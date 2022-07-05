Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in June

Erika Harwood, senior style editor

Erika Harwood/Design by Tiana Crispino

InnBeauty Project's lip oils are my Pokémon, and I need all of them. Currently I'm stuck on Cookie, which has become my favorite neutral lip product. I'll occasionally use it as a topper for other lip colors, but most of the time I swipe this on solo and go on my way. The consistency is exactly what I look for in a lip product: Thick, but not sticky; ultra-hydrating and glossy; and gives the perfect wash of color. If you don't already have one in your stash, I'd recommend fixing that as soon as possible.

I felt like the world's biggest sucker when I bought Vegamour's Gro Hair Serum. After a couple of Google searches for "receding hairline why please help," the brand's ads quickly populated onto my Instagram feed, and I took the bait. My expectations were lower than low, but since it features vegan ingredients like mung bean, curcumin, and red clover, I felt comfortable enough to give it a whirl with minimal risk for an adverse reaction. After a few weeks of applying the serum two to three times a week, focusing on my hairline, I was shocked (shocked!) to see fuller hair around my temples. I'm now kicking myself for not taking a before photo. A vegan hair growth serum I bought off Instagram sounded like the perfect con, but I'm now a loyal follower—who'd have thought?

For as long as I can remember, I've gotten wild ingrown hairs and acne-like bumps on my bikini line and thighs. Most of the products I've tried haven't done anything to alleviate them, so I've done my best to just pretend like they don't exist (both cool and very healthy of me). When Farmacy's Honeymoon Glow Body 12% AHA/BHA Resurfacing Serum showed up on my doorstep a couple of months ago, I thought, "Sure!" Over the next couple of weeks, the spots and bumps on my legs finally started to fade, and I rejoiced.

If you were to look at the reviews for this, the number one complaint is the smell. Many people are... well, repulsed by it. Personally, it doesn't offend me, which I credit to my mother who often slathered my skin in herbal lotions and remedies when I was growing up. If you're not in love with the medicinal honey scent, know that it fades quickly and you can easily cover it up with your preferred body lotion.