Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in June

Summer is in full swing, and with all our fun plans comes an arsenal of SPF , the reign of dewy skin , and plenty of exciting beauty and wellness trends to keep us inspired all season long. Whether you're having a Barbie summer , embracing every new take on mermaidcore , or celebrating the return of coastal grandmother season with a minimalist mani , this summer can be whatever you make it—and we're taking that to heart with fresh fragrances, playful makeup, and hair and skin products that keep us looking and feeling our best through humid temps. Keep reading for our June 2023 editors' picks –you just may want to add a few of these to your own summer staples.

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor Byrdie Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask in Clear Moroccanoil View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Achieving the perfect wash-and-go requires me to wet my hair a lot. Consistent water and shampooing does my curl pattern good but wreaks havoc on my color, often leaving it brassy and dry. Because of this, I've incorporated regular color care into my routine, including this clear gloss mask. Unlike the other Moroccanoil color depositing masks, which add a tint to your strands, this one is completely colorless and conditions while adding shine. I leave this on for a few minutes in the shower, and my hair always looks much more vibrant and healthy afterward. WYOS The Disappearing Act Shaving Suds Stick WYOS View On Urban Outfitters View On Wearewyos.com I'm a sucker for a functional travel-sized product, like this WYOS shave stick. It creates a silky barrier between my legs and the razor, allowing for a close, comfy shave. It's perfect for tossing in your bag on the go this summer. Baublebar Fine Line Mini Custom Hair Brush Baublebar View On Baublebar.com Additionally, I'll always love monogrammed things, like this mini Baublebar hairbrush that came in the mail with my first name. It's great to keep in your purse on the go, but it also makes an excellent gift for birthdays, graduations, and any special occasion.

Ali Webb, content producer Byrdie Beaubble x Ellie Lip Plumping Oil in Desert Sand Beaubble x Ellie View On Beaubble.com For summer, I love a glossy, hydrated lip that's easy to swipe on all day long. This lip oil from Beaubble's collaboration with Ellie Thumann creates a shiny, non-sticky finish with a subtle plumping effect, and the Desert Sand shade is the perfect neutral for achieving a noticeable "your lips but better" tint. This product is surely a great candidate for all your summer lip combos, but even mainly wearing it on its own, I've been receiving compliments galore. Barbie x Truly Barbie Smooth Scrub Barbie x Truly View On Ulta View On Target View On Trulybeauty.com I'm fully leaning into Barbie summer—obsessing over every new trailer, planning trips to the Malibu Barbie Café, and upgrading my fashion, beauty, and self-care routines to make them feel a little more sparkly and fun. The Truly x Barbie collab is full of shimmery, pink-and-purple products for skin and body, and this pre-shave scrub helps you romanticize your shower routine to emerge feeling like everything (and he's just Ken). In addition to effectively and gently exfoliating, the scrub smells exactly like what you'd want from a Barbie product—fresh, fruity, and undeniably pink. Well People Pore Detox Niacinamide Refining Serum Well People View On Wellpeople.com This plant-powered serum came to me at a time when my skin was reacting to seasonal change, travel, and a few long days spent out in the heat, and it's been majorly helpful in restoring balance. The formula brings together hibiscus, beetroot, and niacinamide to improve skin texture and keep pores in check while maintaining hydration, and I've found it to have a gentle, calming effect on my complexion overall.

Eden Stuart, editor Byrdie Danessa Myricks Linework Paintbrush Fluid Liquid Eyeliner Danessa Myricks View On Sephora View On Beautybay.com View On Danessamyricksbeauty.com I've been wearing winged eyeliner for a full 15 years now, so out of all the makeup categories, it might be the one I judge the most harshly. I've had plenty of time to experiment and learn what I do (and more frequently don't) like—and I knew this one was going to be a keeper from the first day I tried it. The ink is a beautiful, pigmented satin black, the pen makes drawing on wings a breeze, and the formula does. Not. Budge. It's been a long time since I've used a liner with this level of staying power. What else can you ask for? (Except for maybe a good micellar water for when you're ready to take it off at the end of the day.) Dibs Beauty Desert Island Duo Blush/Bronzer Stick Dibs Beauty View On Dibsbeauty.com View On Revolve Attention, all my fellow melanated makeup lovers: If you're looking to get in on the color of the season, Dibs' Desert Island Duo in Plot Twist/Level Up is an absolute must. The blush color, a blue-based fuschia, is a bit more shocking in the tube than it is on the skin—you can easily apply it with a light hand and blend it out for a sheerer look. That said, I personally like to build it up and live my full "This Barbie..." fantasy. Iris & Romeo Best Skin Days Tinted Moisturizer Iris & Romeo View On Credo Beauty View On Irisandromeo.com At this point it's practically cliché, but the best tinted moisturizers kind of function like a filter: Your skin looks natural, with diffused imperfections and an imperceptible finish. Iris & Romeo's Best Skin Days SPF 30 tinted moisturizer delivers all that and then some, complete with a subtle glow and a super-lightweight feel. The brand's whole deal is blurring (pun intended) the line between skincare and makeup, and I love that the formula includes vitamin C—the go-to ingredient for all of us hyperpigmentation-fighting girlies—and moisture-boosting sodium hyaluronate, all while creating that beautiful base.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor Byrdie Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm Pat McGrath Labs View On Sephora View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bluemercury.com Pat McGrath has never let me down, and she’s not starting now. This dewy, sheer blush balm is everything you could want out of summer makeup—it couldn’t be easier to apply, and it leaves the prettiest tint behind. The texture is hydrating and lightweight, and it doesn’t cake up like some cream blushes, leaving behind only the prettiest sheer flush of color. I’m particularly fond of the shade Forbidden Fleur, which looks like a dark berry in the tube but leaves more of a sun-kissed flush on my skin—but any of the colors are worth adding to your makeup bag. Eighth Day The Regenerative Serum Eighth Day View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Eighthdayskin.com This innovative serum may be shockingly expensive, but I don’t know if I’ve ever seen such a noticeable difference in my skin. Its laundry list of ingredients, including biosynthetic peptide-rich plasma, hyaluronic and glycolic acids, and manuka honey, make my skin look so incredibly radiant, hydrated, and healthy that I feel like skipping foundation for the first time in my life. I alternate nights with an acid toner (gentler on my skin and makes the bottle last longer), and even using it sparingly, I'm so impressed with the glow. Chantecaille Lip Chic in Ceylon Chantecaille View On Nordstrom View On 24s.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com Perhaps it’s the endless rain NYC has been experiencing, but this summer I’m really feeling a goth-lite, wine-toned lipstick. Sheer, bricky reds pair so well with a tan and sunburnt blush, plus they feel like a nice switch-up from summer brights. I’ve been loving this Lip Chic in the shade Ceylon for a shiny, hydrating kiss of color that gives all my outfits a bit of ‘90s cool.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Byrdie Cay Skin Deepwater Dew Body Serum Cay Skin View On Cayskin.com As summer rolls around, I welcome a dewy appearance from head to toe. While I've raved about my favorite products to create a glowy face, I must shine a light on one of my new favorite body serums for dewy skin. Cay Skin's Deepwater Dew Body Serum hydrates my skin and leaves the silkiest appearance. It contains sea moss, vitamin E, evening primrose, and more ingredients to even out texture, protect your moisture barrier, and replenish the skin. This is a must-have product for summer vacation.

Sun Bum Face Mist SPF 45 Sun Bum View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target I apply sunscreen every single day, but I'm not the best with reapplying. Sun Bum's face mist fits easily in my purse, so it's easy to keep with me to spritz on every couple of hours. A light mist is a great way to cool down my skin, especially if I'm out in the sun on a hot summer day.

Caitlyn Martyn, commerce writer Byrdie Lights Lacquer Hide the Rum! Nail Polish Lights Lacquer View On Lightslacquer.com When the summer months roll around, I ditch my usual soft neutral pink shades for brighter, splashier nail polishes. But finding a super pigmented formula that doesn’t chip hours after being applied was always a tough task—until I discovered Lights Lacquer’s Hide the Rum. This orange creamsicle shade requires two to three coats to achieve total opacity, but once dry, it stays put for over a week, which is rare for a regular polish. I added the brand’s tropical fruit nail art tattoos on top, and I swear I’ve never gotten this many compliments on an at-home manicure before. OSea Undaria Collagen Body Lotion OSea View On Ulta View On Oseamalibu.com I typically hate lathering on body lotion in hot and humid weather, but after testing this lightweight formula for about a month, I’d consider myself a convert. Not only is it incredibly hydrating, but it has a serum-like texture that absorbs into the skin upon contact. Never sticky or greasy, the moisturizer feels velvety-soft and creates a healthy-looking sheen that’s detectible even in flash photos. The fact that the formula includes vegan collagen to firm the skin is just the cherry on top.

Olivia Hancock, editor Byrdie Topicals Like Butter Body Hydrating and Soothing Mist Topicals View On Sephora View On Mytopicals.com I've been wanting to try this product for the longest, and I finally got my hands on it. This soothing body mist feels just like butter on your skin, and it absorbs effortlessly. My body always feels hydrated and soft from head to toe whenever I slather this on. Elli K Essential Sincerity from AZ Time Reverse Mud Cream Mask Elli K View On Ellikbeauty.com This has quickly become one of my favorite masks. The luxe mud mask is inspired by Arizona's red mud, and it’s formulated to improve your barrier, firm the skin, smooth texture, and reduce unevenness in tone. My skin always looks incredibly refreshed and feels soothed after using it. Kulfi Zari Eyes Long-Lasting Crease-Proof Cream Eyeshadow Kulfi View On Sephora View On Kulfibeauty.com When it comes to eye makeup, I tend to stick to the same lineup of eyeshadow sticks. However, Kulfi's Zari Eyes cream eyeshadow has disrupted my routine in the best way. These creamy shadows are incredibly pigmented but so easy to work with and blend. I'm obsessed with all the shades, but Sitara Sparkles (a rose gold with silver flecks) has quickly become my summer go-to. Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Lip Gloss Balm Glow Recipe View On Sephora View On Glowrecipe.com View On Kohls.com This is another launch I was beyond eager to try. I'm already a fan of Glow Recipe's Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer, so I was confident this gloss balm would work wonders for me as well. Spoiler alert: It has. I apply this every night (and during the day, as needed), and it leaves my lips feeling hydrated and soft. I also love that it has a super glossy, high-shine finish.

Jill DiDonato, associate commerce editorial director Byrdie Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield Anti-Pollution Moisture Tint SPF 30 Glo Skin Beauty View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Gloskinbeauty.com This tinted moisturizer's coverage is perfect for a light tint because of the light-diffusing natural mineral pigments. It seriously covers spider veins and sunspots, both of which can make me feel insecure about my complexion. I can't stand the feel of anything thick or heavy on my face when the humidity gets intense, and this sunscreen-foundation hybrid is an excellent choice for my combination skin. I love that it has vitamins C and E, so the antioxidants work to help diminish the appearance of my spots while covering them, as well as the all-important SPF 30 protection. Rose Inc Lip Cream Weightless Matte Color Rose Inc View On Sephora View On Roseinc.com I live for matte lip products, and this formula is so silky smooth. It feels amazing on and lasts all day, even after hours of eating and drinking. The pigment payoff is rich, yet there's no caking or flaking. Also, the presentation is impeccable—it's such a gorgeous product, and I love applying it. Allkinds DIY Friendship Kit Allkinds View On Allkinds.com Full disclosure: I got this friendship bracelet kit for my four-year-old, but I totally snagged it from her when I saw how well-crafted the beads are. Making friendship bracelets is a total meditative practice (plus it's trending again thanks to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour), and this kit really kicks up the nostalgia factor. This wellness activity is super fun—maybe I'll even let my daughter play with me.

Star Donaldson, associate social media director Byrdie Sofie Pavitt Clean Clean Cleanser Sofie Pavitt View On Sofiepavittface.com Sofie Pavitt has done it again! It’s rare when a cleanser comes along and is special enough to gain the buzz that this one has. I always gravitate towards gel cleansers, but it’s difficult for me to really feel clean after using them because of their watery texture. Sofie Pavitt’s Clean Clean Cleanser is an acne-safe gel cleanser that lathers in a satisfying way to make washing your face a more gratifying experience. It cleanses without stripping and leaves the skin soft and hydrated with allantoin to soothe the skin, panthenol for anti-inflammation, and glycerin for hydration. It’s the perfect way to prep your skin for the rest of your routine, and I truly look forward to using it both day and night. Tata Harper Lip Crème 3-in-1 Hydrating Lip Treatment Tata Harper View On Nordstrom View On Harrods.com View On Tataharperskincare.com I’m a minimalist when it comes to my lips, and on top of that, I find most lipsticks and lip gloss formulas to be messy or drying. Tata Harper’s new Lip Crèmes have made their way into my summer makeup routine because they solve the problems that I usually encounter. These tinted lip treatments feel incredibly hydrating like a rich balm once applied, then leave a delicate hue behind. I love a natural lip look, and the shade Blase is like my lip color but better. The best part is that it doesn’t dry out after hours of wear. I’ll be carrying this product with me all summer long. Skin Pharm Signature Candle Skin Pharm View On Skinpharm.com Candles are a big part of my home’s aesthetic. I’ve burned through so many that I can really distinguish a good one from a great one. From the moment I lifted this Skin Pharm candle out of the box, it enveloped my living room in a delicious scent—and it wasn’t even lit yet. After I lit the candle, it took only 15 minutes for my entire apartment to smell like a delicious mix of cedarwood, santal, and California orange. It’s the kind of scent that feels cozy and elevated with a touch of citrus for a summery vibe—I can’t get enough. It's also much longer-lasting than other candles I’ve tried because it only needs to burn for a short amount of time for the scent to fill my home.

Alyssa Kaplan, commerce writer Byrdie Dyson Airstrait Straightener Dyson View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta As someone with oily hair that needs to be washed and styled frequently, I'm always on the hunt for styling tools that can help me achieve a polished look quickly. The first time I tried out Dyson's latest innovation, I was blown away by how fast it worked to dry and straighten my hair, with just two passes per section. While I wish it created a bit more bounce at my ends, I cannot stress enough how smooth and shiny it makes my hair look. If you're on the hunt for a hot tool that will take your hair from wet to dry while leaving it looking straight and glossy, the Airstrait Straightener could be a worthwhile investment. Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner 4.7 Victoria Beckham View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com View On Violet Grey I'm fully convinced that Victoria Beckham Beauty could release 100 more shades in this incredible eyeliner range, and I would feel the need to have each and every one—the formula is just that good. So, it's no surprise that when I got my hands on the summer collection, I was thrilled to see vibrant, seriously unique pops of color added to the already extensive shade range. Though I adore all three new additions, my favorite is Electric Blueberry, a bold blue that offers full pigmentation in one swipe. I can't imagine a skin tone this shade wouldn't look incredible on, so if you're into playing with colored eyeliner for summer, I highly recommend giving this one a try. Skinfix Resurface+ KP + Psoriasis Smoothing Body Treatment Skinfix View On Sephora View On Skinfix.com I've been struggling with keratosis pilaris more than usual lately, so this new launch from Skinfix came at the perfect time. The formula contains chemical exfoliants and barrier-restoring actives to treat KP and psoriasis-prone skin, and while I can't personally vouch for its effectiveness on psoriasis, I was absolutely blown away by how it worked to diminish my KP—after just one use. After using it consistently for a few days, the pesky bumps on the back of my arms have almost entirely vanished. Plus, I love that the texture feels smooth and comfortable on my skin, and it doesn't have a funky smell like many similar products.

Head & Shoulders Bare Pure Clean Dandruff Shampoo Head & Shoulders View On Walmart I've been experimenting with various dandruff shampoos after months of flaking and this one actually works. I'm coining it the next generation of dandruff shampoo—as it doesn't feel clinical, offers more sustainable packaging, and looks nice on my shower shelf. It's sulfate free, recommended by derms, and formulated specially for an oily hair and scalp (which I've become accustomed to during the summer months). After using it, my scalp feels hydrated and refreshed, my hair clean, and the subtle coconut scent lingers all day (in a good way). Olay Hyaluronic Hydrating Body Wash Olay View On Amazon View On Walmart I live for a thick, comforting, luxurious lather in the shower. Olay's Hyaluronic Acid Body Wash offers this in spades—and quenches my dry skin in minutes. Packed with hyaluronic acid (of course), as well as a vitamin B3 complex (aka my beloved niacinamide), this rich later will leave your body so silky and soft. Oak Essentials Pure Gel Cleanser Oak Essentials View On Jennikayne.com View On Oakessentials.com I find myself endlessly searching for the perfect gel cleanser. It should be thick, viscous, and practically meditative to massage into your skin. I found the one with Oak Essentials' Pure Gel Cleanser. It uses aloe lead juice (to soothe), glycerin (to lock in moisture), and verbena officinalis extract (for anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits) to effectively cleanse, cushion, and protect your skin. I love it so much I find myself washing my face just for the fun of it.