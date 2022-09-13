Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in August

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
August came and went quickly, and while the days were a blur, it was still the perfect time to reset our beauty routines. The month marks the end of summer and not-so-start of fall, allowing us time to tuck away our summer favorites and discover new items for fall. Ultimately, it was a great time for a beauty collection refresh, and we were reminded of some old favorites while introducing new staples. Among the products team Byrdie tried last month (and loved) are pigmented lipsticks (that won't smudge off during PSL season), budget-friendly body washes, and curl-friendly creams. Ahead, find all of the products we loved in August.
Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Yves Saint Laurent The Bold High Pigment Lipstick
Somewhere between bold color and comfy wear is Yves Saint Laurent's latest launch. The Bold lipstick range is the latest from the makeup house and is comparable to your most comfortable pair of designer heels. Available in 12 pigmented shades, the new YSL formula has a satin-texture, opaque color payoff, and a subtle shine, making each tube suitable for day or nighttime wear. My go-to shade has been Fearless Carnelian, a brick red-orange that I love to throw on with a bare face to look put together instantly.
Malin + Goetz Foaming Cream Cleanser
I packed the latest from Malin+Goetz (the brand's first new cleanser in ten years) on a recent trip, unsure what to expect. I have combination skin and seek out cleansers that remove makeup and impurities without turning my skin into sandpaper, and I was pleased to discover that this creamy formula does all that and then some. While most cream cleansers can be underwhelming and leave behind a slimy film, this one does a great job at making my skin feel clean, not stripped. It's packed with ceramides and fatty acids, left my skin feeling plump after each use, and now has a permanent spot in my at-home collection.
Oribe Curl Gelée
This curl gel isn't new, but I was recently reminded how much I love it while on set for a Byrdie shoot. A true all-in-one product, it adds shine, definition, and volume to my curls without weighing them down or causing flaking. My curls are never parched and look good for days on end after using this.
Bella Cacciatore, news editor
Innbeauty Project Glaze #8: Mystery Glaze Lip Oil
I'm a sucker for any lip product that promises a pH-adjusting, popsicle-y sheer pink stain, but this oil has quickly become my favorite of all time. The finish is shiny but not sticky and hydrates my bone-dry lips. When the shine fades, the pretty pink stain remains for hours. The best part? The spot-on Mystery Airhead flavor smells good enough to eat.
Fur KP Body Scrub
I don't really deal with KP—keratosis pilaris, or "chicken skin"—but I do deal with dry, rough, and overall blah body skin. This grainy—but not harsh—scrub uses chemical and physical exfoliants, and it's whipped my end-of-summer skin into tip-top shape. It smooths out razor bumps, eliminates dry patches, and leaves my skin as soft and sheeny as a baby dolphin's.
Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Tone Hair Gloss in Copper
I've been a redhead for almost a year now, and while I'm just as obsessed with the shade as the day I dyed it, I'm starting to get sick of the constant upkeep. This new gloss makes my color a little bit easier to maintain—I use it every two weeks for a bump of color and a super-shiny finish. Tread carefully, though— I use it for three minutes instead of the suggested 10, which leaves me with a bright copper that still feels natural.
Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum
The bottle's design drew me to this fragrance—the Prada triangle is truly iconic. Now, for scent: This is the perfect end-of-summer smell. It's floral and fresh with a hint of musk, lasts for many hours, and has become my most complimented scent to date.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Invisible+
These pimple patches have been my saving grace. Once I see a whitehead, I pop one of these babies on, and it's either gone or significantly smaller in six to eight hours. I've always been pretty skeptical about pimple patches, but these get the job done and stop me from "accidentally" popping my pimples.
Maybelline Express Brow Ultra Slim Defining Eyebrow Pencil
My brows aren’t in the shape of their lives due to over-waxing, so I need a product that will help me fake it ‘til I make it. Maybelline’s Express Brow Ultra Slim pencil allows me to fill sparse areas and create a natural-looking brow. The product slides on smoothly while the brush blends to perfection.
Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Being Frenshe Renewing and Hydrating Body Wash with Niacinamide in Cashmere Vanilla
This body wash is the perfect way to begin winding down for the night. I love warm and sweet scents, and this Being Frenshe Cashmere Vanilla one is my go-to. It lathers up beautifully on a loofah and has a luxurious feel on the skin. I've skipped body lotion a few times after use, and I was shocked by how hydrated and soft my skin felt after using this body wash alone. As a bonus, the scent really helps me relax.
Otherland Woodlands Candle
The best way to usher in the witchy, cozy fall vibes is with candles. Whenever I'm home, I want a candle burning, and I'm partial to earthy and woody scents. I adore Otherland because its candles are free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and synthetic dyes, so nothing unnecessary and potentially irritating is in the air while the candles burn. The brand recently launched the Homelands collection with a Woodlands scent that I'm obsessed with. It has notes of palo santo, redwood bark, and smoked vanilla. This is precisely what I want my apartment to smell like all season long, and it makes being home that much better.
Face Reality HydraCalm Mask
I've been a huge fan of Face Reality since Sofie Pavitt recommended the line with a personalized regimen to clear my acne. At this point, I only use Face Reality products in my skincare routine, so I was excited to be introduced to something new from the brand to test out. The HydraCalm Mask blew me away: It works to calm and soothe the skin, which is great for angry breakouts and dry patches. The formula features antibacterial and anti-inflammatory blue agave leaf extract and honeysuckle flower extract, which helps calm irritation. After rinsing this mask off, my breakouts are less red and heal faster. It will also be a lifesaver in the dry fall and winter months.
Olivia Hancock, editor
Flamingo Light Hydrating Spray Lotion with Papaya and Apple Extract
Flamingo’s Light Hydrating Spray Lotion has become a staple in my body care routine. While the formula is incredibly lightweight, it provides your skin with rich moisture that lasts up to 24 hours. It’s infused with hydrating squalane, exfoliating ingredients like white willow bark and papaya, and glow boosters like apple extract. Every time I apply this, I can’t stop admiring how soft and smooth my skin feels.
Haus Labs The Edge Precision Brow Pencil
I rarely switch up my brow products. However, I was eager to test Haus Labs' The Edge Precision Brow Pencil; unsurprisingly, it didn't disappoint. The superfine tip makes it easy to create even, hairlike strokes—my brows always look super fluffy and full after using it. I also love that ingredients like vitamin E and coco-glycerides condition my brow hairs while I wear it.
The Doux Supersonic Super-Charged Honey Moisture Retention Condish
My curls can’t get enough of Doux’s new 3-in-1 conditioner (it can be used as a pre-poo treatment, rinse-out conditioner, or leave-in product). It delivers loads of hydration and boosts shine with super-charged honey, aloe, vitamins B, C, and E, keratin, and silk amino acids.
Eden Stuart, associate editor
Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum with Niacinamide and Vitamin C
If there’s one thing I’m going to do, it’s show up tardy to the party regarding cult-favorite skincare products. Eadem’s Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum has been a beauty editor favorite since its launch more than a year ago, but I’ve just gotten around to trying it out—and it has basically annihilated my dark spots. An aggressive phrasing, I know, but I can’t think of a better way to describe how this formula (along with daily SPF and dermaplaning) has almost entirely erased my dark spots over the last month. My skin has really been loving the one-two punch of vitamin C and niacinamide this serum provides, and when my skin’s happy, I’m happy.
Hyper Skin Hyper Even Gentle Brightening Cleansing Gel
I’ve been a Hyper Skin devotee since my first pump of Hyper Clear serum, so I’m happy to report that the brand has continued its winning streak with the Hyper Even Gentle Brightening Cleansing Gel. I like my cleansers with a tiny bit of foam—not so much that I can feel all my natural oils being stripped away, but enough that it feels like I’m cleaning—and when you add water, this one delivers just that. I’ve been using it in conjunction with the above Eadem serum, and I’ve been glowing.
Dermaflash Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal
I’ll be honest: I’m usually pretty suspicious when popular products are revamped, and it’s hard not to chalk it up to an easy cash grab because they often are. So I’m happy to report that the Dermaflash Luxe+ is not one such instance. I love my original Dermaflash Luxe, but after each use of my Dermaflash Luxe+, my skin feels softer, smoother, and more glowing than it did when using the original (which is really saying something). It’s an instant pick-me-up—I use mine at night, proceed with my skincare routine, and wake up with a fresh new face. It has quickly become one of my desert island skincare picks (provided the desert island has electricity).