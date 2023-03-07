Editors' Picks: The Best Fashion Pieces We Wore in February

Somehow, the Byrdie team managed to do this (though I cheated and ran off to Mexico for the first week—would recommend!), and we found some great style pieces while we were at it. Below, read all about our favorites from February.

As a February Aquarius, I feel comfortable saying that February is probably the worst month of the year. It's dark, cold, and somehow drags on forever despite only being (usually) 28 days long. It's a hard month for those who already hate getting out of bed in the winter, let alone getting dressed during it.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Madeline Hirsch Mistress Rocks Black Knit Cardigan with Detachable Vegan Fur Mistress Rocks View On Houseofcb.com View On Mistressrocks.com Since acquiring this sweater a month ago, I've worn it no less than six times. It’s the perfect piece for winter layering, and I love the removable faux fur cuffs and collar. It’s great as a cardigan over a tank or tee, but it also works on its own as a crop top. This knit is versatile, cozy, and chic—basically everything I want this February. Jeffrey Campbell Ecolier Platform Mary-Janes Jeffrey Campbell View On Jeffreycampbellshoes.com I’m in my Mary Jane era, and these are my current favorites. I have them in black (these shoes look super cute with tights and a mini skirt), but this fun teal pair is on sale. Get them before they’re gone—seriously, you won’t regret it.

Erika Harwood, senior style editor Erika Harwood Rumer Tropez Crop Rumer View On Rumerthelabel.com Rumer Tropez Skirt Rumer View On Rumerthelabel.com I'd been saving this set from Rumer specifically for my vacation to Mexico City, and it ended up being the best thing I wore all week. Both the skirt and crop top offer enough stretch so that it sits comfortably on the body, all while giving you the absolute best silhouette. This is a statement set made for vacations and summer nights out. Mansur Gavriel M Frame Baguette Mansur Gavriel View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Coggles.com A brown handbag is a closet must-have, yet I have somehow gone years without one. The M Frame Baguette from Mansur Gavriel filled this void to perfection. It's a classic shoulder bag, but with a unique double zipper and geometric shape. This is a bag I can see staying in my collection for... well, ever. Echo Give Me Butterflies 35" Silk Square Echo View On Echonewyork.com Silk scarves had their moment in the limelight last summer, but the truth is they will never go out of style. With endless ways to style them and so many options available—from vintage to brand spankin' new—it's always good to have a few of these at the ready. Like much of the world, I'm going through a butterfly phase, so this scarf from Echo is my current favorite.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Jasmine Phillips H&M Oversized Twill Coat H&M View On Hm.com Introducing my favorite coat of all time: H&M's Oversized Twill Coat in cerise. The color instantly made me add it to my cart, but the material has truly held up to the test of a cold New York City day. Most of my coats are black or tan, so bringing this pink stunner into the mix gave me a great dose of dopamine. I always get compliments every time I wear it. While the exact coat is sold out, you can find similar cheerful coats on Nasty Gal ($114) and New York & Company ($80). Charles & Keith Gabine Saddle Bag in Black Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com I've been obsessed with Charles & Keith designs lately, so when I was on the hunt for a new black purse, I knew exactly where to look. The brand's Gabine Saddle Bag is the perfect size for holding my necessities, plus the quality is top-notch. I've been eyeing the brand's spring collection as well, so stay tuned for my March pick.

Star Donaldson, senior social media editor Star Donaldson Tini Lux Tennis Necklace Tini Lux View On Tinilux.com Lately, I have a taste for bling, but I have pretty sensitive skin when it comes to jewelry. My skin is reactive, so when I have certain metals on I itch and scratch, which leads to obvious redness on my olive undertones. Tini Lux creates pieces made of unalloyed titanium and implant-grade titanium, which means they're safe for sensitive skin, allergen-free, and sustainable. I've been a fan of the brand's earrings for a while now, but lately, I've been loving this crystal tennis necklace. It’s sparkly but not overwhelming, and it pairs perfectly with my other gold necklaces. This piece takes my looks from day to night while providing the perfect pop of bling, which has made it my current going-out essential. Nice as Heck Mohair Bark Cardigan Nice as Heck View On Niceasheck.com I love a good layering moment, and this cardigan is my latest obsession. It's made from a luxurious, cozy wool blend, it's thick, and it has a boxy fit that works well as an oversized look. I decided to get a larger size for a roomy vibe that can also work as a dress/full-coverage piece, and the V-neck shape allows for perfect layering. This is the kind of sweater that I'll keep for a long time, as its neutral tone pairs beautifully with many different looks.

Olivia Hancock, editor Olivia Hancock AFRM Ella Side Ruched Cutout Dress AFRM View On Saksoff5th.com Black body-con dresses are incredibly versatile—this one from AFRM is the perfect example, as it's simple enough for chill outings but still sophisticated enough for more formal occasions. I've worn it both while running around the city and to a fancy birthday dinner. I rented this dress for the month through Nuuly, but I'm so tempted to keep it and wear it all spring.