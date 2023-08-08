Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in July

In case you haven't been outside lately, the summer heat has fully kicked in. Besides prompting us to crank up the AC, the sweltering temps bring a host of beauty dilemmas, from finding a trusty SPF to creating a radiant makeup look that lasts all day. Luckily, team Byrdie has been experimenting with plenty of fun (and functional) hair, skin, and makeup picks, and we've found a collection of standouts helping us to get through the dog days of summer looking and feeling our best. Read on for our July 2023 editors' picks , and get ready to glow as you conquer the rest of the season.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Byrdie Innersense I Create Hold Styling Gel Innersense View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Beautytheshop.com I've been on the hunt for a new gel to add to my wash-and-go routine, and I'm happy to report that I've found a new favorite. Thanks to this product, I'm able to achieve defined, moisturized curls that last for five days or more. TikTok recommended me to try this gel plus a few product combos featuring it, so I'll be playing around with a few suggestions to create the perfect curly hair routine for summer. Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil Tom Ford View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Walmart I've heard nothing but good things about the Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, so I had to try it for myself. It leaves a shimmering, hydrated finish that's perfect for faking a beach glow, and the warm and spicy scent is perfect for layering. The sparkles are subtle and age-appropriate, and they look even better with my summer-tanned skin. This product officially has a top spot in my glowy skin routine.

Star Donaldson, associate social media director Byrdie Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Immortelle Chanel View On Chanel.com View On Macy's Lately, I’ve been giving my nails a break from the intense gel manicures I usually get at the salon and am taking a DIY approach. When I saw this nail polish shade at the new Chanel Beauty store in Brooklyn, I was obsessed. Immortelle is the perfect color for spring and summer—it's exactly what I think of when I picture lilac, and it complements my summer tan beautifully. As with all Chanel nail polishes, it has a vibrant finish with just one coat and lasts for days without chipping. Benefit Cosmetics 24-Hr Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel with Lamination Effect 4.3 Benefit Cosmetics View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora I’ve had this product in my brow rotation for years, but I recently learned how to use it to its full potential. Following a lamination appointment at the Benefit Brow Bar, my brow stylist used the 24-Hr Brow Setter gel on me before I left. Before combing it in, she used the paddle to deposit a bunch of product all over my brows. After fully coating them, she went back and brushed the product through before it dried. This gave my brows a glued-down, completely set-in-place effect that I wasn’t able to achieve before. I've since been able to replicate this technique at home, and now I don’t even bother with other styling products. If you’re like me and have tried this gel before, I recommend using this technique to keep your brows in place all day, period. Oiiki Metal Goth Hair Clips with Pendant Oiiki View On Amazon I love a new accessories trend, so once I started to see hair charms popping up here and there, I had to join in. With my 3c/4a hair texture, I wasn’t sure that hair charms would suit me, so I decided to opt for a cost-effective trial with these clips that I found on Amazon. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality and pendant designs of these clips: There's a huge variety of cute Y2K-friendly designs, as well as more subtle options that can ease you into trying the trend. At under $10 for a set of 20, this purchase has me prepped to create hair charm looks galore.

Shannon Bauer, senior commerce editor Byrdie Klur Brilliant Light Multi-Correctional Repair Serum 4.8 Klur View On Credo Beauty View On Klur.co Vitamin C is non-negotiable in my morning skincare routine, and the Klur Brilliant Light serum has been the perfect formula for summer. The texture is jelly-like, sinks in quickly, and isn't too heavy on my oily skin. Top with an SPF, and my routine is done on super minimalist days. Make Up For Ever HD Skin Smooth & Blur Undetectable Concealer Make Up For Ever View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Makeupforever.com I'm extremely picky when it comes to concealer. I like a fairly full-coverage formula that feels lightweight and doesn't crease or get cake-y. My skin tone is also as fair as Casper the friendly ghost, so I struggle to find formulas that are light enough for my under-eyes. This brand new Make Up For Ever launch checks all my boxes. The brand really understands shades and undertones to provide lots of options, and once the formula sets, it stays in place all day—ideal for a hot, humid summer. Lawless Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Line-Smoothing Satin Cream Lipstick Lawless View On Sephora View On Lawlessbeauty.com I like this formula because it gives a wash of color without the overly lipstick-y look or feel. The satin matte finish feels like the tinted brow gel of lipsticks—just enough color and staying power without a drying or too done appearance. The shade Wedding Day is my current obsession.

Olivia Hancock, editor Byrdie Bakeup Daily Wipe Out Micellar Water Makeup Remover Bakeup View On Bakeupbeauty.com I always need to have micellar water on hand, and recently, I introduced Bakeup's Micellar Water Makeup Remover into my routine. The bottle's pump feature makes it easy to saturate my reusable cotton pads with the cleansing water. The formula removes makeup and dirt effortlessly, and my skin feels super hydrated and refreshed every time I use it. Supergoop Glow Screen SPF 40 Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide Supergoop View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Dermstore My ideal sunscreen provides ample protection (of course), hydrates my skin, and leaves me looking incredibly radiant. Supergoop's Glow Screen does all of that—and then some. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin B5, providing hydration while also protecting the skin from blue-light damage. While it's designed to be a makeup primer, I often wear this on its own, and it gives me the perfect no-makeup makeup glow. Herbal Essences Curl Boosting Mousse Herbal Essences View On Target View On Walmart View On CVS Mousse is a must-have product in my curly hair routine, so I'm constantly running through bottles of it. Herbal Essence's Curl Boosting Mousse is the newest one I've tried, and I used it to the last drop. The lightweight, airy formula provides a strong hold that lasts all day, but it doesn't leave my curls crunchy (a major plus). It also smells divine, as the mousse features light berry notes. Keys Soulcare It's Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint Keys Soulcare View On Keyssoulcare.com Skin tints are my preferred complexion product. I love the skin-like, radiant finish they provide—and Keys Soulcare's It's Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint (in the shade 350-N) is the newest one to enter my collection. The light-to-medium coverage formula effortlessly blends into my skin, helping to even my skin tone, boost radiance, and hydrate all around (thanks to ingredients like squalane and niacinamide).

Ali Webb, associate editor Byrdie Brandt Klea Eau de Parfum Brandt View On Brandt.store Since it's easy to go nose-blind to fragrances fairly quickly, I rely on compliments in the wild to discover which are the best of the best. This one from niche fragrance house Brandt passes the test—designed to mimic the way Cleopatra's perfumed sails seductively filled the air in the Mediterranean Sea, the mix of citrus, floral, sea salt, and woody notes lasts for hours and layers well with sandalwood, vanilla, rose, and more. I've worn it mixed with Escentric Molecules 04 on a few recent outings, and friends and strangers alike have told me how obsessed they are with the scent. Kosas Brow Pop Nano Ultra-Fine Detailing + Feathering Eyebrow Pencil Kosas View On Sephora View On Kosas.com View On Revolve I'm blessed with naturally thick, arched brows, so I hardly ever do anything except lift them with a bit of clear gel. I don't mind a little filling in for more dramatic makeup looks, though, so I was thrilled to learn Kosas launched a nano version of its Brow Pop pencil. The micro width allows for precise, hairlike strokes, boosting the look of brows without looking too obvious. Taupe works beautifully on my dark blonde brows, and there are five other shade options to find your perfect match. Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow Matte Laura Mercier View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta Laura Mercier's Caviar Stick is beloved for its ability to create a seamless eyeshadow look in next to no time, so fans will be excited to know that the brand recently expanded the line with a series of matte shades. I've found the product to be great either worn alone or as a base for layered looks, and the shade Au Naturel is a stunning subtle nude with impressive range across skin tones.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Byrdie Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Matte Lip Blur Liquid Lipstick Charlotte Tilbury View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales View On Charlottetilbury.com I’m not usually a matte liquid lip girl, but Charlotte Tilbury has me rethinking my stance, as the brand’s new “lip blur” product lives up to its name. Blending and blurring, the formula creates the perfect “rose bud lips” if you use your fingers to apply a bit of color and feather the edges outward. Lately, I’ve been loving the Pillow Talk Medium Blur shade (a berry pink) for a pop of color, but I’ll be wearing the Ruby Blur shade this fall. Kjaer Weis Cream Bronzer Kjaer Weis View On Kjaerweis.com I love a bit of bronzer in the summer, especially as my freckles inevitably come out towards the end of the season. My go-to this year has been the new cream formula from Kjaer Weis. It’s subtle, buildable, and comes in the perfect shade of neutral tan for my complexion (plus three other options). I just dab a few dots on the hollows of my cheeks, blend upwards with my fingers (or a damp beauty blender, if I’m trying extra hard), and voilà: A subtle, soft sculpt for the ages.

Jill DiDonato, associate commerce editorial director Byrdie 54 Thrones Cloud Rapid Hydration + Barrier Repair Cream 54 Thrones View On Sephora View On 54thrones.com View On Credo Beauty I typically gravitate to dry oils for body hydration, especially in the summer, when I'm looking for instant absorption. I was incredibly excited to try this whipped cloud cream, and after applying it on post-shower skin, I'm a convert. The formula, fortified with hyaluronic acid, is ultra-lightweight and doesn't sit on skin the way many body creams do. The instant melt-in factor feels luxe, and the honey and vanilla scent is pleasant but subtle. Saint Jane Beauty Sacred Sleep Overnight Repair with Retinol Saint Jane Beauty View On Sephora View On Neiman Marcus View On Revolve My skincare regimen always consists of a few musts—but nothing is quite as efficacious as retinol, which has so much science behind it when it comes to cell turnover for a more luminous complexion. But there's nothing routine about this 0.5% retinol formulation, which helps soften uneven texture while blurring the appearance of fine lines. Plus, violet flower essence—a botanical antioxidant—helps tamp inflammation while soothing and calming the complexion. The cream's consistency is dreamy, making it a pleasure to apply at bedtime without any sticky or tacky feeling. Beekeeper's Naturals Propolis Immune Support Daily Throat Spray Beekeeper's Naturals View On Amazon View On Target View On Beekeepersnaturals.com If you've ever experimented with propolis, you'll know it's not an easy supplement to stomach, despite its immune-boosting powers. When I discovered this formula, I was blown away by the sweet taste that contains 85 mg of propolis extract per serving. The formula is keto and paleo-friendly (meaning there are no added sweeteners), and the propolis itself is high-grade and delivered via vegetable glycerin. It's instantly soothing to a scratchy throat, which often emerges for me when traveling, with fatigue, or when I'm feeling extra worn-down.

Holly Rhue, associate editorial director Byrdie Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops with 5% Niacinamide Drunk Elephant View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Drunkelephant.com Drunk Elephant's bronzing drops are viral for good reason, and the brand has finally launched a highlighting version of the bestseller. The new B-Goldi drops work either as a traditional highlighter or mixed into your favorite moisturizer, sunscreen, or foundation for an allover, lit-from-within glow. I love the way this adds warmth and radiance to my face without making me look sparkly or sweaty. As we roll into August and I'm trying to keep my summer glow going (without the sun damage!), I've been mixing it with sunscreen and the brand's D-Bronzi drops for bronzy, glowy skin that earns tons of compliments. Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush Armani Beauty View On Sephora View On Giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com View On Macy's Powder blush is having a renaissance, and this Armani Beauty launch lives up to its name. Much like the beloved Luminous Silk foundation, this blush goes on silky smooth and melts right into the skin for an airbrush finish. I swirl the shade "Warm Nude" onto the apples of my cheeks for that natural-looking, "sunburned" look that's so of-the-moment right now.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor Byrdie Tatcha The Indigo Cleansing Balm Tatcha View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Tatcha.com I'm a forever fan of Tatcha’s Indigo Overnight Repair Treatment, so when the brand launched a coordinating cleansing balm, I knew I was going to love it. As it turns out, I was right: The balm is so silky and luxe, and it effortlessly breaks down all my makeup without leaving behind a greasy slime. All it takes is a pinch (so it will last you forever), plus it's unscented, so it's perfect for my sensitive skin. Bakeup Tarantulash Mascara Bakeup View On Bakeupbeauty.com I've always loved a dramatic, clumpy-on-purpose lash moment, but most mascaras are designed not to clump, so it always takes some extra effort to get there—until now. The aptly named Tarantulash is super unique—one coat gives you natural volume, and anything more gives you grungy, ‘60s lashes on steroids. Despite the drama, the formula stays all day long without flaking or smudging, even in this nightmarish heat.

Alyssa Kaplan, commerce writer Byrdie Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush 4.6 Tower 28 Beauty View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Revolve Although I'm feeling a bit of Barbie fatigue after months of Barbiecore launches, I'll admit that I've been waiting for Tower 28 to release its iconic BeachPlease blush in a vibrant pink for years. When I got my hands on Dream Hour, the new Barbie pink shade, I was thrilled that it met all of my expectations. The formula is as dewy and blendable as ever, and the shade is vibrant and wearable. It looks gorgeous on bare skin or applied over foundation, and I'm ecstatic that it's joined the BeachPlease collection. Snif Citrus Circus Snif View On Snif.co After falling madly in love with Snif's Sweet Ash last year, I never imagined the brand would release a new fragrance that came close to it—but I was wrong. Citrus Circus has the same unique and familiar qualities to it, but with a summery, fresh twist. Notes of lime zest, grapefruit, and violet give it a brightness, while creamsicle and white amber round out the scent with the ideal amount of creaminess and warmth. Though I wish it was longer-lasting on the skin, it smells so delicious that I'm willing to reapply throughout the day so I can enjoy it from morning to night. Peter Thomas Roth Max Vitamin D-Fense Sunscreen Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Peter Thomas Roth View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta Over the last year, I've been experiencing skin reactions from nearly every SPF product I've tried (both chemical and mineral formulas). Given that I want to protect my skin from the sun, this has been pretty distressing. But after thoroughly testing upwards of 15 formulas and breaking out in clusters of small bumps just hours later, I finally found one that works beautifully for me. This fluid formula from Peter Thomas Roth is lightweight and non-greasy, layers perfectly as the last step in my skincare routine, and doesn't cause me to have a reaction. If you've been on the hunt for a weightless formula that feels totally comfortable and is suitable for all skin types, I highly recommend checking out this one.