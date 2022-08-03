Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in July

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Is it just us, or is summer passing way too fast? We're still struggling to make a substantial beach hangout happen but, on the plus side, we've spent the past few months trying a ton of new launches to share with you (that you'll love long after summer's over).
Last month at Byrdie HQ, we went through a handful of beauty staples from acne-fighting primers, popsicle-pout lipstick, and exfoliating face masks for all of your summer activities—even if you're just staying home. Ahead, we break down everything you need to know about our favorite products from July. Read on for more.
Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Bee & You Intensive Moisturizing Repair Cream
I had the pleasure of learning about Bee&You, a Turkish beauty and wellness brand in its home country. I was instantly blown away by the time and dedication its founder Dr. Asli Samanci put into safely researching the benefits of propolis and royal jelly, both byproducts of bees. Samanci bottled the benefits of propolis and royal jelly into her beauty products, but I was even more impressed by how they worked.
I used the Intensive Moisture Repair Cream in my hotel room, which was love at first rub. The cream is buttery, nourishing, and makes the roughest parts of my body feel like silk. It's packed with hydrating ingredients like honey, royal jelly, hyaluronic acid, and zinc oxide to soften and protect even the roughest skin.
Megababe Dust Puff
I don't make a move during the summertime without Mega Babe's Thigh Rescue stick and Bust Dust. As a curvy girl, they keep me comfy and dry, respectively. So when I learned the brand was launching a body-size powder puff, I needed it ASAP. The product comes with Bust Dust and a large powder puff for targeted placement without the mess. Bye, bye boob sweat.
Jori Acne and Oil Control Primer
I usually veer away from blemish-busting primers in fear of being too dry or matte, but this one's the opposite. Formulated by Cori Zeichner in partnership with her husband, Dr. Joshua Ziechner, a NYC-based dermatologist, this primer contains salicylic acid, niacinamide, zinc, and more ingredients to blur your skin (without being drying or too matte) and bust your breakouts. I've been using this consistently for weeks and noticed a huge improvement in my breakouts. It also doesn't pill when I layer sunscreen on top, which is a huge plus. It's definitely a must-have if you have acne-prone skin.
Bella Cacciatore, news editor
Lisa Eldridge Luxuriously Lucent Lip Colour in Painterly
Call it a summer slump, but I've been bored of every makeup product in my rotation as of late. Swiping on lipstick was starting to feel more like a chore than the guaranteed mood-booster it usually is until this one landed in my mailbox. Lisa Eldridge's lip formulas are incredible, but this one was an instant favorite. The texture is amazing: It's nice and hydrating but not thick or tacky and leaves a subtle, healthy shine. One layer gives you a sheer wash of color—perfect for popsicle lips—while two gives you something more full-on. I'm particularly obsessed with the shade Painterly, which looks like a cool purple in the tube and gives me the perfect bitten tint.
Kevyn Aucoin The Contour Eyeshadow Palette
I'm generally not a huge eyeshadow girl, but if I'm going to attempt a look, it's always a classic '90s supermodel eye. There's no one I would trust more with that look than the late Kevyn Aucoin, so when his brand released these tiny palettes, I knew I would be on board. There are only six shades, but that's all I need to shape and sculpt my eyes, and it slips into even the smallest purse. The powders go on like silk, which is crucial if you're not particularly skilled with a shadow brush, plus the shimmers are almost molten and never chunky. I pair it with the brand's lash curler and some mascara, and I feel ready to hit the runway.
Olivia Hancock, editor
Cosmedix Pure Enzymes Cranberry Exfoliating Mask
I’ve been looking for a new exfoliating mask, and I’m so happy I was introduced to the Cosmedix Pure Enzymes Cranberry Exfoliating Mask through a recent facial. It’s made with a blend of lactic acid and cranberry enzymes, which helps buff away dead skin. After leaving it on for three to 10 minutes, my skin is soft and glowing.
Thread Gloss It Lip Gloss
If you’re looking for a new lip gloss, you’ll love this one from Thread Beauty. As soon as I swiped it on, I received compliments on how shiny my lips looked. It comes in five regular shades plus a special rainbow Pride edition, but the classic clear gloss has become my go-to. My lips feel nourished—and not sticky—every time I wear it.
Kiss Wide Edge Double Wear Cap
Since I currently have braids, I have to use a bigger bonnet, and the Kiss Wide Edge Double Wear Cap is the perfect size for my needs. It’s comfortable to wear and protects my braids from frizz. Plus, it has an extra-wide edge band, so it doesn’t slip and stays on all night.
Holly Rhue, associate editorial director
John Paul Mitchell Systems Tea Tree Special Shampoo
I have been loving this product all summer long. My hair gets really sweaty and greasy during the summertime, but it's no match for this tea tree oil-infused shampoo from Paul Mitchell. This scrubs my scalp completely clean and leaves the most delightful, tingly, minty feeling behind.
Native Body Wash in Citrus Spritz
In my experience, the key to supple skin starts with the right body wash. This one from Native is my dream match—the limited edition Citrus Spritz scent smells like a beachside cocktail, and the formula is incredibly hydrating with a beautiful lather. P.S.: It also works for a super sudsy bubble bath.
Colorproof Weekly Blonde Masque
My bronde hair gets brassy very quickly, and while there are plenty of purple treatments out there that can cool my hair down, most of them are also extremely drying. The Weekly Blonde Masque from Colorproof is a total game-changer; I use it once a week and it delivers cool, ashy-toned highlights and a reflective, glossy finish. It's definitely become a permanent staple in my hair routine.
Uoma Beauty Salute to the Sun Face and Body Highlighter
I have recently discovered the magic of body makeup—and I'm particularly loving the Salute to the Sun Face and Body Highlighter from Uoma Beauty. It's like early 2000s roll-on glitter, but more sheeny-y than glittery. I've been popping a touch onto my clavicles for a little extra pop behind layered necklaces, and it makes all the difference.
Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Eadem Dew Dream Cleansing Balm
I raved about Eadem’s Cloud Cushion Moisturizer in our March Editors' Picks—it has a plush feel, is deeply hydrating, and leaves me glowing. Since then, the brand has launched its first cleanser: the Dew Dream Cleansing Balm. This jelly-to-oil-to-milk cleanser is perfect for removing makeup (and many reapplications of SPF) without irritating the skin, leaving it super soft. Key ingredients include Kalahari melon, moringa oil, and tiger grass to reduce fine lines and dark spots, unclog pores, and boost overall skin health.
One/Size Fantasize Lifting & Lengthening Mascara
In my time working at Byrdie, I've truly become a mascara snob. I need a product that separates, lengthens, and doesn't flake. One/Size's Fantasize Mascara checked all the boxes, making my lash dreams come true. After one coat, I was highly impressed with how the wand seamlessly coated and separated all of my lashes, making them longer than ever. When I'm in a pinch and need to look wide awake, I reach for this mascara and my eyes instantly pop.
Refy Body Glow Highlighting Serum
Refy's Body Glow delivers a healthy radiance that I didn't know was possible in a product. From the first time I used this product, I've been extremely impressed by how my skin shimmers in the sun. The long-lasting glow blends in seamlessly and has been my favorite product I've used this summer so far. I've been trying to use this moisturizer sparingly because I don't want to run out anytime soon, but trust and believe I already have three in my cart for when I do. Yes, it's that good.