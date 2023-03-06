Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Picks We Tried in February

We're a few days into March, and we can't believe warmer weather, and later sunsets are on the horizon. Still, it doesn't mean that there wasn't a good roster of beauty products that made our February memorable. From shampoos and conditioners that make our hair happy to mascaras and body scrubs that smell heavenly, we're dishing on all our favorite products from February ahead.

Olivia Hancock, editor Olivia Hancock/Byrdie Ami Cole The Complexion Brush Ami Cole View On Amicole.com I normally use a beauty sponge to apply my foundation, but the Ami Colé Complexion Brush has swayed me to the other side. The soft, flexible brush fibers make it easy to distribute foundation, blush, or bronzer evenly. Whenever I use this, my makeup has a gorgeous airbrushed finish. TLDR: This is one of the best foundation brushes ever.

4U By Tia Leave In Conditioner 4U By Tia View On Walmart Tia Mowry’s new hair brand, 4U By Tia, works wonders for my curls. During my last wash day, I used the entire line and was left with hydrated, bouncy curls. However, the Leave-In Curl Cream is my favorite product from the line. It’s lightweight, moisturizing, and enhances definition.



Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Jasmine Phillips/Byrdie Necessaire The Body Cream Necessaire View On Necessaire.com I’ve been taking my body care routine more seriously these days to help combat dry winter skin. The Body Cream from Necessaire contains five ceramides, niacinamide, and colloidal oatmeal to soothe and protect the skin. The formula is ultra creamy and keeps my skin smooth and hydrated all day. Plus, the packaging is very luxe.

Christian Louboutin Les Yeux Noirs View On Saks Fifth Avenue It's no surprise that I'm raving about a new mascara every month, but I promise this one is really good. Les Yeux Noirs Volumaxima Mascara delivers major volume and length that actually caught me by surprise. The unique brush coats and separates every single one of my lashes minus the flakes, and the formula is super pigmented. 10/10 would recommend.



Bella Cacciatore, news editor Bella Cacciatore/Byrdie Rhode Beauty Barrier Restore Cream 4 Rhode Beauty View On Rhodeskin.com It took me a few months to really give this cream a chance, but now that I have, I’m hooked. It’s the perfect no-frills moisturizer that doesn’t break me out or irritate me and instantly makes my skin feel plump and comforted. It’s great under makeup—no pilling or greasy residue—and is the perfect way to lock in my oil serum at night for extra hydration. I already have a backup tube at the ready since I know it’s bound to go out of stock.

KS and Co Sheer Tinted Brow Gel KS and CO View On Theksandco.com I’ve been off of tinted brow gels for a while now since so many of them are way too pigmented and leave my already dark brows looking crazy. Leave it to celebrity brow whisper, Kristie Streicher, to create the sheer brow gel of my dreams. It has a touch of pigment for a subtle tinted effect but doesn’t look heavy or waxy. I love the shorter wand that’s so easy to control, meaning I’m not left with tinted goo around my brows. While the sheer tint is the real draw here, the formula is also A+ and gives me fluffy brows that stay all day without the crunch.

Lisa Eldridge Gloss Embrace Lisa Eldridge View On Lisaeldridge.com Since they launched, I’ve loved these hybrid gloss balms, but the just-launched shades took my love to the next level. I’m particularly fond of Sorcery, an ideal ‘90s brown that makes me look like I tried but not too much. They have a glass-like shine but are never sticky and hydrate my Sahara dry lips. I have one in every bag.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Madeline Hirsch/Byrdie Ourself Daily Purifying Cleanser Ourself View On Ourself.com Skincare brand Ourself just came out with a yummy new cleanser, and I’m obsessed. Usually, I opt for an oil formula—I like things that are gentle and melty—but this is a gel-to-foam formula I actually enjoy. It emulsifies beautifully, and thanks to its focus on maintaining your skin’s PH balance, my face feels soft and nourished after applying it while clearing away makeup and other impurities. I can’t wait to use it as a follow-up to my favorite oil formula and level up my double cleansing ritual.

Ceremonia Weightless Hydration Wash Day Ceremonia View On Ceremonia.com I tried Ceremonia’s weightless wash day combo this month, and I’m officially a fan. It’s an incredible duo if you’ve ever struggled with conditioners weighing down your hair (I know I have). Personally, I like a lot of volume, and this helps keep my hair weightless and bouncy after a wash while still delivering the moisture it craves. Plus, the product’s scent is gorgeous and subtle, so it won’t overpower your fragrance of choice.

Jones Road Beauty The Best Blush Jones Road Beauty View On Jonesroadbeauty.com Blush is an everyday necessity for me, and right now, this product from Jones Road is my go-to. My favorite shade is called "Sandy," but it’s really more of a baby pink—with a hint of mauve for extra depth than a red-orange shade. If you’re not a powder girl, I still urge you to try this one because, well, neither am I. It’s buildable, and, surprisingly, mixes well with all my glowy complexion products. Hot tip: I love underpainting with a bit of highlighter and then using this blush on top for a lit-from-within rosy cheek. Trust me, it'll make you at least consider swapping out your cream formulas.