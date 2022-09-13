Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in August

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor

Yves Saint Laurent The Bold High Pigment Lipstick

Somewhere between bold color and comfy wear is Yves Saint Laurent's latest launch. The Bold lipstick range is the latest from the makeup house and is comparable to your most comfortable pair of designer heels. Available in 12 pigmented shades, the new YSL formula has a satin-texture, opaque color payoff, and a subtle shine, making each tube suitable for day or nighttime wear. My go-to shade has been Fearless Carnelian, a brick red-orange that I love to throw on with a bare face to look put together instantly.

Malin + Goetz Foaming Cream Cleanser

I packed the latest from Malin+Goetz (the brand's first new cleanser in ten years) on a recent trip, unsure what to expect. I have combination skin and seek out cleansers that remove makeup and impurities without turning my skin into sandpaper, and I was pleased to discover that this creamy formula does all that and then some. While most cream cleansers can be underwhelming and leave behind a slimy film, this one does a great job at making my skin feel clean, not stripped. It's packed with ceramides and fatty acids, left my skin feeling plump after each use, and now has a permanent spot in my at-home collection.

This curl gel isn't new, but I was recently reminded how much I love it while on set for a Byrdie shoot. A true all-in-one product, it adds shine, definition, and volume to my curls without weighing them down or causing flaking. My curls are never parched and look good for days on end after using this.