. It's a versatile palette that's fun to play with, with neon pinks, blues, and shimmers that weren't already in my collection (like the shimmering purple Plank shade). This gets 10 out of 10 thwoorps from me.

I'm not the first person to tell you about Baccarat Rouge 540 and I will probably not be the last. This poetic, woody scent is quickly becoming the new Santal 33, and for good reason. Its steep price tag is a hard pill to swallow, though. I was sent a travel spray of the fragrance, which gave me more than enough spritzes to decide that, yes, it is actually that good. The price of the 2.5-oz. bottle ($325) still makes me clutch my pearls, so for the time being, I'm sticking with my much more affordable mini version.

I love a hair oil, and I've tried plenty. But there's something about Moroccanoil (perhaps the first brand to really bring the idea of hair oils to the masses) that will always be my favorite. The scent alone is enough for me to want to drown my entire head in it. It's clean, fresh, and subtle—exactly what fragrance in a hair product should be. A little goes a long way, so the 3.4-oz. bottle is going to last me for a long while, even with me using it almost daily.