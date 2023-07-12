7 Byrdie-Editor And Tester Favorite Mascaras Are Discounted—Viral Picks from Essence, Lancôme, and More

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to take the plunge and finally buy the items you’ve had your eye on while they’re discounted, but it’s also the ideal time to stock up on everyday staples that you know you’ll get tons of use out of. For us, we take advantage of price drops on our beauty staples, ensuring we have backups of our favorites for the upcoming season. So, when we browsed through the deals and realized that many of our go-to mascaras would be on sale, we knew what to do—add several to cart. If you’re in the market for a new tried and true mascara, keep reading because Byrdie editors are sharing the ones they can’t live without. Plus, two options impressed us in our official mascara test, earning them the Byrdie stamp of approval.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Mascara Deals:

Essence Lash Princess Curl Mascara, $4 (originally $5)

“When the Essence Lash Princess mascara went mega mega viral, I wanted to see what the hype was about. This isn’t just a great mascara for the price, this is a fantastic mascara period. It lengthens, it volumizes, it separates, and offers hold. It’s everything I want in a mascara—for just $4, I’m buying a slew of them.” —Shannon Bauer, senior commerce editor

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $10 (originally $13)

“This mascara is one of the most popular options on the market, and it’s all thanks to a fantastic formula and a flexible brush. By design, the combination of the two lengthens and volumizes lashes, offering a puffed-up, fanned-out look that I strive for daily. The formula is infused with bamboo extracts and fibers, which I find helps lengthen my lashes dramatically without weighing them down.” - Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Writer

Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara, $9 (originally $13)

In our test of the best mascaras of 2023, this popular drugstore pick truly impressed us, winning Best Volumizing. We loved how well it added thickness and definition to each lash without getting clumpy, and we truly appreciate that it could be built up with several layers without becoming goopy. Plus, it wears well all day and is easy to remove, making it one we certainly recommend stocking up on, especially while it’s on sale.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA Black Conditioning Peptide Mascara, $15 (originally $25)

ICYMI, the iconic eyelash growth brand (and my personal favorite serum) also has a mascara. “I describe my mascara style as ‘looks fake’ as in I want the length and volume to shock and awe and have people questioning if I have extensions. All those coats of mascara can do a number on your lashes if you’re not careful in the makeup removal process. I like that this formula has conditioning peptides to nourish and protect lashes while it’s on—and over time.” —Bauer

L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara, $9 (originally $13)

“In my opinion, this is the perfect mascara. It lengthens dramatically without clumping, has a flexible brush that separates easily, and has an excellent hold that keeps my lashes lifted all day. I have teary eyes and wear contacts, and the non-waterproof formula never runs or smudges, even if my eyes are watering or I’m rubbing my eyes.” - Shannon Stubbs, Commerce Updates Writer

Honest Beauty 2-in-1 Extreme Length Clean Mascara + Lash Primer, $18 (originally $20)

Another pick that received high praise during our test is this 2-in-1 option that comes with both a primer formula and a pigmented mascara. It provides clean length and volume that looks defined and never clumpy, and we appreciate that it’s formulated with jojoba esters to nourish the lashes.

Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash Lifting & Volumizing Mascara, $21 (originally $30)

“When it comes to what I look for in mascara, separation, clean volume, and length are the most important attributes to me. This one does all of that and more. The curved wand helps to grip and coat each and every lash—even the ones at the inner and outer corners that are tricky to reach. It provides full root-to-tip coverage, giving me beautiful length and definition without ever looking clumpy. It’s perfect for everyday wear, but it can also be built up for a more dramatic effect.” —Alyssa Kaplan, Commerce Writer

