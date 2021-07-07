Editors' Picks: The Beauty and Wellness Products That Got Us Through June

Finding products that fit into your beauty and wellness routines during the warmer months can look a lot like the search for a summer romance: It’s a lot of trial and even more error, but can be totally life-changing if you find the right chemistry. This June, Team Byrdie tested out hundreds of products and have found the ones that we are over-the-moon for. Think: a sunscreen that coddles complexions (and skips the white cast), a sports bra that fits just right, and makeup so memorable, it's made us forget some of our past loves. Read on for the rundown on this month’s best products—the ones that we’re sure are more than just a fling.

Jesa Marie Calaor, Editor

Em Cosmetics Moonbeam Cushion Highlighter in Halo

Em Cosmetics Moonbeam Cushion HIghlighter in Halo $30 Shop

Contrary to what your Instagram feed might say, hyper-glowy skin isn’t effortless. In fact, experts will tell you a luminous, glass-like complexion isn’t achievable without a commitment to your overall health (not just your skin’s!) and the right makeup. On days I’m after that level of radiance, I reach for the Em Cosmetics Cushion Highlighter in Halo. The cushion compact holds a lightweight liquid highlighter that seamlessly blends into my skin and gives me an otherworldly glow.

Keys Soulcare Rich Nourishing Body Cream

Keys Soulcare Rich Nourishing Body Cream $36 Shop

Being in the moment is something I’m working on, and trust: It’s harder than it sounds. One thing that has been keeping me grounded is my body care regimen, which looks like a thorough exfoliation, a close shave, and this body cream. I massage it all over, paying close attention to tight muscles and sore areas. It moisturizes with emollient butters (like shea and cocoa), and its unique, earthy scent of sage and oats will take you to new levels of calm.

Cristina Cianci, Visual Editor

Ceremonia Guava Rescue Spray

Ceremonia Guava Rescue Spray $18 Shop

I've been loving Latinx haircare brand Ceremonia since its launch last fall. I recently purchased the Guava Rescue Spray for my upcoming summer trip to Tulum. It's a detangler and heat protectant all in one—perfect for a week at the beach! It smells earthy and floral, with a hint of fruit thanks to the guava.

Kulfi Beauty Underlined Kajal Eyeliner in Rain Check

Kulfi Beauty Underlined Kajal Eyeliner in Rain Check $20 Shop

I'm loving the new South Asian makeup brand Kulfi Beauty. I've started wearing the Underlined Kajal Eyeliner in Rain Check, which is a bright blue. It’s so perfect for the days you want to have a little bit of fun with a bright summer outfit or spice up a traditional one.

Karli Bendlin, Senior Editor

Kulfi Beauty Underlined Kajal Set

Kulfi Beauty Underlined Kajal Set $85 Shop

We're doubling up on Kulfi this month. Just like our visual editor Cristina, I'm hooked on these Kajal liners from Kulfi Beauty. They're some of the creamiest, most pigmented liners I’ve ever tried. The brand’s founder, Priyanka Ganjoo, designed them to be used as a tool for self-expression, so the formulas can be smudged, swiped, and even stacked on top of each other for the look of your choice. They offer intense color payoff and Rain Check—the striking navy blue—is my favorite out of the set of five liners.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Refreshing Dry Shampoo

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Refreshing Dry Shampoo $24 Shop

I was cautiously optimistic about this new dry shampoo from Sol de Janiero. I love the brand’s body products, but wondered if their signature scent—an iconic blend of salted caramel and pistachio—would be overwhelming in hair care. As soon as I sprayed it on my roots, however, I was sold. The sweet fragrance is subtle in my hair and has garnered me compliments each time I’ve worn it. Plus, it leaves my hair feeling like it’s freshly washed with zero residue.

Jasmine Phillips, Social Media Editor

NYX Cosmetics Butter Gloss in Ginger Snap

NYX Cosmetics Butter Gloss in Ginger Snap $5 Shop

NYX Cosmetics is the G.O.A.T. for making affordable drugstore makeup that delivers every time. I love the brand’s Butter Gloss in Ginger Snap because of its buttery smooth texture, non-sticky shine, and hue that flatters my brown skin tone—all for just $5. The formula offers sheer to medium coverage, and I consider it my perfect nude.

Black Girl Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 $19 Shop

Applying sunscreen used to be my least favorite step of my skincare routine because of how it always left behind a white cast—but Black Girl Sunscreen changed that. I’ve said goodbye to the white residue and hello to moisturized, glowy, and sun-protected skin. I love that its formula is packed with natural ingredients that don’t break down my makeup and that its bottle is travel-sized.

Hallie Gould, Associate Editorial Director

Dieux Skin Deliverance Serum

Dieux Skin Deliverance Soothing Trinity Serum $69 Shop

This serum was one of Dieux’s most anticipated skincare launches. The brand took two full years to perfect the formula and it—pardon my pun—delivered. I don’t swap new formulas into my skincare routine very easily (I’m a brand loyalist and relative skincare minimalist), but this powerhouse product checks every single box.

It addresses three primary concerns: the appearance of fine lines, skin irritation, and uneven skin tone. The brand's proprietary cannabinoid complex visibly and immediately soothes any irritation (trust me, I've watched as it neutralized redness), while peptides firm and niacinamide evens. It feels incredible to apply, and it’s no wonder that it sold out not once, but twice since launch. Insider tip: use two pumps every morning and night to get the full benefit of the peptides.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $45 Shop

An oldie but a goodie, this newly reformulated favorite is my go-to in lieu of foundation. (I just can't with foundation right now.) It has a medium coverage but practically melts into your skin for a natural, luminous, skin-like finish. At first, I applied it with a makeup brush and liked it. Then, at the suggestion of the brand's makeup artist, I began rubbing it into my skin with my fingers instead. Now, I can't live without it. Plus, it has an SPF of 30.

MAC Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara

MAC Cosmetics Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara $25 Shop

I hadn’t switched up my mascara in a while. (I've been loyal to Glossier's Lash Slick for its lengthening and non-smudging abilities.) That is, until I tested out this pick from MAC. On a whim, I applied it just to see if it really looked like lash extensions. Spoiler: It does. The length is unprecedented and, after an entire day and night of humid NYC air, it stayed put. The magic is in the fiber, and while that's not a new trick when it comes to mascara, it does yield over-the-top volume and length. All that, plus olive oil and natural waxes to strengthen and condition—I'm sold.

Leah Wyar, Senior Vice President and General Manager

MDSolarSciences Solar Stick SPF 40

MDSolarSciences Solar Stick SPF 40 for Face and Lips $22 Shop

I carry this mess-free, water-resistant, pocket-sized stick everywhere I go (and keep one in my six-year-old son's swim bag, too). It makes a full-face application a 30-second job (on kids, too) and is perfect for midday touch ups. My two favorite UV blocks—titanium dioxide and zinc oxide—offer amazing protection in a super sheer way.

Lindsey Metrus, Editorial Project Director

Beyond Fresh Probiotic Fruit & Vegetable Chews

Beyond Fresh Probiotic Fruit & Vegetable Chews $27 Shop

Last week, I had a Zoom meeting with RHONY alum Heather Thomson, who intro'd me to her new wellness line, Beyond Fresh. You can say a lot about Housewives-turned-entrepreneurs, but as a certified health coach and mom whose child has faced a lot of health scares, Heather made it clear to me that this line is an actual passion project of hers and not just a way to earn a quick buck.

These chews, which are vegan, non-GMO, organic, gluten-free, and lactose-free, are filled with fruits and veggies picked at the peak of ripeness and a fiber blend to help you feel satiated while also giving you probiotics to balance your gut. They taste like a healthy Starburst—my husband and I absolutely love them.

Orpheus Resurrection Bio-Luminous Dewy Essence

Orpheus Resurrection Bio-Luminous Dewy Essence $65 Shop

I've been on the hunt for a new hydrating serum after running out of my BioEffect EGF Serum, and this has been a great replacement. I love that it's packed with vitamins to help preserve and refresh my skin, as well as peptides to maintain firmness. Instead of misting it on my face as directed, I spritz it on my fingers and press it into my skin to allow for more of a concentrated soaking situation. Immediately after application, my skin looks like a bouncy dumpling. (There's really no other way to describe it.) I then seal in the moisture with a water-based lotion and wake up in the morning looking just as fresh as I did the night before.

Holly Rhue, Senior Editor

Hanalei Makai Marine Hawaiian Face Moisturizer

Hanalei Company Makai Marine Hawaiian Face Moisturizer $38 Shop

AAPI-owned, Hawaii-based beauty brand Hanalei is well-known for its lip and body care, but the brand recently launched a high-performance trio of facial skincare products. My favorite of the three latest launches is the moisturizer—it's a lighter-than-air water cream that my skin soaks up instantly, so it layers well under SPF and makeup. I've been using it for a week now (morning and night) and have found that my skin looks plumper and feels more supple throughout the day (without that greasy, oil-slick feeling). Bonus: It smells like the ocean—in a good way.

Roam Loud Yanta Top in Orange

Roam Loud Yanta Top in Orange $40 Shop

Always on the hunt for colorful workout gear, Roam Loud is my most recent athleisure obsession. The Yanta Top offers just the right amount of compression to get me through my high-impact workouts, but is somehow still comfortable enough to wear while I'm WFH or grabbing a bodega bagel. There's no chafing, uncomfortable friction, or contorting to fit into this top. The fabric is wonderfully stretchy and settles into a nice, subtly compressive fit once you have it on (and it maintains its shape and durability through multiple wash and dry cycles). I can't recommend it enough for whatever form of movement you enjoy most.

Madeline Hirsch, Senior News Editor

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Blush

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Blush $38 Shop

I'm a blush enthusiast. There's nothing that wakes up my complexion like a pop of color, so when Pat McGrath announced her new blush, I knew I had to try it. The formula checks all my boxes: buildable coverage, a wide range of shades, and a satin finish. I like layering shades Fleurtatious and Nymphette for a saturated radiance on the high points of my face that diffuses into a more subtle glow. In the words of Pat herself, this product is nothing short of divine.

Ouidad Clean Sweep Moisturizing Dry Shampoo

Ouidad Clean Sweep Moisturizing Dry Shampoo $26 Shop

It takes a lot to bring my hair back to life. These days, my ends are super dry and brittle, frizz is a full-on cloud, and roots lay flat as a pancake. I blame fewer haircuts in 2020. And the only thing that helps is this Moisturizing Dry Shampoo from Ouidad. This invisible (so necessary for dark hair) dry shampoo-conditioner hybrid removes oil and buildup without sucking all the hydration from my hair. While nothing beats a good scalp scrub and deep condition, this product gives me some much-needed bounce and body on days when I just don't have the time.

Kathryn Vandervalk, Editorial and Strategy Director

Ceremonia Guava Leave-In Conditioner

Ceremonia Guava Leave-In Conditioner $17 Shop

Leave-in conditioners usually make me nervous. When they weigh down my hair, they leave it oily and flat, and stretch out my wave pattern. Ceremonia's product is the answer I've been looking for. I style with a few pumps when my hair is damp (after it's been air-drying for a while), and it makes my waves look polished.

Ceremonia is a clean, sustainable hair care brand that uses ingredients from Latinx culture. Their products focus on hair health and work with a variety of textures. I love what they've been doing to my messy, unpredictable 2A waves.

By Rosie Jane Lake Eau de Parfum

By Rosie Jane Lake Eau de Parfum $65 Shop

This is my ultimate summer perfume. Lake is inspired by the great outdoors, and for me, the scent smells like freedom—to go outside and see friends again, guilt-free. By Rosie Jane is a clean fragrance brand that's sustainable in its packaging and transparent with its ingredients. Some of my other favorite scents in their line are James and Rosie.

Golde Coconut Collagen Boost

Golde Coconut Collagen Boost $22 Shop

Golde is a master of making superfoods taste good, as supplements you actually want to drink. When they launched their new vegan collagen (with biotin and hyaluronic acid for skin, hair, and nail health) my only hesitation was that I like their other powders too much. With Shroom Shield and their Turmeric Matcha Latte as personal staples, where would this fit into my routine? But the creamy vanilla flavor in my coffee was simply irresistible. Since then, I've read up on the brand's recommendations and gotten creative: Coconut Collagen Boost paired with matcha or chocolatey Shroom Shield, or even sprinkled on peanut butter toast.

Olivia Hancock, Associate Editor

Bread Elastic Bounce Leave-In Conditioning Styler Hair Cream

Bread Elastic Bounce Leave-In Conditioning Styler Hair Cream $28 Shop

After I wash my hair, I typically use a leave-in conditioner, mousse, and gel to style my curls. Going through all of the steps of my routine can get time-consuming, so I always welcome products into my life that can make wash day easier. Enter: Bread’s Elastic Bounce Leave-In Conditioning Styler Hair Cream. This one cream does the job of multiple styling products—it hydrates, defines, and adds shine to the hair. After letting my hair air dry, I was amazed by how my curls looked. They were bouncy, defined, and incredibly moisturized. I think I’ve met my new wash day staple.

Glosshood Holyyy Gloss Balm Hybrid

Glosshood Holyyy Gloss Balm Hybrid $22 Shop

Glosshood’s Holyyy Gloss Balm Hybrid is a lip product that is in a league of its own. Not only does it add shine to my lips, but it also hydrates them thanks to nourishing ingredients like jojoba seed oil and vitamin E. It does all of this without leaving behind any sticky, greasy residue—unlike some other glosses and balms I’ve tried. I’m always swiping this on throughout the day, and before bed, I religiously swipe on a light layer of the product to keep my lips quenched throughout the night.

Huda Beauty Kayali Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper

Huda Beauty Kayali Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper $100 Shop

Fragrance has become one of the things that help boost my mood on a day-to-day basis. The scent that I’ve started to reach for daily is Huda Beauty's Kayali Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper. The scent is unlike anything I’ve tried before. It’s spicy yet sweet. It’s woody but floral-like at the same time. All of the notes come together to create a beautiful scent that I can’t get enough of.

Eden Stuart, Associate Editor

Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whips

Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip $20 Shop

I’ve spent much of the last year taking off my mask to reveal a lipstick-covered chin. As impractical as it sounds, my love of a statement lip might just be as strong as my commitment to public health. Thankfully for me, someone at Beauty Bakerie must be equally enamored with a bold pout that lasts through absolutely everything, because the brand’s Lip Whips do. Not. Budge. Masks, dinner, dessert—you name it, this lipstick will last through it. And yet somehow, the formula also manages to remove relatively easily with a good oil-based cleanser when you are ready to take it off. My only regret is not having found them sooner.

Heimish All Clean Balm

Heimish All Clean Balm $10 $9 Shop

Cleansing balm is perhaps tied with sunscreen in terms of products I run through the fastest: I use them every day, and I use them very generously. As such, I’ve used many, and I’d like to think I’m fairly hard to impress. This variation by Heimish managed to do just that. What makes it so remarkable is the simplicity: a minimal, pleasant scent, smooth consistency, and a formula that removes every hint of the day from your face. It’s become the skincare equivalent of my favorite pair of sheets—a comforting bit of low-maintenance luxury that I look forward to ending my day with.