When (and What) to Eat Before You Work Out

How many workouts have you spent dreaming of breakfast? Or worse, spent so full you just wanted to lie down and take a nap instead?

Timing your meals with your workouts wasn’t something I mastered for years as a collegiate athlete. I’d scramble to get to 5:30 a.m. swim practices, leaving no time to eat beforehand, or I'd chow down on something poolside and then feel horrible.

“It’s all about finding a balance,” says Brooklyn-based dietician and nutritionist Shana Minci Spence, MS, RDN, CDN. “But if you’re going to work out, you need to eat something. People always forget that workouts burn energy, so you need to fuel your body right.”

The key is understanding your own body and what it needs. “It all depends on the person,” says Marcia Darbouze, DPT, who specializes in sports medicine in South Florida. “You have to really think about, ‘Okay, what is my body doing and what’s going to work for me?’”

Below, Spence and Darbouze offer insights on how to time pre-workout eats, and which foods are best for the job.

Meet the Expert Shana Minci Spence, MS, RDN, CDN, is a registered dietitian nutritionist based in New York. In addition to helping private clients, she also creates a platform for open discussion on nutrition and wellness topics on her Instagram, @thenutritiontea.

Marcia Darbouze, DPT (she/they) is a doctor of physical therapy, black spoonie, and powerlifting strongwoman from South Florida. She is the owner of @MovewithMarcia.

Time Your Meals Based on the Type of Movement

Finding that balance starts with planning around what type of workout you’re doing. Walking your dog, taking a dance class, and resistance training all require different kinds of fuel. “Listen to your body,” says Spence. “I always say wait at least a half hour after eating, even if it’s something small.”

For more intensive workouts, you’ll need to wait longer to give your body time to digest. “For a high heart-racing workout, I’m going to make sure that well before the workout I’ve eaten enough food,” says Darbouze. “It’s going to be more like a couple of hours before so that I can get enough carbs and protein, because I’m going to need that energy.”

That can be easy to achieve with a light breakfast if you work out in the mornings. But if you’re planning on moving later in the day, you’ll need to adjust your schedule. “It’s about knowing how you’ll feel,” says Spence. “Your metabolism doesn’t shut down—there’s nothing wrong with eating a meal after 7 p.m., for example. It’s okay to eat a small snack beforehand and eat your full meal after.”

Darbouze agrees. “You’re not going to sit down and eat a full dinner for an evening workout, but something quick an hour before. I always recommend meal prepping for those situations, especially for your post-workout meal, so you can set yourself up for success.”

The Best Foods to Eat Before a Workout

Plan on eating between two hours to a half hour before your movement, depending on what you’re doing. The more intense the workout, the more time and food you’ll need. “Find some form of carbs and protein to get your body going,” says Spence. “I’m all about the ‘eat anything’ philosophy, so find what works for you.”

Here are seven snacks our experts recommended to try: