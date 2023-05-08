Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty and Wellness Products We Tried in April

April was a tease: The month put us a few steps closer to summer but still kept us stuck in the gloominess of spring. Still, team Byrdie used the month to double back on beauty products that make us feel good despite the weather. Last month, we emptied clarifying cleansers, played with new eyeshadow palettes, and fell in love with body products prepping us for tank-top season. Read on for more details on our favorite beauty and wellness products from April.

Star Donaldson, associate social media director Byrdie Byredo Remembrance Eyeshadow Palette Byredo View On Byredo.com View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue Now that summer is approaching, I'm looking to declutter my vanity, and Byredo's Remembrance Eyeshadow Palette is the perfect solution. It has an amazing range of nudes, pinks, browns, and silvery metallics—I find myself reaching for this palette when I want to create a natural eye look during the day and when I want to glam it up at night. I've been impressed by the staying power of every shade I've tried so far, and the fallout on even the glittery shades is a non-issue. Not to mention, every shade is buildable, which makes the palette even more versatile. Dr. Naomi Hit the Dec Neck & Dec Treatment Cream Dr. Naomi View On Drnaomi.com Last year, I noticed my first fine lines, and to my surprise, they were on my neck. Most of my job requires looking down at multiple screens, so it makes sense that I would have lines on my neck and décolletage. I thought I would have to live with it until I tried Dr. Naomi's Hit The Dec cream. From the first time I slathered it on, I noticed a difference in my lines' overall depth and visibility. After several uses, I felt the lines around my collarbones were becoming a non-issue. It's formulated with kangaroo paw (rich in ferulic acid) and Senegal gum tree extracts that promote the skin's elasticity and plumpness. I noticed the blurring effects of this formula, and I'm excited to see what it can do for me over time. Thorne L-Glutamine Powder Thorne View On Amazon View On Target View On Thorne.com I first heard about the benefits of L-glutamine on TikTok. I’m on my health and fitness journey, and lately, I’m down to add anything to my routine that promises to make me feel even marginally better. Of course, I wanted to go with a brand I trust when starting something new, so I added Throne’s L-Glutamine Powder to my cart. I’ve consistently added it to my smoothies for over three months and haven’t looked back. L-glutamine is an amino acid that your body needs to make protein, and it also helps repair muscle damage from exercise. As if that wasn’t enough, it can also stimulate metabolism. I have mild gut health issues plus lactose intolerance, and I find that if I take this with my breakfast, I have less stomach pain and bloating throughout the day. Plus, this L-glutamine powder is flavorless. After three months, I’m not even halfway through the container—this product is worth the price tag.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor Byrdie DedCool Milk Hand + Body Lotion DedCool View On Dedcool.com Generally, body products by fragrance brands miss the mark for me—they can be too heavy on the fragrance and too light on the moisturizing. DedCool, however, got it right. The scent is gorgeous and comes in a few options, but I like the musky vanilla milk—but subtle and cozy. Even without the gorgeous scent, the formula would be excellent: It instantly hydrates my skin but isn’t greasy or thick—perfect for the warmer months ahead. InnBeauty Project Refine AHA + BHA Texture & Pore Serum InnBeauty Project View On Sephora View On Innbeautyproject.com Every time the seasons change, my skin acts out—we're talking scaly, bumpy, and clogged pores galore. I've been using this serum for a week or so, and it's already smoothed out my congestion tremendously, thanks to the blend of AHAs, BHAs, and bio-retinol. It's potent, so if you're on the sensitive side like me, I'd recommend using it every other night, but the results are worth it. I'd also be remiss, not to mention the glow. On the nights I use it, I wake up looking like I got the best sleep of my life.

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor Byrdie SheaMoisture Baby Raw Shea + Chamomile + Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioner SheaMoisture View On Target View On Walmart View On Walgreens My baby is still baking, and I'm already stealing her beauty products (sorry!). Shea Moisture sent this leave-in conditioner as part of its new baby collection, and I swiped it when I ran out of styler in my shower. Applied on wet hair, this felt like a dream. It detangled my curls, defined them, and kept them smooth for days after the initial application. Safe to say this one's a keeper in my hair routine.

Tree Hut Birthday Cake Moisturizing Shave Oil Tree Hut View On Ulta I'm already a huge fan of Tree Hut's shave oil, and I've been loving this birthday-cake-themed version the brand released in honor of its 21st birthday. It still keeps my skin feeling smooth after a shave but leaves my bathroom smelling like a cupcake which I love. By Rosie Jane Calm the F*ck Down Everyday Body Oil By Rosie Jane View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora This body oil is infused with lavender, neroli, and chamomile and keeps my skin soft and smooth but also feels like aromatherapy. A nice whiff after massaging this in at night helps me feel super relaxed before bed.

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Flush in Chilly Saie View On Sephora View On Walmart View On Goop.com I am late to the Saie Cheek Flush party, but I'm so happy I'm here. I've been hooked on the shade Chilly, a peachy pink that gives my skin just enough flush for summer. I also dab some on my lips and top it off with gloss for a monochromatic look.