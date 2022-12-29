Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Picks We Tried in December

December is officially over, and the year is coming to a close. While we're all tying up loose ends at work and putting the final ribbons on last-minute shopping, we've still been carving out time to dabble in some new beauty products. In the last stretch of the year, we've grown fond of lash-lengthening products, body oils that make us feel like expensive cashmere, and home fragrances that set a relaxing vibe. Ahead, we're dishing on all of our favorites.

Star Donaldson, senior social media editor

Star Donaldson Hairvivi Noelle High-Quality Human Hair Wigs HD Lace Brown Highlights 5 Hairvivi View On Hairvivi.com Wigs are everywhere these days, so picking a good one feels more overwhelming than ever. I'm less savvy than most of the wig girlies online who can cut, style, and lay their wig professionally from home, so I need a wig that is beginner friendly. Hairvivi wigs exceeded my expectations for an HD lace wig. The wigs are customizable, from the hair's texture to the length, the color of the lace, and the desired part. When I got mine in the mail only five weeks after ordering, I was shocked by how many beginner-friendly tools came with the wig. I have confidently restyled and adjusted the wig myself with ease. I've had this wig for about two months, and it hasn't lost its shine or smooth texture even after heat styling and using hair spray. This wig rivals some more expensive wigs in my collection, and I'm eager to order another style. Unfortunately, my exact wig is sold out, but this Noelle HD Lace Wig is similar and just as beautiful. Nest Fragrances Holiday Reed Diffuser 4.5 Nest New York View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Dermstore While I'm a huge candle girl, I only like to burn them for a few hours for a clean burn, and I like to watch them to make sure nothing happens. I've recently incorporated my Nest Diffuser into my home fragrance routine, which has solved all of my problems. Nest's entire Holiday line is special; after testing every scent, there wasn't one that I didn't love. My current rotation is the Holiday fragrance, which has a pleasant festive scent without being over-the-top with candy canes and gingerbread. It has notes of pine, pomegranate, cinnamon, vanilla, mandarin orange, and clove. It's the perfect homey scent for this time of year, and I don't have to worry about it running out soon. It has a shelf life of 90 days, and I'm about on day 20, and it is still the most enjoyable part about coming in from the cold. This scent is a limited edition, so grab it while you can.



Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Jasmine Phillips Dior Lip Glow Oil 4.9 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Dior.com I am slightly embarrassed by how late I am to the Dior Lip Glow Oil train, but it's better late than never, right? This lip oil deserves all of the hype and praise it has received because it is truly that good. I have the shade mahogany, which provides a subtle brown tint and high shine. My lips haven't stayed this hydrated for such a long period with any other product I've tried this year—over two hours later, I'm shocked that I don't have to reapply.

Mielle Organics Avocado Moisturizing Hair Milk 4.4 Mielle Organics View On Ulta View On Target View On Bed Bath & Beyond I typically stick to my staples regarding hair products, but I'm so happy I tried Mielle's Avocado Moisturizing Hair Milk because the results are excellent. I like to use this product as a leave-in with a heavier cream, but I used it one day to refresh a braid out last week, and my hair was super shiny and defined. The formula is infused with a blend of extracted botanicals and certified organic ingredients to provide lasting hydration.



Jill Di Donato, senior commerce editor Jill Di Donato Lawless Hold Up Soft Set Creamy Eyebrow Wax Lawless View On Sephora View On Lawlessbeauty.com I've been working on growing my brows after plucking them way too much over the years (and an unfortunate incident with a razor when I was too young to know better). The Lawless Hold Up Soft Set Creamy Brow Wax helped me fill in as the stragglers grew out—it contains argan oil, so it's ultra-conditioning and looks natural enough that I'd apply it every day as motivation to stay away from my tweezers. They may not be super fluffy yet, but they're on their way, which means a lot. UMA Santal Silk Body Oil Uma View On Umaoils.com I am a Le Labo Santal 33 devotee and have been for years, but after trying the new UMA Santal Silk Body Oil, I'm experiencing sandalwood in a new way. This blend has hints of cardamom and cedarwood and is still smokey and woodsy but also slightly sweet. The scent is lightweight enough that I can still wear my usual fragrance without interrupting the profile but aromatic enough that the application is a sensual experience and a lovely post-shower ritual. The Koop Dinner In Brooklyn Leather & Smoke The Koop View On Thekoopnewyork.com Born and raised in Brooklyn, I was skeptical of a candle with a scent profile that claimed to capture the borough's vibe, but after trying The Koop's Dinner In Brooklyn, I'm hooked. I can't stomach saccharine floral candles any time of year, especially in winter. I'll be burning this candle down to the wick in my garden apartment all season long because the smokey, amber, and suede aroma is that cool.

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor Aimee Simeon Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Serum Infused Lash Primer for Mascara Maybelline View On Amazon When it comes to my lashes, I'm a two-coats-and-done girl. I've never subscribed to using lash primers because they just feel like an extra step. However, Maybelline proved that extra step worth it with its new Sky High Primer. I was introduced to the launch by celebrity makeup artist Camille Thompson, who applied a thorough coat of this before using the brand's Sky High Mascara and—woah. I was blown away by how long and wispy my lashes were. This primer formula made the difference between a regular mascara job and one that got me tons of compliments throughout the night. It's worth spending a few extra seconds putting this on.