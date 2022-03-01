Editors' Picks: The Best Products We Tried in February

February was a month of variety, having brought about new products from every category of the beauty space. That means Team Byrdie’s most recent go-tos were especially varied this month, matching the ever-changing weather and overall mood. At first glance, they might seem very different from one another, but the below products all made our list for one reason: They made us feel like our best selves. You'll find a mix of unique scents that upped our spirits, nourishing skincare with notably comfortable (read: not sticky or slimy) textures, and innovative makeup formulas that met our needs to a T. Ahead, see our picks for February.

Jesa Marie Calaor, editor



White Barn Coconut Sandalwood Three-Wick Candle $27 Shop

Bath and Body Works masterminded some of the most iconic fragrances. (Fun fact: I doused myself in Sweet Pea on my first date.) The brand can add its White Barn line's Coconut Sandalwood candle to the list of memorable scents. It fills the room with a unique blend of coconut, sandalwood, musk, and jasmine that's inherently nostalgic—bringing me to new levels of calm. If I could, I would have this candle burning 24/7.

Orpheus Resurrection Bio-Shield Cream $102 Shop

This winter’s unpredictable weather has wreaked havoc on my skin. My thirstiest patches have actually started chapping, and laying makeup over it makes them extra noticeable. To help soothe my face, I’ve been layering hydrating serums under this moisturizer, which is swirled with barrier-strengthening ceramides, vitamin E, and niacinamide. It immediately calms inflamed areas and coddles my complexion for hours.

Karli Bendlin, senior editor



Merit Signature Lip $26 Shop

As a diehard lip balm fan, I was beyond excited to try Merit's new Signature Lip, which promises to deliver the color payoff of a lipstick with the comfortable wear of a balm. From the moment I swiped on the creamy, lightweight formula, I knew it was a winner. It feels like nothing on my lips, but it leaves behind a soft flush of color that's more akin to a lip stain than a traditional lipstick. Plus, the '90s-inspired shade range is full of stunning neutrals, from deep browns to subtle berry hues.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor



Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm $23 Shop

I've been really into quality lip balms lately because it's cold and I'm home almost always, so my lipsticks and glosses have taken a backseat for the time being. With balms the current star of the show, I need a product that provides moisture, and Summer Friday's Lip Butter Balm fits the bill. The ingredients include shea and murumuru seed butter to help soothe and condition my lips, while the vegan waxes add shine. I especially love the subtle nude shade options, which add the perfect amount of color. While the delicious-smelling brown sugar shade I tried is limited edition and currently out of stock, this nourishing formula is sure to be equally as amazing in the two options still available.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Divine Blush in Electric Bloom $38 Shop

Blush used to scare me. I was afraid of applying it in the wrong place or using too much, but as they say on TikTok, "gorgeous, gorgeous girls always wear blush," and that's really the only inspiration I need to turn up the volume on my cheeks. Pat McGrath's Divine Blush in Electric Bloom is such a pretty and pigmented color, and I love how the demi-matte, buildable formula allows you to add as little or as much as you want without looking like you're overdoing it. It complements rich skin tones so well.

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum $108 Shop

Introducing my current signature scent: Valentino's Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum, with key notes of blackcurrant, jasmine grandiflorum, and bourbon vanilla that create a sweet and warm floral feel. The sophisticated scent lasts all day (as do the compliments), and honestly, I have to stop myself from using it every single day because it's just that good. The edgy, studded bottle is the cherry on top.

Holly Rhue, senior editor



Fresh Floral Recovery Calming Mask $68 Shop

I have been using this mask all winter long, and it has truly saved me. I use it whenever I'm feeling dry and dull and want to give my skin a nice boost of radiance while calming down redness. It's my secret weapon whenever I'm wind-burned from my NYC commute and headed to a nice dinner—it instantly calms everything down.

It Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Shadow Stick in Super Slate $24 Shop

I love the look of eyeshadow but hate to fuss with powder flying everywhere. These new shadow sticks from It Cosmetics are really it. They go on super smooth and creamy (no dragging your eyelid around everywhere) and stay put all day long.

Vuori Daydream Crew in Azure Heather $58 Shop

And just like that, I can't stop wearing Vuori. My secret to making sure I don't skip my morning workout is that I sleep in my workout clothes, which means my activewear has to be super cozy. This top is so buttery and luxurious-feeling, it makes me feel like *that girl* even when I'm shaking through planks.

Olivia Hancock, editor



Poundcake Cake Batter in Strawberry $24 Shop

Poundcake develops red lipsticks tailored to provide full, highly pigmented coverage for your unique skin and lip tone. The brand’s founder, Camille Bell, recommended I try the Strawberry shade first, and I’m obsessed with it. The semi-matte formula goes on so smoothly and feels comfortable on my lips.

Bounce Curl Moisture Balance Leave-In Conditioner $24 Shop

I’ve been a fan of Bounce Curl since high school, and the brand’s leave-in conditioner works wonders for my curls. It’s infused with five ancient Mediterranean oils (Egyptian neroli, jojoba, olive, fenugreek, and argan) that help to hydrate and soften strands. I always love how my hair looks and feels after using it.

Erika Harwood, senior style editor



Merde No2 Magnifique Toilette Drops $22 Shop

In the words of Beverly Hills' own Lisa Rinna: You better believe I'm going to talk about it. What we do in the bathroom isn't always glamorous, but Merde No2 drops kind of are. Simply go about your business, add a dropper once you're done, and it's like nothing ever happened. The best part might be that the bottle is nice enough for an Instagrammable bathroom display, and it doesn't hurt that the brand name is a bit of a conversation starter. Everybody poops, but not everybody has drops they want to brag about.

Byredo Mumbai Noise Eau de Parfum $196 Shop

Lately, I've been on the hunt for a unique scent that hasn't been loved to death by everyone in the greater Williamsburg area. Enter Byredo's Mumbai Noise: It plays to my love of woodsy fragrances, but with its own blend of sweet and spicy notes. There's nothing else on the market quite like it—this is the scent for people looking to feel (and smell) like an original.

Star Donaldson, senior social media editor



Mayvenn Wigs Edgy Edna $160 Shop

What can I say? Wigs are my new thing—and what's special about this one is it’s completely ready to wear right out of the box. The first thing I noticed was the quality of the hair: It's super soft, looks full, and has a shiny (but not too shiny) finish. The bang helps to disguise any braids or wig cap that you might have underneath, making it super easy to install at home. This is now my go-to wig for whenever I want a chic, low-key hairstyle or I need to run a quick errand.

Pveath Self Adhesive Pearl Stickers $10 Shop

We all know eye gems are having a big moment, but let’s talk about pearls in particular. These pearls were an impulse purchase from Amazon, but I’m super glad I got them. They come in a pack of 990 pieces, which is more than enough to do anything you can imagine. I’ve worn them by themselves and with lash glue as an adhesive, and they work for hours either way. I find that when I want to enhance my makeup look just a bit, these pearls have a softer and more elegant effect than gems.

Jergens Extra Moisturizing Hand Wash in Cherry Almond $3 Shop

My eczema has been a little wild this winter, especially on my hands. Finding this moisturizing hand soap was a major win—it's dermatologist-tested and formulated to deliver nourishing ingredients to the skin. Most importantly, it's moisturizing so that I don't have to worry about over-washing my hands this winter. It's also extremely affordable, so it’s a no-brainer to put it by every sink in my apartment.

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor



Aavrani Purifying Oil Cleanser $36 Shop

I love a rich, luxurious cleansing oil that takes the day off without leaving a slimy residue on my skin, and this one fits the bill. It’s formulated with sandalwood oil, camellia flowers, and aloe to cleanse and soothe at the end of the day. The natural scent is also super relaxing—perfect for a few deep inhales before bedtime.

Soap & Glory Perfect Zen Bath Milk $11 Shop

On the topic of bedtime, I’ve also been trying to be more intentional with creating a relaxing nightly routine with products meant to calm the skin and senses. Soap & Glory’s new Perfect Zen collection has been my favorite as of late. I keep the bath milk and body scrub in my shower caddy to buff away dead skin and keep my body (and bathroom) smelling great.

Mad Rabbit Tattoo Balm $20 Shop

I have eight tattoos and am always open to more, so having products that help heal fresh ink (and keep older pieces fresh) is important. I recently got a new piece courtesy of Mad Rabbit and was able to experience its product collection firsthand. My tattoo artist used the Soothing Balm on my ink immediately after application, which gave my flared-up skin a nice cooling effect. I’ve been moisturizing with the Tattoo Balm (the vanilla fragrance is heavenly) to prevent my new ink from scabbing. It’s super hydrating in general, so you can smooth it on other rough parts of your body (like heels and elbows) when they need extra love.