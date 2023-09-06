Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in August

August brings some of the hottest days of the year, and with that comes its own set of beauty challenges—we're all constantly figuring out how to keep our hair looking its best, hydrate our skin without overwhelming it, and create makeup looks that are fun yet easy to wear. (If you're reading this amidst an early fall heat wave, you know these priorities remain as important as ever.) Luckily, our editors have been testing products galore and have found plenty of late-summer solutions, from lightweight face oils and essences to beachy scents to glossy lip products that help us transition into our favorite fall neutrals. Keep reading for our August 2023 editors' picks , so you too can fill your cabinets with easy yet on-trend beauty solutions.

Caitlyn Martyn, commerce writer Byrdie The 7 Virtues Coconut Sun Eau de Parfum The 7 Virtues View On Sephora View On The7virtues.com Fragrance is probably my favorite beauty category, and The 7 Virtues is one of the brands I turn to most often. Not only does the brand partner with initiatives in nations struck by war or strife in what it calls “Make Perfume, Not War,” but it also sources its ingredients from natural, organic, and fair-trade essential oils. My latest obsession is the brand’s Coconut Sun scent, which I can only describe as summer in a bottle. It’s got notes of coconut water, fresh citrus, gourmand vanilla, and sustainably sourced jasmine, to name a few. Best of all, the brand partnered with Charity Water, a non-profit organization that supports the building of sustainable water projects in Ethiopia, for this fragrance. Sephora Collection Retractable Rouge Gel Lip Liner Sephora Collection View On Sephora I’m always in the market for a new lip combo, and this month, my go-to was Sephora Collection's Retractable Rouge Gel Lip Liner in Nothin' But Nude and Tower 28's ShineOn Lip Jelly in Cashew. I’ve been a fan of the lip gloss for years now, but the liner is newer to me, and it’s become the backbone of many of my makeup looks while I’ve been traveling a ton over the last few weeks. I love the rich color, the silky, matte finish, and the fact that it’s retractable, which makes getting ready on the go significantly easier. With this pencil, I never have to worry about a dull tip or whether or not I’ve remembered to pack a sharpener—I just apply (in my case, over-line) and I’m done.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor Byrdie EspressOh BOhlmy Nourishing Lip Gloss EspressOh View On Espressoh.com I’ll grab a lip gloss over a lipstick any day, and EspressOh’s latest launch is my new favorite. Ingredients include natural butters and arabica seed oil to deliver an instant boost of hydration—no stickiness here!—while the brand's signature coffee scent is like a little pick-me-up for my lips. I’m a fan of the Caffé shade as it gives my lips a nice tint, but you also can’t go wrong with the classic clear. SheaMoisture Apple Cider Vinegar Anti-Dandruff Leave-In SheaMoisture View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target SheaMoisture’s new anti-dandruff collection as been a great addition to my summer haircare routine, especially while wearing protective styles like cornrows. The leave-in conditioner contains apple cider vinegar, vitamin B3, and salicylic acid to soothe the scalp while getting rid of itchiness and flaking. The applicator helps with even distribution across my scalp, and a little goes a long way.

Shannon Bauer, senior commerce editor Byrdie Huda Beauty 1 Coat Wow! Extra Volumizing and Lifting Mascara 4.6 Huda Beauty View On Sephora View On Hudabeauty.com I love mascara. I always have several open at a time that I'm testing, and I think it's fun to see how brands continue to update formulas in a category with minimal innovation. This Huda Beauty launch might be my favorite of the year: It's a spiky brush, which typically isn't my favorite, but it combs through each lash for separation and definition. Funnily enough to the name, the second coat is the star. The first coat is sufficient for "normal" amounts of mascara, but I prefer a bit of drama, and coat two really brings it. YSE Beauty The Problem Solver Brightening Treatment YSE Beauty View On Ysebeauty.com YSE Beauty—Molly Sims's skincare line—quietly surprised me. The packaging is pretty, and the formulas are luxe. I've been smoothing The Problem Solver—a mix of tranexamic acid, niacinamide, and licorice root—on my neck and chest daily to improve discoloration from sun damage (I can tell I wasn't as diligent about SPF in this area over the years). The thicker, more moisturizing formula is ideal for this area (my neck and chest are drier than my face), and I'm seeing results. Image Skincare Prevention+ Clear Solar Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Image Skincare View On Dermstore View On Beautifiedyou.com View On Imageskincare.com I've been using this SPF 30 formula for about a month, and I'm really loving it. It's a thick, totally clear gel, and the texture is similar to a silicone primer, so it sits well under makeup. It's water-resistant plus I never have to worry about it stinging my eyes or pilling, all key factors in it becoming a go-to daily sunscreen for me.

Ali Webb, associate editor Byrdie Sun Bum Revitalizing Air Dry Cream Sun Bum View On Amazon View On Ulta View On CVS For a while now, I've been trying various solutions to let the texture of my hair live its best life. It has some natural waves that are visible when it's wet, but it takes ages to dry and usually gets weighed down in the process. This air dry cream from Sun Bum is a major step in the right direction, securing more volume and texture than I've been able to maintain before. I've been scrunching it in shortly after showering, letting it sit for a while before bed in the brand's microfiber towel, then finishing the dry process with a diffuser in the morning. R+Co Bleu Blonded Brightening Shampoo R+Co View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Bluemercury.com As a lifelong warm-toned blonde, purple shampoo is key in my routine to avoid brassiness, especially in the summer. This recent launch from R+Co's sustainably minded Bleu line effectively neutralizes tones with violet flower, plus it features lilac stem cells, vitamins B & E, shea butter, vegan keratin, and the brand's signature Bleu complex to help repair damage, add shine, and provide deep nourishment. All in all, it's a blonde girl's dream, and I love how soft and bright my hair has been after each use. Bubble Float On Soothing Facial Oil Bubble View On Ulta View On Walmart View On Hellobubble.com I love a good face oil to seal in my nightly skincare routine and provide slip for my gua sha, but anyone who's explored this corner of the market probably knows there are two main issues: Face oils can be expensive, plus many formulas run a bit greasy and heavy. This option from Bubble is a game-changer, as it's lightweight and accessibly priced. I've been using it for the past few weeks, and it's definitely been helping my skin to stay hydrated and avoid irritation—all while making my routine feel a bit more luxe, just as a face oil should.

Alyssa Kaplan, commerce writer Byrdie Rhode Glazing Milk Ceramide Facial Essence Rhode View On Rhodeskin.com With so much launching at all times, I give bonus points to brands that bring something unique and different to the market—and Rhode did that with this new moisturizing essence. Formulated with a blend of peptides, magnesium, and other nourishing ingredients, the lightweight texture provides the perfect hydration boost in between cleanser and moisturizer. It's lightweight yet creamy enough to apply straight from your hands, and I adore that it gives my skin a dewy Hailey Bieber glow. I have no doubt it will be a daily staple for me as the weather gets cooler. Merit Solo Shadow Cream-to-Powder Soft Matte Eyeshadow Merit View On Sephora View On Meritbeauty.com Eyeshadow has never been easier than it is now with this cream-to-power formula from Merit. The lightweight, easy-to-blend texture is ideal for a one-and-done matte eyeshadow look. Simply apply it to your lids with your fingertips and diffuse the edges with a fluffy brush—once it's set, you've got a sophisticated look that lasts all day. I adore the elevated neutrals and deeper hues that the brand chose for the range, and I also appreciate that these shadows work either on their own or layered with powder shadows for more dimension. Milk Makeup Odyssey Hydrating Non-Sticky Lip Oil Gloss Milk Makeup View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Milkmakeup.com It was love at first swipe for me with this lip gloss-oil hybrid: It's creamy and not at all sticky, it's comfortable and moisturizing on the lips, and it delivers a glassy finish that instantly gives the appearance of a fuller pout. The range comes in everyday neutrals and fun pops of color, and I appreciate that some have light-reflecting shimmer while others are shimmer-free. This formula is a new staple in my everyday makeup rotation, and it's the perfect hydrating pick for fall. Live Tinted Hueskin Serum Concealer Live Tinted View On Ulta View On Livetinted.com I'm extremely picky when it comes to concealer—I want something that offers significant coverage, doesn't emphasize fine lines under my eyes, and has a natural, skin-like finish. This new formula from Live Tinted checks those boxes and then some. The consistency is rich and creamy without looking or feeling heavy, and just one swipe offers the coverage I desire. It sits beautifully under setting powder and lasts all day long with minimal creasing or fading. If you've been searching for a new full-coverage concealer, I highly recommend this one.

Eden Stuart, editor Byrdie CTZN Cosmetics Lipstroke CTZN Cosmetics View On Nordstrom View On Ctzncosmetics.com CTZN's Lipstroke lip liners have a wonderful, smooth formula, to be clear, but honestly, I just want to take a moment to swoon over the shades. As someone with naturally pigmented lips, I can't begin to tell you how many times I've gone in with a lip pencil just for it to fully disappear when it hits my mouth. These liners are so rich (even the neutrals) but blend like a dream—plus there are so many fun colors to choose from. I've probably been using the plummy Das the most, but I can't wait to play with deep espresso shade Quatorze as the weather cools down. Before these hit my desk, I was seriously only using lip liners from two brands. Now, I've definitely added a third. Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Cream & Powder Blush Duo Patrick Ta View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Patrickta.com Sticking to the theme of shades: I was already a fan of Patrick Ta's viral Major Headlines blushes, but the trio of shades the brand just dropped—She's Wanted, She's Giving, and She's Flushed—are, well, major. She's Flushed is pretty much the perfect everyday shade (a soft peachy pink), She's Giving is such a beautiful Barbie pink that it makes me want to see the movie in theaters again, and She's Wanted is a gorgeous, fall-friendly berry that's begging to be worn with a vampy dark lip. I recently went on a trip and these were the only blushes I used—which, given my extensive makeup collection, is about as ringing an endorsement as I can give.

Madeline Hirsch, news director Byrdie Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara Anastasia Beverly Hills View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta I’m not going to lie—it actually took me a second to get used to this mascara. I’m used to having to do a million coats to get as much length and volume as I need, so I tend to really lay it on thick. But this mascara is so good at sculpting, less is actually more. Now that I’ve figured this formula out, I take her (Anastasia) everywhere with me. Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Makeupbymario.com They say there’s no faking a good night’s sleep, but not if Makeup by Mario has anything to say about. I mean—just look at this selfie. It seems like I’ve slept a hundred years and bathed in Erewhon green juice by how well-rested I look, but in actuality, my under-eye bags are more prominent than ever. I don’t know what I expected, but this formula overdelivered on all counts: finish, shade match, and feel. Do yourself a favor and grab one ASAP.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor Byrdie Chantecaille Wild Mustang Matte Eye Shade in Bay Chantecaille View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales I've never really been an eyeshadow girl (save for a dash of glitter on a night out), but ever since this single landed on my desk, I haven't been able to stop using it. Bay is the prettiest shade of rich brown that has a nice chocolate tone without feeling like a 2016 ultra-warm eyeshadow moment. The formula is unique with a matte base and the slightest hint of shimmer, and it couldn't be easier to wash over my entire lid with a fluffy brush. It adds some definition and a little grunge, and it looks even better as it wears through the day. While $56 can be extremely pricy for a single shade, it looks equally as expensive, so I think it's worth it, especially when I consider that I've never finished an eyeshadow shade in my life—though this might be the first. Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment Dr. Dennis Gross View On Sephora View On Dermstore View On Bloomingdales I've tried my fair share of lip plumpers, and they either are so uncomfortable but work, or feel like nothing but also do nothing. This is the first one that doesn't burn or sting—there's a bit of tingly heat, but nothing major—but still makes it look like I got subtle filler. It's nothing extreme, which I'm fine with, but my lips definitely look juicier, smoother, and taller. I love that it's packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides to hydrate my lips and help with fullness over time.

Star Donaldson, associate social media director Byrdie Caia Gold Coast Bronzer Caia View On Caiacosmetics.com It’s tough for me to find bronzers that I like. I often find that shade ranges are too fair or too deep for me, so I end up having to compromise one way or another. I was pleasantly surprised at how well the shade of this Caia bronzer complemented my blush, contour, and foundation to give me a subtle, natural sun-kissed glow. The formula is between a cream and powder, which I’ve found works to keep my skin hydrated and really allows the bronzer to sink in and stay put all day. What’s best about this product is how long it lasts—I’ve been using it all summer, and I’ve barely made a dent in it. Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint 4.9 Sephora View On Sephora View On Danessamyricksbeauty.com Danessa Myricks's new Yummy Skin Soothing Serum Skin Tint promises light coverage, but I’ve found it to be more light to medium, which is right up my alley. It seamlessly evens out my skin tone and covers lighter hyperpigmentation spots, and with anything darker, I’ve been able to easily blend concealer overtop. The first thing I noticed upon application was how hydrating the formula is—it blends out like a dream with my beauty blender and dries down to a radiant finish. During these especially hot days, I’ve been pairing it with some matte primers, and it yields a satin-like finish that lasts all day. It seems like every time I wear this foundation, I’m faced with rain, extreme humidity, or just sweating—and it has stood up to these conditions every time without separating or melting.