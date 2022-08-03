Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in July

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor

Aimee Simeon/Design by Tiana Crispino

Bee & You Intensive Moisturizing Repair Cream Bee & You View On Beeandyou.com

I had the pleasure of learning about Bee&You, a Turkish beauty and wellness brand in its home country. I was instantly blown away by the time and dedication its founder Dr. Asli Samanci put into safely researching the benefits of propolis and royal jelly, both byproducts of bees. Samanci bottled the benefits of propolis and royal jelly into her beauty products, but I was even more impressed by how they worked.

I used the Intensive Moisture Repair Cream in my hotel room, which was love at first rub. The cream is buttery, nourishing, and makes the roughest parts of my body feel like silk. It's packed with hydrating ingredients like honey, royal jelly, hyaluronic acid, and zinc oxide to soften and protect even the roughest skin.

I don't make a move during the summertime without Mega Babe's Thigh Rescue stick and Bust Dust. As a curvy girl, they keep me comfy and dry, respectively. So when I learned the brand was launching a body-size powder puff, I needed it ASAP. The product comes with Bust Dust and a large powder puff for targeted placement without the mess. Bye, bye boob sweat.

Jori Acne and Oil Control Primer Jori View On Joriskincare.com

I usually veer away from blemish-busting primers in fear of being too dry or matte, but this one's the opposite. Formulated by Cori Zeichner in partnership with her husband, Dr. Joshua Ziechner, a NYC-based dermatologist, this primer contains salicylic acid, niacinamide, zinc, and more ingredients to blur your skin (without being drying or too matte) and bust your breakouts. I've been using this consistently for weeks and noticed a huge improvement in my breakouts. It also doesn't pill when I layer sunscreen on top, which is a huge plus. It's definitely a must-have if you have acne-prone skin.

