Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Picks We Tried in February

We're a few days into March, and we can't believe warmer weather, and later sunsets are on the horizon. Still, it doesn't mean that there wasn't a good roster of beauty products that made our February memorable. From shampoos and conditioners that make our hair happy to mascaras and body scrubs that smell heavenly, we're dishing on all our favorite products from February ahead.
Olivia Hancock, editor
Ami Cole The Complexion Brush
I normally use a beauty sponge to apply my foundation, but the Ami Colé Complexion Brush has swayed me to the other side. The soft, flexible brush fibers make it easy to distribute foundation, blush, or bronzer evenly. Whenever I use this, my makeup has a gorgeous airbrushed finish. TLDR: This is one of the best foundation brushes ever.
4U By Tia Leave In Conditioner
Tia Mowry’s new hair brand, 4U By Tia, works wonders for my curls. During my last wash day, I used the entire line and was left with hydrated, bouncy curls. However, the Leave-In Curl Cream is my favorite product from the line. It’s lightweight, moisturizing, and enhances definition.
Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Necessaire The Body Cream
I’ve been taking my body care routine more seriously these days to help combat dry winter skin. The Body Cream from Necessaire contains five ceramides, niacinamide, and colloidal oatmeal to soothe and protect the skin. The formula is ultra creamy and keeps my skin smooth and hydrated all day. Plus, the packaging is very luxe.
Christian Louboutin Les Yeux Noirs
It's no surprise that I'm raving about a new mascara every month, but I promise this one is really good. Les Yeux Noirs Volumaxima Mascara delivers major volume and length that actually caught me by surprise. The unique brush coats and separates every single one of my lashes minus the flakes, and the formula is super pigmented. 10/10 would recommend.
Bella Cacciatore, news editor
Rhode Beauty Barrier Restore Cream
It took me a few months to really give this cream a chance, but now that I have, I’m hooked. It’s the perfect no-frills moisturizer that doesn’t break me out or irritate me and instantly makes my skin feel plump and comforted. It’s great under makeup—no pilling or greasy residue—and is the perfect way to lock in my oil serum at night for extra hydration. I already have a backup tube at the ready since I know it’s bound to go out of stock.
KS and Co Sheer Tinted Brow Gel
I’ve been off of tinted brow gels for a while now since so many of them are way too pigmented and leave my already dark brows looking crazy. Leave it to celebrity brow whisper, Kristie Streicher, to create the sheer brow gel of my dreams. It has a touch of pigment for a subtle tinted effect but doesn’t look heavy or waxy. I love the shorter wand that’s so easy to control, meaning I’m not left with tinted goo around my brows. While the sheer tint is the real draw here, the formula is also A+ and gives me fluffy brows that stay all day without the crunch.
Lisa Eldridge Gloss Embrace
Since they launched, I’ve loved these hybrid gloss balms, but the just-launched shades took my love to the next level. I’m particularly fond of Sorcery, an ideal ‘90s brown that makes me look like I tried but not too much. They have a glass-like shine but are never sticky and hydrate my Sahara dry lips. I have one in every bag.
Madeline Hirsch, news director
Ourself Daily Purifying Cleanser
Skincare brand Ourself just came out with a yummy new cleanser, and I’m obsessed. Usually, I opt for an oil formula—I like things that are gentle and melty—but this is a gel-to-foam formula I actually enjoy. It emulsifies beautifully, and thanks to its focus on maintaining your skin’s PH balance, my face feels soft and nourished after applying it while clearing away makeup and other impurities. I can’t wait to use it as a follow-up to my favorite oil formula and level up my double cleansing ritual.
Ceremonia Weightless Hydration Wash Day
I tried Ceremonia’s weightless wash day combo this month, and I’m officially a fan. It’s an incredible duo if you’ve ever struggled with conditioners weighing down your hair (I know I have). Personally, I like a lot of volume, and this helps keep my hair weightless and bouncy after a wash while still delivering the moisture it craves. Plus, the product’s scent is gorgeous and subtle, so it won’t overpower your fragrance of choice.
Jones Road Beauty The Best Blush
Blush is an everyday necessity for me, and right now, this product from Jones Road is my go-to. My favorite shade is called "Sandy," but it’s really more of a baby pink—with a hint of mauve for extra depth than a red-orange shade. If you’re not a powder girl, I still urge you to try this one because, well, neither am I. It’s buildable, and, surprisingly, mixes well with all my glowy complexion products. Hot tip: I love underpainting with a bit of highlighter and then using this blush on top for a lit-from-within rosy cheek. Trust me, it'll make you at least consider swapping out your cream formulas.
Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioner
I usually don't end up loving spray leave-in conditioners for technical reasons: Spray nozzles are rarely user-friendly and trigger my carpal tunnel. This one doesn't break my fingers to apply and spritzes out a silky, hydrating conditioning formula I have been obsessed with for wash-and-gos. When I use this, I never have to douse my hair in water or layer on additional products because my curls are left soft and defined. My only complaint? I wish it came in a bigger bottle because I run through this quickly—it's that good.
Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo
I am not a sheer coverage foundation girlie. I have hyperpigmentation, so I opt for formulas that cover my dark spots. However, a recent meeting with Patrick Ta taught me that you don't always need a cake-face foundation. Instead, the right formula with a great application should be enough to complete the job. This compact proves Ta's theory correct. I'm wearing it in these photos, and my blemishes are covered, but my skin still looks polished and radiant. Ta applied it on my skin with his dual-ended brush in a stippling motion to achieve an undetectable finish. The formula is beautiful and has quickly become my daily go-to foundation.
Soap and Glory Peach Please Body Scrub
A good body scrub to end my weekend wash day pampering routine has done my skin good. This one, in particular, has been a favorite. If you're at first intimated by the peachy marketing, fearful you'll smell like you did in high school, I can assure you this scent has a mix of fruity and smoky notes that feel sophisticated and fun. It gently sloughs away dead skin and keeps me smooth without making my limbs feel dry. It's the perfect addition to your shower caddy with spring on the horizon.