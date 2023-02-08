Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Picks We Tried in January

We're one month into 2023, and—in true beauty-lover fashion—our list of must-have products for the year is already racking up. In January, the Byrdie team revamped our skincare routines, tried new lipsticks, and got familiar with fancy hair tools. Ahead, we're spilling on all of our favorites. Read on for more.

Eden Stuart, editor Eden Stuart/Designed by Byrdie Machete Everyday Detangling Hair Brush in Dark Tortoise Machete View On Shopmachete.com Most of my hair products are very utilitarian—for sectioning clips and clear shower caps, I generally stick to beauty stores or Amazon. So it's always nice to incorporate a little luxury into my routine, and Machete's Everday Detangling Brush does that and then some. But it doesn't just have first-rate shelfie appeal; it also works, sliding right through my coily hair. If you've got some extra coin and want to add a dash of glamour to your wash day, this is IT.

Colourpop Lux Lipstick Colourpop View On Colourpop.com Over the last few months, I've been giving my red lipsticks a break, eschewing them for darker, vampier shades. New Boo—part of ColourPop's permanent collection—is one such shade. Most of my darker lipsticks are on the red/burgundy end of the spectrum, so this one has been a nice purple-y change of pace with an excellent, creamy formula. Expect to see me wearing it a lot this winter.

Star Donaldson, senior social media editor Star Donaldson/Designed by Byrdie Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter Charlotte Tilbury View On Charlottetilbury.com I’m rarely excited about highlighters, but this new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter by Charlotte Tilbury is special. While many of her cream highlights and blushes go viral, I want to make a case for this pressed powder. This highlight has the intensity of a liquid highlighter and the rich payoff of a powder. From the first use, I was blown away but the dimension of the glow it gave me. I swipe it over the bridge of my nose and high points on my cheekbones, and I’ve never felt more glowy. This formulation was inspired by candlelight, and I see the vision. Mario Badescu Seaweed Bubble Bath & Shower Gel mario badescu View On Mariobadescu.com It’s bath season, and my tub is getting tons of use. Drawing the perfect bath is an art, and it’s hard to find products that give that luxurious experience I crave when deciding to take a dip. This Seaweed Bubble Bath and Shower Gel from Mario Badescu truly delivered. First, it bubbles up like a dream which is an essential part of any bath I take. The bubbles last also last. Unlike many other bubble baths I’ve tried where the suds vanishes after a few minutes, my tub is still full of bubbles when I hop out. Then the scent smells like a gentle sea breeze and isn’t too overpowering in case I want to add a bath bomb or light a scented candle. This is my bath-time go-to, and I can’t get enough.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Jasmine Phillips/Designed by Byrdie I raved about Valentino's Born in Roma perfume as a previous editor's pick, but their new Born in Roma Intense scent is like the older, sexy sister. It is the perfect evening fragrance as it will capture the attention of everyone around you. The warm notes of amber and vanilla last a long time—a little truly goes a long way. If you're looking for a powerful, spicy scent, you should add this to your winter rotation. Camille Rose Curl Love Moisture Milk camille rose View On Ulta View On Target View On Beautybay.com I've really been into hair milks to refresh my braidouts, and Camille Rose Curl Love Moisture Milk is a new favorite of mine. It hydrates my hair and restores shine in between washes. The formula includes vitamins B, C, and E and antioxidants to strengthen the hair's shaft and maintain scalp and hair health. It provides excellent hold and definition but doesn't leave my hair feeling heavy or weighed down.



Olivia Hancock, editor Olivia Hancock/Designed by Byrdie Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target Recently, I've become reacquainted with Garnier's Micellar Cleansing Water. When I'm wearing makeup, it helps to gently remove any traces of foundation, mascara, or lipstick after I cleanse. I also love using this to refresh my skin in the morning—it feels super hydrating and soothing. Bottom line: This micellar water is a magical multitasker that has become a staple in my routine once again. Naturium Phyto Glow Lip Balm Phyto Glow Lip Balm naturium View On Naturium.com I was immediately impressed by the Naturium Phyto Glow Lip Balm. The thick balm leaves my lips feeling deeply nourished and moisturized—thanks to ingredients like phyto-derived esters, shea, cupuacu butter, and plant squalane. Plus, it delivers a beautiful glossy finish. My favorite is the clear option, but I've also tried the shade Petal and love the sheer wash of color it provides. Pattern Beauty Shine Spray pattern View On Patternbeauty.com I love for my hair to look glossy. However, I've tried a lot of shine sprays that leave my hair looking more oily than anything else. However, Pattern Beauty's new Shine Spray has ended my woes. The formula is incredibly lightweight, infused with castor oil and plumeria flower extract, and it gives my hair a radiant sheen—and protects it from humidity.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Madeline Hirsch/Designed by Byrdie Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Luminous Matte Foundation 24H Longwear SPF 30 Yves Saint Laurent View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales The latest from YSL beauty is a foundation, but it feels like a serum. The new-and-improved All Hours has the important basics covered (full coverage, SPF 30, and longer coverage), but it also feels weightless — almost like skincare rather than makeup. Plus, it’s easy to stretch for more or less coverage. Best of all: The product comes in neutral, cool, and warm undertones, so you’ll definitely find your perfect shade. Hairstory New Wash 4.7 Hair Story View On Hairstory.com It’s winter, which means everything — skin, hair, nails, you name it — is dry and patchy. My hair is parched this year, so I’ve been turning to Hairstory’s super-hydrating new wash. It feels like a conditioner rather than a shampoo, leaving my strands cushioned and clean.



Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor Aimee Simeon/Designed by Byrdie Goldfaden MD Doctor's Scrub Goldfaden MD View On Amazon My skin has been painfully dry thanks to the NYC winter climate and laziness. Still, celebrity facialist Cecilia Wong somehow managed to resurrect my complexion during a facial in her Midtown studio. Wong used Goldfaden MD products and pro tools like microdermabrasion and oxygen infusion to slough off dead skin and revive my skin. She recommended this scrub which I've added to my routine twice weekly. It's packed with antioxidants like seaweed and organic red tea extract and leaves my skin polished and smooth after every use—no trip to an expert required. Hydrinity Skincare Restorative HA Serum hydrinity serum View On Hydrinity.com In addition to making sure I'm consistently removing dead, replenishing moisture in my skin has been equally important. I've been using this serum from Hydrinity for a few weeks, and I have noticed an improvement in the overall brightness and suppleness of my complexion after every use. If your skin needs an extra boost of hydration, this formula is worth the investment.