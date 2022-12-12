Editors’ Picks: 11 Products We’re Obsessed With for a Fancy Night Out

The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes the glitzy, excess-oriented spirit of the holidays. That means letting loose, getting all dolled up, and celebrating comradery with loved ones. Team Byrdie loves an excuse to give a look, so we rounded up the products we use to make a night feel special. Below, find all the best makeup and accessories for a fancy night out.



Hallie Gould, Senior Editorial Director

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Lunaison

This lipstick is an entire look by itself. It’s shimmery, shiny, velvety, and multidimensional all at once—and better yet, it’s comfortable and easy to apply. For those uninitiated, I am a minimalist through and through, but this is the easiest, most comfortable product to help me dip my toes into the maximalist category. I wear it with a skin tint, brow gel, mascara, and not much else. Pair it with a dirty martini for good luck.

Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick

This highlighter reigns supreme. The silky texture melts into your skin for the most natural and absolutely blinding glow. Apply it wherever the light hits your skin—cheekbones, brow bones, Cupid’s bow—for a glassy finish that stays put all night. Once you smooth it on, just tap, tap, tap it into your skin and you’ll fall in love (I can’t stress this enough). I bring this with me everywhere I go.



Jasmine, Social Media Editor

Fenty Eau de Parfum

Whether it's date night or grabbing dinner with friends, I always reach for a sweet but spicy fragrance to tie the look together. Fenty Eau de Parfum fits the bill and delivers a bold scent that lasts all night long. Magnolia, musk, tangerine, and patchouli are some of the stars of this delicious scent and make the perfect compliment-inducing blend.



Olivia Hancock, Beauty Editor

MAC Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eyeliner

My night-out glam isn't complete without black eyeliner. The Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eyeliner is my go-to because it is incredibly pigmented and long-lasting (it provides 24-plus hours of wear on lids and 12 hours of wear on waterlines). While Carbon Black is my usual shade, there are 17 other stunning shades to choose from.

Haus Labs Atomic Shake Long-Lasting Lip Lacquer

When you're going out, the last thing you want is for your lipstick to budge. You don't have to worry about that with Haus Labs' Atomic Shake Long-Lasting Lip Lacquer. The innovative liquid lipstick delivers high-impact color with a glossy finish in one swipe. It won't transfer or smudge, even while eating or drinking.

Bella Cacciatore, News Editor

Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyes Palette

I am generally not a glitter girl, but ever since we wrote about the "Invisible Glitter" trend, I've been obsessed with the idea of an almost wet-looking sheer glitter. It's like Mario read my mind with his just-launched palette, which makes my glittery dreams come through. The glitter shades sit somewhere between glitter and shimmer, they're not chunky, and they have no base so it's just the prettiest wash of sheer glitter suspended on your lids. The matte shades are also excellent—creamy, cool-toned, and not chalky—and are great for shaping the eye and adding some dimension. The results are so pretty that I may even bust it out during the daytime.

Item Beauty by Addison Rae Blushin' Like Cream Blush

My going-out looks are generally just my day-to-day makeup amped up: subtle liner, lots of mascara, and a generous dusting of blush. I already wear what some may consider too much blush during the day, so for night, I need something really bold, and this one always delivers. Just one swipe gives me a ton of pigment, but the cream-to-powder finish always looks natural and skin-like, not powdery or flat. I particularly love the shade Admit It for a sunburnt effect, which perfectly balances out any dark, sexy eye I may be doing.

Star Donaldson, Senior Social Media Editor

Giarite Brilly Peridot

Generally, my wardrobe contains a lot of solid and neutral colors, so I rely on accessories to amp up my nighttime looks. This Giarite bag really is that girl. Not only does it have the perfect amount of glitz and sparkle, but it’s also the perfect shade of green that somehow goes with everything I have. I love a mini bag, but this one is the perfect size to actually hold all the stuff I need for a night out. It also comes with a silver chain for an over-the-shoulder look—I’m all about versatility!

Madeline Hirsch, News Director

Kevyn Aucoin Unforgettable Lip Definer

A pouty overlined lip is my go-to for big nights out. I’ve actually found it helps with overall staying power (I’m less compelled to reapply color if my lip shape is defined), and this one from Kevyn Aucoin Beauty is one of the best. It will give you a pencil-perfect line so sharp that it’ll look like you used a ruler.

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership III: Subversive Eyeshadow Palette

My go-to party makeup advice? Get yourself a palette that has a few good purples. I tend to gravitate toward plums if I’m trying to bring a little color into my life, and having a range means you’ll be able to find what works for you. Plus, you can use multiple hues for definition and shading. You can’t go wrong with any Pat McGrath palette, but I love this one, in particular, for its pretty range of shiny browns and deep purples.