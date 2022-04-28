Editors' Picks: The Best Products We Tried in April

Star Donaldson, senior social media editor

Star Donaldson/Design by Tiana Crispino

Somehow I was able to get my hands on this repeated sellout product, and I'm so happy that I did. Beautyblender's new Power Pocket Puff is TikTok viral for a reason. It sets powder into the skin easily and without any creasing. I started by using it under my eyes with a loose powder and was shocked by how well it blurred any fine lines and creasing. I now use it to lightly bake under my contour as well, and it really gives an airbrushed finish. I think this is going to be my go-to summer product to prevent any unwanted shine, along with a mattifying powder.

SheGlam Chroma Zone Multichrome Gel Liner View On Sheglam.com

I live for a statement eye look, and this SheGlam liner in the shade Vertigo is perfect for it. I used it to create a slightly elevated cat eye with double wings, and I love how it has a metallic finish but is also true to the deep green hue that it promises on the website. This is a good liner for anyone experimenting with colorful eye looks because the hues are closer to black and brown, but they definitely still give a pop of color and shine without being too overwhelming.

Kiss Colors & Care Edge Fixer Maximum Hold View On Kisscolors.com View On Walmart

Until I used this product, I thought I was horrible at laying my edges. It turns out I just needed a product that had a strong hold and would keep my baby hairs in place once I swooped and styled them. With only a little bit of product on my Baby Tress Edge Styler, I'm able to quickly style or push back my edges. My baby hairs don't turn white after using this product, and I don't experience flaking after wearing it all day. I usually wash my edges every night when I wash my face, so I haven't experienced any buildup either. The cherry on top is the sweet scent of this formulation.