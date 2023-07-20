15 Easy Updos You Can Recreate in 10 Minutes or Less

03 of 15

Fishtail Bun

Getty images

If you know how to fishtail your hair, you can absolutely achieve Issa Rae's fab look. "Slick your hair into a smooth and tight ponytail at the top of your head using gel or pomade, depending on your hair texture," Lavoy says. "Put your hair into four sections—braid one of the separated sections using the fishtail method. Once you get to the end, secure the section with a small elastic. Repeat with one more section. Next, twist the remaining two sections of non-braided hair together and create a tight high bun, securing with bobby pins. Once your bun is secure, take the two fishtails and start wrapping them around your bun from the base and securing it with hair pins as you work your way up."