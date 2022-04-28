Editors' Picks: The Best Products We Tried in April

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
This April brought about more than just showers, foolish pranks, and spring cleaning. As the weather warmed up and the skies opened, so did our options for beauty products. To celebrate the refreshing spring energy, Byrdie editors have gravitated toward bright and glossy lip products, body treatments that emphasize our skin’s radiance, and fragrances that transport us to beaches and the cheeriest garden parties.
Our beauty aisles are truly a feast for the senses this month, stimulating all five (especially scent!) and highlighting the liveliness of the season. Read on for our April editors' picks, ahead.
Holly Rhue, senior editor
Bloomeffects Tulip Dew Sunscreen Serum
This new launch from Amsterdam-based brand Bloomeffects is my favorite mineral sunscreen I've ever tried—and I've tried them all. It's extremely lightweight, creates the most beautiful, ethereal glow, and includes SPF 50. It's comparable to the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint, but feels more like a serum than an oil. It's such a delightful, wearable formula that I actually look forward to reapplying throughout the day.
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm
I am simply not a lipstick person, and I never will be. That being said, I'm very fair-skinned and love the way a little pigment can breathe some life into my lips. Enter: Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Balms. They truly feel like a balm (they're moisturizing and glide like a dream), but deliver the color concentration of traditional lipstick. I tried the shade Orchid and loved the soft mauve color it left on my lips. Fair warning: These balms have a strong coconut scent. (I personally love it, but it's not for everyone!)
Envious Lashes Heated Eye Lash Curler
I have white blonde, stick-straight eyelashes that are simply incapable of holding a curl unless I wear a waterproof formula—that is, until I discovered this heated eyelash curler from Envious Lashes. It's tiny enough to keep in my makeup bag and works really fast to curl and fan out my lashes before mascara application. It really takes my lashes to the next level when mascara alone just isn't cutting it.
Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Beautyblender Power Pocket Puff
Somehow I was able to get my hands on this repeated sellout product, and I'm so happy that I did. Beautyblender's new Power Pocket Puff is TikTok viral for a reason. It sets powder into the skin easily and without any creasing. I started by using it under my eyes with a loose powder and was shocked by how well it blurred any fine lines and creasing. I now use it to lightly bake under my contour as well, and it really gives an airbrushed finish. I think this is going to be my go-to summer product to prevent any unwanted shine, along with a mattifying powder.
SheGlam Chroma Zone Multichrome Gel Liner
I live for a statement eye look, and this SheGlam liner in the shade Vertigo is perfect for it. I used it to create a slightly elevated cat eye with double wings, and I love how it has a metallic finish but is also true to the deep green hue that it promises on the website. This is a good liner for anyone experimenting with colorful eye looks because the hues are closer to black and brown, but they definitely still give a pop of color and shine without being too overwhelming.
Kiss Colors & Care Edge Fixer Maximum Hold
Until I used this product, I thought I was horrible at laying my edges. It turns out I just needed a product that had a strong hold and would keep my baby hairs in place once I swooped and styled them. With only a little bit of product on my Baby Tress Edge Styler, I'm able to quickly style or push back my edges. My baby hairs don't turn white after using this product, and I don't experience flaking after wearing it all day. I usually wash my edges every night when I wash my face, so I haven't experienced any buildup either. The cherry on top is the sweet scent of this formulation.
Jesa Marie Calaor, editor
Ellis Brooklyn Salt Soothing Scented Body Oil
Ellis Brooklyn’s Salt fragrance encapsulates the delight of standing on the beach and basking in a light ocean breeze. The scent blends together ylang ylang, florals, musk, and sandalwood and is now available in the form of a lightweight body oil. I love its lightweight texture that slips across skin, moisturizing it without feeling greasy.
Alo Restorative Hand Cream
Keeping my hands moisturized has been especially top-of-mind these days, since I recently got engaged. From my colleagues to my closest friends, everyone has been asking to see my ring—and I don’t want to show them with my naturally dry, cracked hands. I’ve been leaning on this hand cream from Alo, which feels emollient but doesn’t leave behind a greasy mess on my laptop. It contains shea butter, squalane, and amla to keep my hands soft and radiant.
Olivia Hancock, editor
Squigs Double Shot Face Serum
When I recently moved, I temporarily left behind most of my beauty products. The only skincare product I put in my carry-on bag was the Squigs Double Shot Face Serum. However, using the product on its own allowed me to experience its magic fully. The formula contains a powerhouse blend of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, squalane, and avocado oil. Pressing a few drops into my face instantly transformed my skin from perpetually parched to thoroughly quenched.
Thread Face It Complexion Stick
I tend to use liquid foundations, but I’ve fallen in love with Thread’s Face It Complexion Stick. Available in 24 shades, it offers buildable, soft matte coverage. Thanks to the product's creamy texture, it also feels comfortable and weightless on my skin. Since the sticks come in so many different shades, I’ve also used them as concealer and contour. We love a multi-purpose product.
Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Sienna Naturals H.A.P.I. Shampoo
This shampoo does a great job of cleansing my scalp without leaving my strands feeling dry or stripped of their natural oils. It has a really nice lather, so a little goes a long way. Thanks to this product, my wash day routine has been majorly upgraded and my curls couldn't be happier.
Tula Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm
Tinted lip balms have really been having a moment these days, and I'm very much here for it. Tula's lip treatment balm provides instant hydration and the perfect pop of color. Ingredients include lip peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E to smooth, hydrate, and protect your pout. I like the Blackberry Velvet shade, and the gloss finish isn't sticky.
Kayali Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper
Spicy yet sweet is the perfect way to describe Kayali's Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper fragrance. Notes include pink pepper, Bulgarian rose, patchouli, and vanilla orchid for an intoxicating scent that lasts for hours. This is definitely signature scent-worthy, so prepare for the compliments.
Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Ultra-Hold Gel
I always side-eye curly hair products that promise moisture, hold, and shine, as they always seem too good to be true. Somehow, this defining gel from Maui Moisture delivers on all three and then some. I rake a generous amount through small damp sections of hair and diffuse on medium heat, and the result is crunch-free definition that looks good for days to come.
Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolor
I’m a die-hard fan of Maybelline’s SuperStay formula, and I also love the new Vinyl collection, its glossier younger sibling. It packs the same powerful pigment SuperStay fans know and love, but with a lustrous shine that doesn’t move for hours.
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Sundrenched Eau de Parfum
Victoria's Secret's new Bombshell Sundrenched fragrance is the closest thing in my routine to laying on a beach with a cocktail in hand. Sundrenched is the perfect name for the scent, which has floral and fruity notes of peony, guava, and coconut water. It’s bottled in the brand’s iconic bottle in a vivid orange shade that also adds a hint of sunshine to my vanity. Now all that’s missing is some sun IRL.
Madeline Hirsch, news director
Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer
It’s a hair conundrum as old as time: How do you create a smooth, sleek texture without sacrificing volume? For the longest time, I had no answer. Most anti-frizz products deliver plenty of shine but weigh my hair down to the point of also needing a volumizing product for lift. As an extremely lazy beauty editor, that’s just not going to work for me. Thankfully, I finally met my match in this de-frizzing spray from Living Proof. It’s lightweight, has a subtle scent, and works instantly. It’s perfect for the days I wake up with a bit of bedhead but don’t want to do an entire routine to revive my hair.
SmoothSkin Pure IPL Hair Removal Device
This is by far the best at-home hair removal device I’ve ever tried. It’s compact and super fast (you can do a full body treatment in less than 10 minutes), plus—and here’s the important part—it’s effective. I’ve been using mine for six weeks, and I’ve already noticed visible results. Especially as warm weather approaches, this is a huge time saver for anyone looking to remove some unwanted hair: No in-office appointment needed.